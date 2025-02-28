Top Cloud Workload Protection Platforms - Türkiye

Find the right software and services.
Cloud workload protection platforms help protect servers and cloud infrastructure and virtual machines (VMs) from web-based threats.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz transforms cloud security for customers – including 40% of the Fortune 100 – by enabling a new operating model. With Wiz, organizations can democratize security across the cloud lifecycle, empowering development teams to build fast and securely. Its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) drives visibility, risk prioritization, and business agility and is #1 based on customer reviews. Wiz's CNAPP consolidates and correlates risks across multiple cloud security solutions in a truly integrated platform, including CSPM, KSPM, CWPP, vulnerability management, IaC scanning, CIEM, DSPM, Container security, AI SPM, Code security, and CDR into a single platform. Hundreds of organizations worldwide, including 40 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environments. Its customers include Salesforce, Slack, Mars, BMW, Avery Dennison, Priceline, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Plaid, and Agoda, among others. Wiz is backed by Sequoia, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks, Lightspeed and Aglaé. Visit https://www.wiz.io for more information.
Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console
cloud.redhat.com
Red Hat® Cloud Services help teams focus on the work that’s most important to them—quick development, deployment, and evolution of applications—while trusted experts manage the infrastructure. Access cloud offerings in the Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console—your key to modernizing your business, reducing costs, and building with more freedom.
Cloudaware
cloudaware.com
Cloudaware is a cloud management platform with such modules as CMDB, Change Management, Cost Management, Compliance Engine, Vulnerability Scanning, Intrusion Detection, Patching, Log Management, Monitoring, BI Analytics and Backup. Cloudaware is designed for enterprises that deploy workloads across multiple cloud providers and on-premises. The platform integrates with ServiceNow, New Relic, JIRA, Chef, Puppet, Ansible, and 50+ other products. Customers deploy Cloudaware to streamline their cloud-agnostic IT management processes, spending, compliance and security.
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a leading content delivery network (CDN) and cloud service provider that focuses on optimizing online experiences for users and businesses. Key Features: * Content Delivery: Akamai accelerates the delivery of web content and applications, ensuring fast and reliable access for users globally. * Security Solutions: The platform offers robust security features, including DDoS protection and web application firewalls, to safeguard against online threats. * Edge Computing: Akamai leverages edge computing to process data closer to users, improving performance and reducing latency. * Scalability: Businesses can easily scale their online operations with Akamai’s flexible solutions tailored to different needs.
Stream Security
stream.security
Agentless, Real-time detection, immediate root cause, and all the context you need for rapid response.
Sysdig
sysdig.com
Sysdig Secure is our CNAPP platform that more than 700 enterprise customers use to address CNAPP, VM, CSPM, CIEM, container security and more - at enterprise scale. Our platform spans prevention, detection, and response so customers can confidently secure containers, Kubernetes, hosts/servers, and cloud services. Sysdig provides real-time visibility at scale across multiple clouds, eliminating security blind spots. We use intelligence from runtime to prioritize alerts so teams can focus on high-impact security events and improve efficiency. By understanding the entire source to response flow and suggesting guided remediation, customers can both fix issues in production with no wasted time and also detect and respond to threats in real time. With Sysdig Secure, you can: - Stop attacks up to 10x faster - Reduce vulnerabilities by up to 95% - Instantly detect risk changes - Close permissions gaps in less than 2 minutes Sysdig. Secure Every Second.
Plerion
plerion.com
Plerion provides an all-in-one Cloud Security Platform that supports workloads across AWS, Azure, and GCP - delivering: - Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) - Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) - Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) - Attack Path Analysis - Cloud Asset Inventory - Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) - Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) - Shift Left Security - Extensive and continuous compliance reporting Plerion’s risk-driven, threat-led, and context-aware approach helps organizations break down silos, reduce alert fatigue, and eliminate cloud security risks that matter most. Visit https://plerion.com/ for more information.
Sonrai Security
sonraisecurity.com
Sonrai Security is a leading public cloud identity and access management solutions provider. With a mission to empower enterprises of all sizes to innovate securely and confidently, Sonrai Security delivers identity, access, and permissions security for companies running on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms. The company is renowned for pioneering the Cloud Permissions Firewall, enabling one-click least privilege while supporting developer access needs without disruption. Trusted by leading companies across various industries, Sonrai Security is committed to driving innovation and excellence in cloud security. The company is trusted by Cloud Operations, Development, and Security Teams. The Cloud Permissions Firewall removes all unused sensitive permissions, quarantines unused identities and disables unused service and regions – all in one click. There is zero disruption to the business because all identities using sensitive permissions maintain their access and any new access is seamlessly granted through an automated chatops workflow. SecOps teams spend 97% less time achieving least privilege and slash the attack surface by 92%. After reaching platform-wide least privilege, the Sonrai CIEM+ solution discovers toxic combinations of permissions and shuts down the unintended attack paths they create with automated or detailed remediation.
Calico Cloud
calicocloud.io
Calico Cloud is the industry’s only container security platform with built-in network security to prevent, detect, and mitigate security breaches across multi-cloud and hybrid deployments. Calico Cloud is built on Calico Open Source, the most widely adopted container networking and security solution.
CloudWize
cloudwize.io
CloudWize is a no-code Cloud Security Center of Excellence that gives you maximum cloud compliance & security. Get 360° Protection from Architecture Design to Runtime. CludWize enforces cloud regulations with over 1K rules running continuously, scans your cloud vulnerabilities, and remediates them automatically. With our unique investigation graph engine, you can detect and fix cloud issues in minutes instead of days and weeks. This holistic solution offers a blackbox web app penetration test, evolved IAM (identity access management), IaC (infrastructure as code) risk scanning, Data Security Posture Management, and more. Why deal with many tools when you can have everything in one place? CNAPP + WAAP + KSPM – CSPM + CWPP + CIEM + CASB + DSPM + CNSP = CloudWize (CSCoE)
Orca Security
orca.security
The Orca Cloud Security Platform identifies, prioritizes, and remediates risks and compliance issues in workloads, configurations, and identities across your cloud estate spanning AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. Orca offers the industry’s most comprehensive cloud security solution in a single platform — eliminating the need to deploy and maintain multiple point solutions. Orca is agentless-first, and connects to your environment in minutes using Orca’s patented SideScanning™ technology that provides deep and wide visibility into your cloud environment, without requiring agents. In addition, Orca can integrate with third-party agents for runtime visibility and protection for critical workloads. Orca is at the forefront of leveraging Generative AI for simplified investigations and accelerated remediation – reducing required skill levels and saving cloud security, DevOps, and development teams time and effort, while significantly improving security outcomes. As a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), Orca consolidates many point solutions in one platform, including: CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, Vulnerability Management, Container and Kubernetes Security, DSPM, API Security, CDR, Multi-cloud Compliance, Shift Left Security, and AI-SPM.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
Unified cloud security, from endpoint to cloud. Stop cloud breaches and consolidate disjointed point products with the world’s only CNAPP built on a unified agent and agentless approach to cloud security for complete visibility and protection. We protect your cloud. You run your business.
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.
Panoptica
panoptica.app
Panoptica is Cisco’s powerful cloud native application protection platform that uncovers and remediates vulnerabilities during development through to production, ensuring your applications are secure and compliant. Through graph-based technology, the platform is able to unlock visual insights, critical attack paths, and speed up remediation to safeguard your modern apps across multiple hybrid cloud platforms. Visit https://www.panoptica.app Key Features: - Visibility and Context: Panoptica offers clear visibility and context by identifying attack paths and prioritizing risks, helping you make informed decisions. - Holistic and Complete Coverage: Manage your cloud-native environments effortlessly through Panoptica's integrated security platform, reducing gaps often caused by using separate siloed solutions. - Advanced Analysis: Utilize advanced attack path and root cause analysis techniques to spot potential risks from an attacker's perspective. - Agentless Scanning: Panoptica's agentless technology scans any cloud environment—Azure, AWS, GCP, Kubernetes, or a combination thereof. - Comprehensive Visualization: Map assets and relationships onto an advanced graph database for a complete visual representation of your cloud stack. Benefits - Advanced CNAPP: Panoptica enhances Cloud Native Application Protection Platform capabilities. - Multi-Cloud Compliance: Ensure compliance across various cloud platforms. - End-to-End Visualization: Gain insights into your entire cloud application stack. - Dynamic Remediation: Employ dynamic techniques to resolve issues effectively. - Increased Efficiency: Streamline security processes and reduce response times. - Reduced Overheads: Minimize resource expenditure while optimizing security.
Turbot Pipes
turbot.com
Turbot provides enterprise guardrails for cloud infrastructure. Turbot is designed to allow enterprises to achieve agility, ensure control, and accelerate best practices through continuous adherence of centrally defined policies across a multi-account AWS model.
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks across the application lifecycle and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer in cloud native security, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is the industry's most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), protecting the application lifecycle from code to cloud and back. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries.
Tufin
tufin.com
Security Policy Automation for the Agile Enterprise. Secure your network and cloud environments, and deploy a Zero Trust Architecture with the industry's most powerful security policy automation technology. Achieve end-to-end network security across your hybrid enterprise infrastructure, powered by a single solution designed for both network and cloud security teams.
ExtraHop
extrahop.com
ExtraHop is the cybersecurity partner enterprises trust to reveal cyber risk and build business resilience. The ExtraHop RevealX platform for network detection and response and network performance management uniquely delivers the instant visibility and unparalleled decryption capabilities organizations need to expose the cyber risks and performance issues that other tools can’t see. When organizations have full network transparency with ExtraHop, they can investigate smarter, stop threats faster, and keep operations running. RevealX deploys on premises or in the cloud. It addresses the following use cases: - Ransomware - Zero trust - Software supply chain attacks - Lateral movement and C2 communication - Security hygiene - Network and Application Performance Management - IDS - Forensics and more A few of our differentiators: Continuous and on-demand PCAP: Full packet processing is superior to NetFlow and yields higher quality detections. Strategic decryption across a variety of protocols, including SSL/TLS, MS-RPC, WinRM, and SMBv3, gives you better visibility into early-stage threats hiding in encrypted traffic as they attempt to move laterally across your network. Protocol coverage: RevealX decodes more than 70 network protocols. Cloud-scale machine learning: Rather than relying on limited
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Defend your organization from cyberattacks with Sophos adaptive defenses and expertise at your service. Protect the future of your business with confidence.
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is an all-in-one risk-based vulnerability management solution that quantifies cyber risk. It gives organizations unprecedented insights into their risk posture and provides actionable steps to reduce risk. It also gives cybersecurity and IT teams a shared platform to collaborate, and the power to quickly align and automate no-code workflows to respond to threats with automated remediation and integrations with ITSM solutions such as ServiceNow.
Lacework
lacework.com
Lacework offers the original and leading data-driven cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP). Lacework is trusted by nearly 1,000 global innovators to secure the cloud from build to run. Lacework empowers customers to prioritize risks, find known and unknown threats faster, achieve continuous cloud compliance, and develop secure code without slowing down, all from one unified platform. Since our founding in 2017, Lacework has been refining a single cloud-native platform to ingest and comprehend as much data as possible to provide the best security possible — by both agent-based or agentless means. Our unified platform then uses this data to accomplish common cloud use cases: posture management, workload protection, vulnerability management, compliance, container security, and more. Customers depend on Lacework to drive revenue, bring products to market faster and safer, and consolidate point security solutions into a single platform. Our platform, on average, replaces 2 to 5 point tools. Customers average a 100:1 reduction in alert noise thanks to our patented anomaly detection technology. And Lacework users have experienced 80% faster investigations with our context-rich alerts.
