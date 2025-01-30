Top Cloud Workload Protection Platforms - Brazil

Sonrai Security

sonraisecurity.com

Sonrai Security is a leading public cloud identity and access management solutions provider. With a mission to empower enterprises of all sizes to innovate securely and confidently, Sonrai Security delivers identity, access, and permissions security for companies running on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms. The company is renowned for pioneering the Cloud Permissions Firewall, enabling one-click least privilege while supporting developer access needs without disruption. Trusted by leading companies across various industries, Sonrai Security is committed to driving innovation and excellence in cloud security. The company is trusted by Cloud Operations, Development, and Security Teams. The Cloud Permissions Firewall removes all unused sensitive permissions, quarantines unused identities and disables unused service and regions – all in one click. There is zero disruption to the business because all identities using sensitive permissions maintain their access and any new access is seamlessly granted through an automated chatops workflow. SecOps teams spend 97% less time achieving least privilege and slash the attack surface by 92%. After reaching platform-wide least privilege, the Sonrai CIEM+ solution discovers toxic combinations of permissions and shuts down the unintended attack paths they create with automated or detailed remediation.