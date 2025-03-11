Top Cloud Web Hosting Provider

cPanel

cpanel.net

cPanel is a web hosting control panel software developed by cPanel, L.L.C. It offers a graphical user interface (GUI) and automation tools to simplify the website hosting process for owners or "end users." Administration is facilitated through a standard web browser using a three-tier structure. While cPanel is limited to managing a single hosting account, cPanel & WHM enables the management of an entire server. In addition to the GUI, cPanel provides command line and API-based access, allowing third-party software vendors, web hosting organizations, and developers to automate standard system administration tasks. cPanel & WHM is designed to operate on either dedicated servers or virtual private servers. The latest version of cPanel & WHM supports installation on AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux, CloudLinux OS, and Ubuntu.