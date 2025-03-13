Find the right software and services.
Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is a rapidly growing segment in the field of vulnerability management and security compliance, specifically designed to safeguard modern, complex hybrid computing environments. CSPM tools continuously monitor cloud applications, services, containers, and infrastructure, identifying and correcting misconfigurations or improperly enforced policies. These solutions often include automated remediation features that activate when anomalies or misconfigurations are detected, based on rules established by the administrator. Organizations rely on these tools because mapping and consistently visualizing all the elements within a complex cloud environment is extremely challenging. While new AI-based tools have been developed to automate the management of identities, networks, and infrastructure, CSPM software stands out by offering continuous monitoring and visibility into a company's security posture, coupled with automated detection and remediation of issues as they arise across diverse computing environments.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.
Solvo
solvo.cloud
Solvo is a cloud security platform that detects and mitigates misconfigurations and vulnerabilities across applications, identities, and data.
BMC
bmc.com
The BMC app improves IT Service Management with AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and user-friendly interfaces to enhance operational efficiency and service reliability.
SafeBase
safebase.io
SafeBase is a platform that automates security reviews and compliance processes, helping organizations manage security questionnaires and maintain regulatory compliance efficiently.
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security is a cloud-native security platform that protects applications throughout their lifecycle, ensuring vulnerability management and compliance in dynamic environments.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.
Turbot Pipes
turbot.com
Turbot Pipes provides governance for cloud infrastructure, enabling enterprises to enforce policies and best practices in a multi-account AWS environment.
CloudQuery
cloudquery.io
CloudQuery is a data integration framework that extracts, transforms, and loads configuration from APIs to various destinations for analysis and management.
CloudWize
cloudwize.io
CloudWize is a no-code cloud security platform that automates compliance, threat detection, and vulnerability remediation to enhance cloud security and compliance.
nOps
nops.io
nOps is a cloud optimization platform for AWS that helps organizations manage, track, and optimize their cloud costs and resources efficiently.
Cymulate
cymulate.com
Cymulate is a cybersecurity platform that simulates attacks to help organizations assess and strengthen their security defenses against evolving threats.
Cloudaware
cloudaware.com
Cloudaware is a cloud management platform for monitoring, managing, and securing multi-cloud environments, streamlining cost, compliance, and resource management.
Plerion
plerion.com
Plerion is a cloud security platform that manages and protects workloads across major cloud providers, offering tools for risk management, compliance, and configuration optimization.
Calico Cloud
calicocloud.io
Calico Cloud provides network security for containers and virtual machines, enabling users to manage network policies and enhance security across Kubernetes environments.
Aikido Security
aikido.dev
Aikido Security is a platform for code scanning and cloud vulnerability assessments, integrating various security tools for comprehensive protection throughout the software development lifecycle.
Torq
torq.io
Torq is an AI-driven platform that automates cybersecurity processes, integrates security tools, and enhances operational efficiency for organizations.
Stream Security
stream.security
The Stream Security app provides real-time detection of security issues without agents, offering immediate root cause analysis and essential context for quick response.
Sysdig
sysdig.com
Sysdig Secure is a cloud security platform that provides real-time monitoring, vulnerability management, and threat detection for cloud and container environments.
Sonrai Security
sonraisecurity.com
Sonrai Security provides cloud identity and access management solutions for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, focusing on secure permissions, data protection, and risk monitoring.
Kloudle
kloudle.com
Kloudle is a cloud security scanner that identifies and helps fix security issues across multiple platforms like AWS and Kubernetes quickly and easily.
Orca Security
orca.security
Orca Security is a cloud security platform that identifies and manages risks across multiple cloud environments without needing agents.
Panoptica
panoptica.app
Panoptica is a cloud-native application protection platform that identifies and resolves vulnerabilities in cloud applications from development to production.
Lacework
lacework.com
Lacework is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides security management, risk prioritization, and compliance for cloud environments.
