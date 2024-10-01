Most Popular Recently Added Top Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Software - Niger

Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is a rapidly growing segment in the field of vulnerability management and security compliance, specifically designed to safeguard modern, complex hybrid computing environments. CSPM tools continuously monitor cloud applications, services, containers, and infrastructure, identifying and correcting misconfigurations or improperly enforced policies. These solutions often include automated remediation features that activate when anomalies or misconfigurations are detected, based on rules established by the administrator. Organizations rely on these tools because mapping and consistently visualizing all the elements within a complex cloud environment is extremely challenging. While new AI-based tools have been developed to automate the management of identities, networks, and infrastructure, CSPM software stands out by offering continuous monitoring and visibility into a company's security posture, coupled with automated detection and remediation of issues as they arise across diverse computing environments.