Top Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Software - Eritrea
Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is a rapidly growing segment in the field of vulnerability management and security compliance, specifically designed to safeguard modern, complex hybrid computing environments. CSPM tools continuously monitor cloud applications, services, containers, and infrastructure, identifying and correcting misconfigurations or improperly enforced policies. These solutions often include automated remediation features that activate when anomalies or misconfigurations are detected, based on rules established by the administrator. Organizations rely on these tools because mapping and consistently visualizing all the elements within a complex cloud environment is extremely challenging. While new AI-based tools have been developed to automate the management of identities, networks, and infrastructure, CSPM software stands out by offering continuous monitoring and visibility into a company's security posture, coupled with automated detection and remediation of issues as they arise across diverse computing environments.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz transforms cloud security for customers – including 40% of the Fortune 100 – by enabling a new operating model. With Wiz, organizations can democratize security across the cloud lifecycle, empowering development teams to build fast and securely. Its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (...
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Defend your organization from cyberattacks with Sophos adaptive defenses and expertise at your service. Protect the future of your business with confidence.
Turbot Pipes
turbot.com
Turbot provides enterprise guardrails for cloud infrastructure. Turbot is designed to allow enterprises to achieve agility, ensure control, and accelerate best practices through continuous adherence of centrally defined policies across a multi-account AWS model.
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operati...
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks across the application lifecycle and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer in cloud native security, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is...
Solvo
solvo.cloud
Solvo is a multi-dimensional cloud security platform that breaks down application, identity and data silos to proactively detect and mitigate cloud misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. Solvo’s adaptive security approach is based on a continuous cycle of threat discovery, analysis and prioritizatio...
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
Unified cloud security, from endpoint to cloud. Stop cloud breaches and consolidate disjointed point products with the world’s only CNAPP built on a unified agent and agentless approach to cloud security for complete visibility and protection. We protect your cloud. You run your business.
SafeBase
safebase.io
SafeBase is the leading Trust Center Platform designed for friction-free security reviews. With an enterprise-grade Trust Center, SafeBase automates the security review process and transforms how companies communicate their security and trust posture. If you want to see how fast-growing companies li...
Cloudaware
cloudaware.com
Cloudaware is a cloud management platform with such modules as CMDB, Change Management, Cost Management, Compliance Engine, Vulnerability Scanning, Intrusion Detection, Patching, Log Management, Monitoring, BI Analytics and Backup. Cloudaware is designed for enterprises that deploy workloads across ...
Plerion
plerion.com
Plerion provides an all-in-one Cloud Security Platform that supports workloads across AWS, Azure, and GCP - delivering: - Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) - Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) - Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Man...
Calico Cloud
calicocloud.io
Calico Cloud is the industry’s only container security platform with built-in network security to prevent, detect, and mitigate security breaches across multi-cloud and hybrid deployments. Calico Cloud is built on Calico Open Source, the most widely adopted container networking and security solution...
CloudWize
cloudwize.io
CloudWize is a no-code Cloud Security Center of Excellence that gives you maximum cloud compliance & security. Get 360° Protection from Architecture Design to Runtime. CludWize enforces cloud regulations with over 1K rules running continuously, scans your cloud vulnerabilities, and remediates them a...
Aikido Security
aikido.dev
Aikido Security is a developer-centric software security platform, providing advanced code scanning and cloud vulnerability assessments. Our platform prioritizes real threats, reduces false-positives and makes Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) easily understandable. With Aikido, ensuring t...
nOps
nops.io
nOps is an AWS cloud optimization platform that makes it easy to allocate and manage your cloud usage, commitments, and spend. Our platform intelligently provisions all your compute automatically so you get the best pricing available without sacrificing any reliability. nOps leverages proprietary ML...
Cymulate
cymulate.com
Cymulate is a leading Security Validation Platform based on the industry's most comprehensive and user-friendly Breach and Attack Simulation technology. We empower security teams to continuously test and harden defenses in a dynamic threat landscape by taking the view of the attacker. Cymulate deplo...
CloudQuery
cloudquery.io
CloudQuery is a high-performance data integration framework built for developers. CloudQuery extracts, transforms, and loads configuration from APIs to a variety of supported destinations such as databases, data lakes, or streaming platforms for further analysis. CloudQuery supports multiple use cas...
Torq
torq.io
Torq is transforming cybersecurity with its AI-first enterprise-grade hyperautomation platform. By connecting the entire security infrastructure stack, Torq empowers organizations to instantly and precisely remediate security events and orchestrate complex security processes at scale. Fortune 500 en...
Stream Security
stream.security
Agentless, Real-time detection, immediate root cause, and all the context you need for rapid response.
Sysdig
sysdig.com
Sysdig Secure is our CNAPP platform that more than 700 enterprise customers use to address CNAPP, VM, CSPM, CIEM, container security and more - at enterprise scale. Our platform spans prevention, detection, and response so customers can confidently secure containers, Kubernetes, hosts/servers, and c...
Sonrai Security
sonraisecurity.com
Sonrai Security is a leading public cloud identity and access management solutions provider. With a mission to empower enterprises of all sizes to innovate securely and confidently, Sonrai Security delivers identity, access, and permissions security for companies running on AWS, Azure, and Google Cl...
Kloudle
kloudle.com
Kloudle is a cloud security scanner for AWS, GCP, DigitalOcean, Kubernetes. It scans your cloud accounts, servers, clusters for 300+ security issues in minutes. Making cloud security effortless for developers and small teams. Compared to the open source scanners Kloudle scans get done under 30 Minut...
Orca Security
orca.security
The Orca Cloud Security Platform identifies, prioritizes, and remediates risks and compliance issues in workloads, configurations, and identities across your cloud estate spanning AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. Orca offers the industry’s most comprehensive clo...
Panoptica
panoptica.app
Panoptica is Cisco’s powerful cloud native application protection platform that uncovers and remediates vulnerabilities during development through to production, ensuring your applications are secure and compliant. Through graph-based technology, the platform is able to unlock visual insights, criti...
Lacework
lacework.com
Lacework offers the original and leading data-driven cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP). Lacework is trusted by nearly 1,000 global innovators to secure the cloud from build to run. Lacework empowers customers to prioritize risks, find known and unknown threats faster, achieve cont...