Top Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Software - American Samoa

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Cloud security posture management (CSPM) is a rapidly growing segment in the field of vulnerability management and security compliance, specifically designed to safeguard modern, complex hybrid computing environments. CSPM tools continuously monitor cloud applications, services, containers, and infrastructure, identifying and correcting misconfigurations or improperly enforced policies. These solutions often include automated remediation features that activate when anomalies or misconfigurations are detected, based on rules established by the administrator. Organizations rely on these tools because mapping and consistently visualizing all the elements within a complex cloud environment is extremely challenging. While new AI-based tools have been developed to automate the management of identities, networks, and infrastructure, CSPM software stands out by offering continuous monitoring and visibility into a company's security posture, coupled with automated detection and remediation of issues as they arise across diverse computing environments.
Submit New App
CloudWize
cloudwize.io
CloudWize is a no-code Cloud Security Center of Excellence that gives you maximum cloud compliance & security. Get 360° Protection from Architecture Design to Runtime. CludWize enforces cloud regulations with over 1K rules running continuously, scans your cloud vulnerabilities, and remediates them automatically. With our unique investigation graph engine, you can detect and fix cloud issues in minutes instead of days and weeks. This holistic solution offers a blackbox web app penetration test, evolved IAM (identity access management), IaC (infrastructure as code) risk scanning, Data Security Posture Management, and more. Why deal with many tools when you can have everything in one place? CNAPP + WAAP + KSPM – CSPM + CWPP + CIEM + CASB + DSPM + CNSP = CloudWize (CSCoE)
Cymulate
cymulate.com
Cymulate is a leading Security Validation Platform based on the industry's most comprehensive and user-friendly Breach and Attack Simulation technology. We empower security teams to continuously test and harden defenses in a dynamic threat landscape by taking the view of the attacker. Cymulate deploys within an hour, integrating with a vast tech alliance of security controls, from EDR, to email gateways, web gateways, SIEM, WAF and more across on-prem, Cloud and Kubernetes environments. Customers see increased prevention, detection and improvement to overall security posture from optimizing their existing defense investments end-to-end across the MITRE ATT&CK® framework. The platform provides out-of-the-box, expert, and threat intelligence-led risk assessments that are simple to deploy and use for all maturity levels, and are constantly updated. It also provides an open framework to create and automate red and purple teaming by generating penetration scenarios and advanced attack campaigns tailored to their unique environments and security policies.
CloudQuery
cloudquery.io
CloudQuery is a high-performance data integration framework built for developers. CloudQuery extracts, transforms, and loads configuration from APIs to a variety of supported destinations such as databases, data lakes, or streaming platforms for further analysis. CloudQuery supports multiple use cases including engineering, security, cloud security, marketing, sales, cloud infrastructure, and FinOps.
Cloudaware
cloudaware.com
Cloudaware is a cloud management platform with such modules as CMDB, Change Management, Cost Management, Compliance Engine, Vulnerability Scanning, Intrusion Detection, Patching, Log Management, Monitoring, BI Analytics and Backup. Cloudaware is designed for enterprises that deploy workloads across multiple cloud providers and on-premises. The platform integrates with ServiceNow, New Relic, JIRA, Chef, Puppet, Ansible, and 50+ other products. Customers deploy Cloudaware to streamline their cloud-agnostic IT management processes, spending, compliance and security.
Torq
torq.io
Torq is transforming cybersecurity with its AI-first enterprise-grade hyperautomation platform. By connecting the entire security infrastructure stack, Torq empowers organizations to instantly and precisely remediate security events and orchestrate complex security processes at scale. Fortune 500 enterprises, including the world’s biggest financial, technology, consumer packaged goods, fashion, hospitality, and sports apparel companies, are experiencing extraordinary outcomes with Torq.
Stream Security
stream.security
Agentless, Real-time detection, immediate root cause, and all the context you need for rapid response.
Sysdig
sysdig.com
Sysdig Secure is our CNAPP platform that more than 700 enterprise customers use to address CNAPP, VM, CSPM, CIEM, container security and more - at enterprise scale. Our platform spans prevention, detection, and response so customers can confidently secure containers, Kubernetes, hosts/servers, and cloud services. Sysdig provides real-time visibility at scale across multiple clouds, eliminating security blind spots. We use intelligence from runtime to prioritize alerts so teams can focus on high-impact security events and improve efficiency. By understanding the entire source to response flow and suggesting guided remediation, customers can both fix issues in production with no wasted time and also detect and respond to threats in real time. With Sysdig Secure, you can: - Stop attacks up to 10x faster - Reduce vulnerabilities by up to 95% - Instantly detect risk changes - Close permissions gaps in less than 2 minutes Sysdig. Secure Every Second.
Plerion
plerion.com
Plerion provides an all-in-one Cloud Security Platform that supports workloads across AWS, Azure, and GCP - delivering: - Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) - Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) - Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) - Attack Path Analysis - Cloud Asset Inventory - Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) - Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) - Shift Left Security - Extensive and continuous compliance reporting Plerion’s risk-driven, threat-led, and context-aware approach helps organizations break down silos, reduce alert fatigue, and eliminate cloud security risks that matter most. Visit https://plerion.com/ for more information.
Sonrai Security
sonraisecurity.com
Sonrai Security is a leading public cloud identity and access management solutions provider. With a mission to empower enterprises of all sizes to innovate securely and confidently, Sonrai Security delivers identity, access, and permissions security for companies running on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms. The company is renowned for pioneering the Cloud Permissions Firewall, enabling one-click least privilege while supporting developer access needs without disruption. Trusted by leading companies across various industries, Sonrai Security is committed to driving innovation and excellence in cloud security. The company is trusted by Cloud Operations, Development, and Security Teams. The Cloud Permissions Firewall removes all unused sensitive permissions, quarantines unused identities and disables unused service and regions – all in one click. There is zero disruption to the business because all identities using sensitive permissions maintain their access and any new access is seamlessly granted through an automated chatops workflow. SecOps teams spend 97% less time achieving least privilege and slash the attack surface by 92%. After reaching platform-wide least privilege, the Sonrai CIEM+ solution discovers toxic combinations of permissions and shuts down the unintended attack paths they create with automated or detailed remediation.
Calico Cloud
calicocloud.io
Calico Cloud is the industry’s only container security platform with built-in network security to prevent, detect, and mitigate security breaches across multi-cloud and hybrid deployments. Calico Cloud is built on Calico Open Source, the most widely adopted container networking and security solution.
Solvo
solvo.cloud
Solvo is a multi-dimensional cloud security platform that breaks down application, identity and data silos to proactively detect and mitigate cloud misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. Solvo’s adaptive security approach is based on a continuous cycle of threat discovery, analysis and prioritization, followed by least privilege policy optimization, validation and monitoring. Book a free demo: https://www.solvo.cloud/request-a-demo/ Try Solvo free for 14-days: https://www.solvo.cloud/freetrial/
Kloudle
kloudle.com
Kloudle is a cloud security scanner for AWS, GCP, DigitalOcean, Kubernetes. It scans your cloud accounts, servers, clusters for 300+ security issues in minutes. Making cloud security effortless for developers and small teams. Compared to the open source scanners Kloudle scans get done under 30 Minutes. There is nothing to install or configure. With issues and their severity calculated Kloudle makes it easy to understand what needs to be fixed. Going beyond with simply giving you the list of security issues, Kloudle features simple steps to fix all the security issues it detects. It also provides potential pitfalls for some of the fixes. Allowing you to make the right choice in terms of what to fix and what not to. With powerful features to mark issues as false positive, report generator to get reports in excel supported csv format, or easy to share PDF Kloudle is focussed on making cloud security effortless for its users. With the credit based pay as you go model, buying and getting value for the money spent is also super smooth and worry free. Never have to worry about usage etc. Pricing for the scans starts from $30 onwards.
Lacework
lacework.com
Lacework offers the original and leading data-driven cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP). Lacework is trusted by nearly 1,000 global innovators to secure the cloud from build to run. Lacework empowers customers to prioritize risks, find known and unknown threats faster, achieve continuous cloud compliance, and develop secure code without slowing down, all from one unified platform. Since our founding in 2017, Lacework has been refining a single cloud-native platform to ingest and comprehend as much data as possible to provide the best security possible — by both agent-based or agentless means. Our unified platform then uses this data to accomplish common cloud use cases: posture management, workload protection, vulnerability management, compliance, container security, and more. Customers depend on Lacework to drive revenue, bring products to market faster and safer, and consolidate point security solutions into a single platform. Our platform, on average, replaces 2 to 5 point tools. Customers average a 100:1 reduction in alert noise thanks to our patented anomaly detection technology. And Lacework users have experienced 80% faster investigations with our context-rich alerts.
Orca Security
orca.security
The Orca Cloud Security Platform identifies, prioritizes, and remediates risks and compliance issues in workloads, configurations, and identities across your cloud estate spanning AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. Orca offers the industry’s most comprehensive cloud security solution in a single platform — eliminating the need to deploy and maintain multiple point solutions. Orca is agentless-first, and connects to your environment in minutes using Orca’s patented SideScanning™ technology that provides deep and wide visibility into your cloud environment, without requiring agents. In addition, Orca can integrate with third-party agents for runtime visibility and protection for critical workloads. Orca is at the forefront of leveraging Generative AI for simplified investigations and accelerated remediation – reducing required skill levels and saving cloud security, DevOps, and development teams time and effort, while significantly improving security outcomes. As a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), Orca consolidates many point solutions in one platform, including: CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, Vulnerability Management, Container and Kubernetes Security, DSPM, API Security, CDR, Multi-cloud Compliance, Shift Left Security, and AI-SPM.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
Unified cloud security, from endpoint to cloud. Stop cloud breaches and consolidate disjointed point products with the world’s only CNAPP built on a unified agent and agentless approach to cloud security for complete visibility and protection. We protect your cloud. You run your business.
Aikido Security
aikido.dev
Aikido Security is a developer-centric software security platform, providing advanced code scanning and cloud vulnerability assessments. Our platform prioritizes real threats, reduces false-positives and makes Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) easily understandable. With Aikido, ensuring the security of your product is made simple, allowing you to focus on what you do best: writing code.
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.
Panoptica
panoptica.app
Panoptica is Cisco’s powerful cloud native application protection platform that uncovers and remediates vulnerabilities during development through to production, ensuring your applications are secure and compliant. Through graph-based technology, the platform is able to unlock visual insights, critical attack paths, and speed up remediation to safeguard your modern apps across multiple hybrid cloud platforms. Visit https://www.panoptica.app Key Features: - Visibility and Context: Panoptica offers clear visibility and context by identifying attack paths and prioritizing risks, helping you make informed decisions. - Holistic and Complete Coverage: Manage your cloud-native environments effortlessly through Panoptica's integrated security platform, reducing gaps often caused by using separate siloed solutions. - Advanced Analysis: Utilize advanced attack path and root cause analysis techniques to spot potential risks from an attacker's perspective. - Agentless Scanning: Panoptica's agentless technology scans any cloud environment—Azure, AWS, GCP, Kubernetes, or a combination thereof. - Comprehensive Visualization: Map assets and relationships onto an advanced graph database for a complete visual representation of your cloud stack. Benefits - Advanced CNAPP: Panoptica enhances Cloud Native Application Protection Platform capabilities. - Multi-Cloud Compliance: Ensure compliance across various cloud platforms. - End-to-End Visualization: Gain insights into your entire cloud application stack. - Dynamic Remediation: Employ dynamic techniques to resolve issues effectively. - Increased Efficiency: Streamline security processes and reduce response times. - Reduced Overheads: Minimize resource expenditure while optimizing security.
SafeBase
safebase.io
SafeBase is the leading Trust Center Platform designed for friction-free security reviews. With an enterprise-grade Trust Center, SafeBase automates the security review process and transforms how companies communicate their security and trust posture. If you want to see how fast-growing companies like LinkedIn, Asana, and Jamf take back the time their teams spend on security questionnaires, create better buying experiences, and position security as the revenue-driver it is, schedule a demo at safebase.io.
Turbot Pipes
turbot.com
Turbot provides enterprise guardrails for cloud infrastructure. Turbot is designed to allow enterprises to achieve agility, ensure control, and accelerate best practices through continuous adherence of centrally defined policies across a multi-account AWS model.
nOps
nops.io
nOps is an AWS cloud optimization platform that makes it easy to allocate and manage your cloud usage, commitments, and spend. Our platform intelligently provisions all your compute automatically so you get the best pricing available without sacrificing any reliability. nOps leverages proprietary ML modeling based on $1+ billion of AWS spend to get your organization on the right blend of Reserved Instances, Savings Plans, and Spot. All without ever having to manually provision resources so your team can focus on building and innovating. Business Contexts nOps Cloud Management makes it easy to get complete visibility of your cloud costs and usage so your bills are never a surprise or mystery. It also makes it simple to allocate costs across your business. Commitment Management nOps Commitment Management makes it easy to manage and fully utilize all of your ongoing AWS commitments. We guarantee 100% utilization of your commitments or we will credit them back to you. Compute Copilot Compute Copilot is an intelligent workload provisioner for all your cloud applications. Powered by AI, it provisions computing resources at the best pricing possible without sacrificing any reliability. Imagine a world where you can get the reliability of On-demand at the cost of Spot. Cloud Optimization Essentials A collection of automation and pre-built nOps tooling to quickly tackle tedious and ongoing AWS infrastructure improvements related items
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks across the application lifecycle and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer in cloud native security, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is the industry's most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), protecting the application lifecycle from code to cloud and back. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz transforms cloud security for customers – including 40% of the Fortune 100 – by enabling a new operating model. With Wiz, organizations can democratize security across the cloud lifecycle, empowering development teams to build fast and securely. Its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) drives visibility, risk prioritization, and business agility and is #1 based on customer reviews. Wiz's CNAPP consolidates and correlates risks across multiple cloud security solutions in a truly integrated platform, including CSPM, KSPM, CWPP, vulnerability management, IaC scanning, CIEM, DSPM, Container security, AI SPM, Code security, and CDR into a single platform. Hundreds of organizations worldwide, including 40 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environments. Its customers include Salesforce, Slack, Mars, BMW, Avery Dennison, Priceline, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Plaid, and Agoda, among others. Wiz is backed by Sequoia, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks, Lightspeed and Aglaé. Visit https://www.wiz.io for more information.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Defend your organization from cyberattacks with Sophos adaptive defenses and expertise at your service. Protect the future of your business with confidence.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.