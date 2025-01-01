App store for web apps

Cloud Security Monitoring and Analytics Software
Top Cloud Security Monitoring and Analytics Software

Cloud security monitoring and analytics solutions are essential tools designed to enhance visibility and security across networks and cloud-based applications. These tools enable the monitoring of cloud-based applications, virtualized environments, and other cloud infrastructures. They are instrumental in identifying potential risks, allowing organizations to address them proactively, thereby safeguarding business-critical operations and ensuring compliance with regulations to avoid fines. Typically, IT and security teams carry out cloud monitoring and analytics on a continuous basis. Monitoring features assist organizations in cataloging cloud assets and detecting new ones as they are created or integrated. Analytics features help assess risks within cloud environments, enabling companies to prioritize issues based on their potential impact. Additional common features include user monitoring, sensitive data discovery, and enforcement of security policies.

Wiz

Wiz

wiz.io

Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.

Fastly

Fastly

fastly.com

Fastly is a cloud platform that enhances content delivery through caching, security services, and edge computing, providing tools for developers to optimize web applications.

Sophos Central

Sophos Central

sophos.com

Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.

Splunk

Splunk

splunk.com

Splunk is a data platform for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data to generate insights and improve operations across various sectors.

JupiterOne

JupiterOne

jupiterone.com

JupiterOne is a platform that collects and analyzes cyber asset data to help security teams secure their organization's attack surface.

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic

sumologic.com

Sumo Logic is a cloud platform for log management and analytics, enabling real-time data insights for security, operations, and business intelligence.

Qualys

Qualys

qualys.com

Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.

BMC

BMC

bmc.com

The BMC app improves IT Service Management with AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and user-friendly interfaces to enhance operational efficiency and service reliability.

Aqua Security

Aqua Security

aquasec.com

Aqua Security is a cloud-native security platform that protects applications throughout their lifecycle, ensuring vulnerability management and compliance in dynamic environments.

Coro

Coro

coro.net

Coro is a cybersecurity platform that secures email, data, endpoints, and cloud apps using AI for easy management and threat remediation.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike

crowdstrike.com

CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.

Adaptive Shield

Adaptive Shield

adaptive-shield.com

Adaptive Shield is a SaaS Security platform that helps organizations manage, assess, and improve the security posture of their SaaS applications and connected users.

CloudWize

CloudWize

cloudwize.io

CloudWize is a no-code cloud security platform that automates compliance, threat detection, and vulnerability remediation to enhance cloud security and compliance.

Blumira

Blumira

blumira.com

Blumira is a cloud-based cybersecurity platform that offers automated threat detection and response for SMBs, enhancing visibility and compliance against cyber threats.

Sysdig

Sysdig

sysdig.com

Sysdig Secure is a cloud security platform that provides real-time monitoring, vulnerability management, and threat detection for cloud and container environments.

Sonrai Security

Sonrai Security

sonraisecurity.com

Sonrai Security provides cloud identity and access management solutions for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, focusing on secure permissions, data protection, and risk monitoring.

Lacework

Lacework

lacework.com

Lacework is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides security management, risk prioritization, and compliance for cloud environments.

