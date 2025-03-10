Top Cloud Security Monitoring and Analytics Software

Find the right software and services.
Cloud security monitoring and analytics solutions are essential tools designed to enhance visibility and security across networks and cloud-based applications. These tools enable the monitoring of cloud-based applications, virtualized environments, and other cloud infrastructures. They are instrumental in identifying potential risks, allowing organizations to address them proactively, thereby safeguarding business-critical operations and ensuring compliance with regulations to avoid fines. Typically, IT and security teams carry out cloud monitoring and analytics on a continuous basis. Monitoring features assist organizations in cataloging cloud assets and detecting new ones as they are created or integrated. Analytics features help assess risks within cloud environments, enabling companies to prioritize issues based on their potential impact. Additional common features include user monitoring, sensitive data discovery, and enforcement of security policies.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
Fastly
fastly.com
Fastly is a cloud platform that enhances content delivery through caching, security services, and edge computing, providing tools for developers to optimize web applications.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk is a data platform for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data to generate insights and improve operations across various sectors.
JupiterOne
jupiterone.com
JupiterOne is a platform that collects and analyzes cyber asset data to help security teams secure their organization's attack surface.
Sumo Logic
sumologic.com
Sumo Logic is a cloud platform for log management and analytics, enabling real-time data insights for security, operations, and business intelligence.
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.
BMC
bmc.com
The BMC app improves IT Service Management with AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and user-friendly interfaces to enhance operational efficiency and service reliability.
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security is a cloud-native security platform that protects applications throughout their lifecycle, ensuring vulnerability management and compliance in dynamic environments.
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a cybersecurity platform that secures email, data, endpoints, and cloud apps using AI for easy management and threat remediation.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.
Adaptive Shield
adaptive-shield.com
Adaptive Shield is a SaaS Security platform that helps organizations manage, assess, and improve the security posture of their SaaS applications and connected users.
CloudWize
cloudwize.io
CloudWize is a no-code cloud security platform that automates compliance, threat detection, and vulnerability remediation to enhance cloud security and compliance.
Blumira
blumira.com
Blumira is a cloud-based cybersecurity platform that offers automated threat detection and response for SMBs, enhancing visibility and compliance against cyber threats.
Sysdig
sysdig.com
Sysdig Secure is our CNAPP platform that more than 700 enterprise customers use to address CNAPP, VM, CSPM, CIEM, container security and more - at enterprise scale. Our platform spans prevention, detection, and response so customers can confidently secure containers, Kubernetes, hosts/servers, and cloud services. Sysdig provides real-time visibility at scale across multiple clouds, eliminating security blind spots. We use intelligence from runtime to prioritize alerts so teams can focus on high-impact security events and improve efficiency. By understanding the entire source to response flow and suggesting guided remediation, customers can both fix issues in production with no wasted time and also detect and respond to threats in real time. With Sysdig Secure, you can: - Stop attacks up to 10x faster - Reduce vulnerabilities by up to 95% - Instantly detect risk changes - Close permissions gaps in less than 2 minutes Sysdig. Secure Every Second.
Sonrai Security
sonraisecurity.com
Sonrai Security is a leading public cloud identity and access management solutions provider. With a mission to empower enterprises of all sizes to innovate securely and confidently, Sonrai Security delivers identity, access, and permissions security for companies running on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms. The company is renowned for pioneering the Cloud Permissions Firewall, enabling one-click least privilege while supporting developer access needs without disruption. Trusted by leading companies across various industries, Sonrai Security is committed to driving innovation and excellence in cloud security. The company is trusted by Cloud Operations, Development, and Security Teams. The Cloud Permissions Firewall removes all unused sensitive permissions, quarantines unused identities and disables unused service and regions – all in one click. There is zero disruption to the business because all identities using sensitive permissions maintain their access and any new access is seamlessly granted through an automated chatops workflow. SecOps teams spend 97% less time achieving least privilege and slash the attack surface by 92%. After reaching platform-wide least privilege, the Sonrai CIEM+ solution discovers toxic combinations of permissions and shuts down the unintended attack paths they create with automated or detailed remediation.
Lacework
lacework.com
Lacework offers the original and leading data-driven cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP). Lacework is trusted by nearly 1,000 global innovators to secure the cloud from build to run. Lacework empowers customers to prioritize risks, find known and unknown threats faster, achieve continuous cloud compliance, and develop secure code without slowing down, all from one unified platform. Since our founding in 2017, Lacework has been refining a single cloud-native platform to ingest and comprehend as much data as possible to provide the best security possible — by both agent-based or agentless means. Our unified platform then uses this data to accomplish common cloud use cases: posture management, workload protection, vulnerability management, compliance, container security, and more. Customers depend on Lacework to drive revenue, bring products to market faster and safer, and consolidate point security solutions into a single platform. Our platform, on average, replaces 2 to 5 point tools. Customers average a 100:1 reduction in alert noise thanks to our patented anomaly detection technology. And Lacework users have experienced 80% faster investigations with our context-rich alerts.
