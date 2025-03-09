Top Cloud Security Monitoring and Analytics Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Cloud security monitoring and analytics solutions are essential tools designed to enhance visibility and security across networks and cloud-based applications. These tools enable the monitoring of cloud-based applications, virtualized environments, and other cloud infrastructures. They are instrumental in identifying potential risks, allowing organizations to address them proactively, thereby safeguarding business-critical operations and ensuring compliance with regulations to avoid fines. Typically, IT and security teams carry out cloud monitoring and analytics on a continuous basis. Monitoring features assist organizations in cataloging cloud assets and detecting new ones as they are created or integrated. Analytics features help assess risks within cloud environments, enabling companies to prioritize issues based on their potential impact. Additional common features include user monitoring, sensitive data discovery, and enforcement of security policies.
BMC
bmc.com
The BMC app improves IT Service Management with AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and user-friendly interfaces to enhance operational efficiency and service reliability.
Blumira
blumira.com
Blumira provides the only cybersecurity platform that can help SMBs prevent a breach. We help lean IT teams protect their organizations against ransomware and breaches with an open SIEM+XDR platform. Our all-in-one solution combines SIEM, endpoint visibility and automated response to reduce complexity, provide broad visibility and speed up our time to respond. Our automated platform detects and immediately contains threats, alleviating the burden on IT teams that can’t work around the clock. The platform includes: - Managed detections for automated threat hunting to identify attacks early - Automated response to contain and block threats immediately - One year of data retention and option to extend to satisfy compliance - Advanced reporting and dashboards for forensics and easy investigation - Lightweight agent for endpoint visibility and response - 24/7 Security Operations (SecOps) support for critical priority issues
Adaptive Shield
adaptive-shield.com
Adaptive Shield, a leader in SaaS Security, enables security teams to secure their entire SaaS stack through threat prevention, detection, and response. With Adaptive Shield, organizations continuously manage and control all SaaS apps, including 3rd-party connected apps, as well as govern all SaaS users and risks associated with their devices. Adaptive Shield is a Tel Aviv startup in the SaaS security space. Founded in 2019 by Maor Bin and Jony Shlomoff, the company has high-profile investors including Blackstone, Okta Ventures, Insight Partners, and Vertex Ventures. Its customers include Fortune 500 companies and enterprises.
Sysdig
sysdig.com
Sysdig Secure is our CNAPP platform that more than 700 enterprise customers use to address CNAPP, VM, CSPM, CIEM, container security and more - at enterprise scale. Our platform spans prevention, detection, and response so customers can confidently secure containers, Kubernetes, hosts/servers, and cloud services. Sysdig provides real-time visibility at scale across multiple clouds, eliminating security blind spots. We use intelligence from runtime to prioritize alerts so teams can focus on high-impact security events and improve efficiency. By understanding the entire source to response flow and suggesting guided remediation, customers can both fix issues in production with no wasted time and also detect and respond to threats in real time. With Sysdig Secure, you can: - Stop attacks up to 10x faster - Reduce vulnerabilities by up to 95% - Instantly detect risk changes - Close permissions gaps in less than 2 minutes Sysdig. Secure Every Second.
Sonrai Security
sonraisecurity.com
Sonrai Security is a leading public cloud identity and access management solutions provider. With a mission to empower enterprises of all sizes to innovate securely and confidently, Sonrai Security delivers identity, access, and permissions security for companies running on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms. The company is renowned for pioneering the Cloud Permissions Firewall, enabling one-click least privilege while supporting developer access needs without disruption. Trusted by leading companies across various industries, Sonrai Security is committed to driving innovation and excellence in cloud security. The company is trusted by Cloud Operations, Development, and Security Teams. The Cloud Permissions Firewall removes all unused sensitive permissions, quarantines unused identities and disables unused service and regions – all in one click. There is zero disruption to the business because all identities using sensitive permissions maintain their access and any new access is seamlessly granted through an automated chatops workflow. SecOps teams spend 97% less time achieving least privilege and slash the attack surface by 92%. After reaching platform-wide least privilege, the Sonrai CIEM+ solution discovers toxic combinations of permissions and shuts down the unintended attack paths they create with automated or detailed remediation.
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a cybersecurity platform that secures email, data, endpoints, and cloud apps using AI for easy management and threat remediation.
CloudWize
cloudwize.io
CloudWize is a no-code Cloud Security Center of Excellence that gives you maximum cloud compliance & security. Get 360° Protection from Architecture Design to Runtime. CludWize enforces cloud regulations with over 1K rules running continuously, scans your cloud vulnerabilities, and remediates them automatically. With our unique investigation graph engine, you can detect and fix cloud issues in minutes instead of days and weeks. This holistic solution offers a blackbox web app penetration test, evolved IAM (identity access management), IaC (infrastructure as code) risk scanning, Data Security Posture Management, and more. Why deal with many tools when you can have everything in one place? CNAPP + WAAP + KSPM – CSPM + CWPP + CIEM + CASB + DSPM + CNSP = CloudWize (CSCoE)
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
Unified cloud security, from endpoint to cloud. Stop cloud breaches and consolidate disjointed point products with the world’s only CNAPP built on a unified agent and agentless approach to cloud security for complete visibility and protection. We protect your cloud. You run your business.
JupiterOne
jupiterone.com
JupiterOne is a platform that collects and analyzes cyber asset data to help security teams secure their organization's attack surface.
Fastly
fastly.com
Fastly is a cloud platform that enhances content delivery through caching, security services, and edge computing, providing tools for developers to optimize web applications.
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security is a cloud-native security platform that protects applications throughout their lifecycle, ensuring vulnerability management and compliance in dynamic environments.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
Sumo Logic
sumologic.com
Sumo Logic is a cloud platform for log management and analytics, enabling real-time data insights for security, operations, and business intelligence.
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk is a data platform for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data to generate insights and improve operations across various sectors.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.
Lacework
lacework.com
Lacework offers the original and leading data-driven cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP). Lacework is trusted by nearly 1,000 global innovators to secure the cloud from build to run. Lacework empowers customers to prioritize risks, find known and unknown threats faster, achieve continuous cloud compliance, and develop secure code without slowing down, all from one unified platform. Since our founding in 2017, Lacework has been refining a single cloud-native platform to ingest and comprehend as much data as possible to provide the best security possible — by both agent-based or agentless means. Our unified platform then uses this data to accomplish common cloud use cases: posture management, workload protection, vulnerability management, compliance, container security, and more. Customers depend on Lacework to drive revenue, bring products to market faster and safer, and consolidate point security solutions into a single platform. Our platform, on average, replaces 2 to 5 point tools. Customers average a 100:1 reduction in alert noise thanks to our patented anomaly detection technology. And Lacework users have experienced 80% faster investigations with our context-rich alerts.
