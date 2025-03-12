App store for web apps

Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software
Top Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software

Platform as a Service (PaaS) is a cloud computing model that delivers a comprehensive environment for developing and deploying applications in the cloud. PaaS aims to provide an integrated view of cloud platforms, simplifying the development and maintenance of cloud applications. PaaS includes various tools such as development kits, database tools, and application management capabilities. A PaaS solution encompasses infrastructure components like servers and storage, along with middleware such as development tools and database management systems. Third-party vendors offer these virtual resources, enabling users to build, deploy, and launch software applications without needing extensive back-end software development. Businesses leverage PaaS to outsource hosting, database construction, cloud security, and data storage. It is commonly used as a scalable platform for new applications or expanding existing applications to larger audiences. PaaS employs a pay-as-you-grow model, helping businesses avoid significant upfront investments in development time and middleware. Development teams use PaaS as an alternative to building and hosting applications with integrated development environments (IDEs). Additionally, PaaS's hosted database and storage services provide similar capabilities to mobile backend-as-a-service (mBaaS) products, which are tailored for mobile applications. PaaS providers range from established software vendors to open source projects. Recently, hybrid cloud has become a popular PaaS deployment method. Hybrid cloud computing integrates different cloud infrastructures, such as public and private clouds, and manages them as a single entity.

Replit

Replit

replit.com

Replit is a cloud-based IDE that allows users to write code, collaborate, and deploy applications in various programming languages through a web browser.

DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean

digitalocean.com

DigitalOcean is a cloud platform that enables developers to build, deploy, and manage applications with integrated services for scalability and deployment automation.

Netlify

Netlify

netlify.com

Netlify offers cloud hosting and serverless backend services for web applications and static websites, supporting continuous deployment and various integrations.

Vercel

Vercel

vercel.com

Vercel is a cloud platform that enables developers to build, scale, and deploy web applications efficiently with tools and features for security and performance monitoring.

Heroku

Heroku

heroku.com

Heroku is a cloud platform that enables developers to build, deploy, and scale applications using multiple programming languages.

Zoho Creator

Zoho Creator

zoho.com

Zoho Creator is a low-code platform for building custom business applications, enabling data management, workflow automation, and analytics with a user-friendly interface.

PythonAnywhere

PythonAnywhere

pythonanywhere.com

PythonAnywhere is a cloud platform for running and coding Python applications directly from your browser, without server management.

Glitch

Glitch

glitch.com

Glitch is a browser-based platform for creating and sharing web apps and sites, enabling real-time collaboration among users.

Gitpod

Gitpod

gitpod.io

Gitpod is a cloud-based platform that provides on-demand, pre-configured development environments for software projects, enhancing collaboration and productivity.

Render

Render

render.com

Render is a cloud platform for building and managing apps and websites, featuring auto-deploy from Git, free SSL, and support for long-running applications.

Plesk

Plesk

plesk.com

Plesk is a web hosting control panel that simplifies the management of servers, websites, and applications across multiple operating systems.

Modal

Modal

modal.com

Modal enables users to run code in the cloud using containerized, serverless computing without managing infrastructure.

NodeChef

NodeChef

nodechef.com

NodeChef is a PaaS for deploying and managing Cloud-native applications in various languages using Docker and Kubernetes, with features like scaling and monitoring.

IBM Cloud

IBM Cloud

ibm.com

IBM Cloud offers a range of cloud computing services for businesses, including computing, storage, AI, and security solutions, allowing efficient application management.

Engine Yard

Engine Yard

engineyard.com

Engine Yard is a managed platform for hosting applications, especially Ruby on Rails, simplifying deployment and infrastructure management on AWS.

Zoho Catalyst

Zoho Catalyst

catalyst.zoho.com

Zoho Catalyst is a cloud development platform offering serverless and AI/ML services for building, deploying, and managing applications.

Kinsta

Kinsta

kinsta.com

Kinsta offers managed WordPress hosting on Google Cloud, focusing on high performance, security, and site management for businesses and developers.

Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console

Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console

cloud.redhat.com

The Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console is a management platform that helps users monitor and optimize resources across hybrid cloud environments.

Aiven

Aiven

aiven.io

Aiven is a cloud-based platform offering managed services for various databases and data streaming tools, aimed at simplifying data infrastructure management.

Stormkit

Stormkit

stormkit.io

Stormkit is a platform for easily deploying and managing full-stack JavaScript applications and static sites, enhancing the development process with various tools.

Koyeb

Koyeb

koyeb.com

Koyeb is a serverless platform for deploying and managing applications, APIs, and functions, supporting Docker and CI/CD across a global edge network.

Dagster

Dagster

dagster.io

Dagster is an open-source data orchestrator for developing, executing, and monitoring data workflows, emphasizing modularity and integrations.

Hostman

Hostman

hostman.com

Hostman is a cloud platform for hosting websites, services, and applications, offering cloud servers and databases with user-friendly management.

Exotel

Exotel

exotel.com

Exotel is a customer engagement platform offering CPaaS, omnichannel support, and AI for efficient communication and call management across various businesses.

Back4App

Back4App

back4app.com

Back4App is a low-code backend platform that streamlines app development with features like authentication, file storage, and support for REST and GraphQL APIs.

Stacktape

Stacktape

stacktape.com

Stacktape is a cloud development framework that automates infrastructure management and deployment for building and running production-grade applications on AWS and other services.

Ori

Ori

ori.co

Ori is a platform for machine learning engineers to efficiently optimize and deploy AI models using on-demand GPU resources.

Brainboard

Brainboard

brainboard.co

Brainboard is an AI platform for collaboratively designing and managing cloud infrastructure, generating IaC code for any provider and facilitating CI/CD.

Northflank

Northflank

northflank.com

Northflank is a cloud platform for building, deploying, and scaling microservices and databases, simplifying application management and operations.

cloudplan

cloudplan

cloudplan.net

Cloudplan is a private cloud solution for data management and document storage, offering remote access, scalability, and security for uninterrupted operations.

Platform.sh

Platform.sh

platform.sh

Platform.sh is a PaaS that simplifies web application deployment and management, offering multi-cloud support, advanced security, and easy scalability.

CloudJiffy

CloudJiffy

cloudjiffy.com

CloudJiffy is a cloud platform that enables easy deployment and management of applications with auto-scaling features, supporting various programming languages and tools.

Control Plane

Control Plane

controlplane.com

Control Plane helps manage and monitor infrastructure across cloud platforms, streamlining resource management and task automation for users.

Clever Cloud

Clever Cloud

clever-cloud.com

Clever Cloud is a secure cloud platform for hosting and managing applications, supporting various programming languages and CI/CD tools.

CodeNOW

CodeNOW

codenow.com

CodeNOW is a platform that streamlines software development by managing cloud infrastructures, allowing teams to focus on coding and deploying applications.

Choreo

Choreo

choreo.dev

Choreo is a platform that simplifies the development, deployment, monitoring, and management of cloud-native applications for developers.

Timescale

Timescale

timescale.com

Timescale is a cloud-native PostgreSQL platform for managing time-series data and analytics, offering user-friendly features for efficient data handling.

Qoddi

Qoddi

qoddi.com

Qoddi is a platform for small teams to deploy code from repositories like Github, managing infrastructure while being more affordable than other cloud providers.

amazee.io

amazee.io

amazee.io

amazee.io is a platform for deploying applications in Kubernetes, simplifying management and operations for developers with an open-source solution.

Nullstone

Nullstone

nullstone.io

Nullstone is a platform for deploying applications to the cloud, automating infrastructure management and CI/CD processes for improved developer efficiency.

8base

8base

8base.com

8base is a low-code platform for building and running web and mobile applications, enabling faster development of software and services without extensive coding knowledge.

Hatch

Hatch

usehatchapp.com

Hatch is a customer communication platform that automates messaging and follow-ups to improve lead management and enhance outreach efficiency.

Rising Cloud

Rising Cloud

risingcloud.com

Rising Cloud is a cloud application that provides scalable servers and AI support for developers, optimizing resource use and reducing infrastructure costs.

mogenius

mogenius

mogenius.com

Mogenius is a platform that simplifies Kubernetes operations and cloud management, enabling automated deployments and infrastructure management for software applications.

Scalr

Scalr

scalr.com

Scalr is a cloud management platform for automating infrastructure deployment and scaling across multiple cloud environments with centralized policy management.

PlusClouds

PlusClouds

plusclouds.com

PlusClouds is a cloud infrastructure provider for building, testing, developing, managing, and scaling high-traffic sites and enterprise applications.

Scalingo

Scalingo

scalingo.com

Scalingo is a cloud hosting platform that simplifies deploying and managing web applications, supporting various frameworks and databases with strong security features.

HarperDB

HarperDB

harperdb.io

HarperDB is a distributed data platform that efficiently manages structured and unstructured data with low latency, supporting SQL queries and various deployment modes.

Chronosphere

Chronosphere

chronosphere.io

Chronosphere is an observability platform that simplifies data monitoring, reduces costs, and enhances performance analysis for complex systems in a unified interface.

