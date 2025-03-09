Find the right software and services.
Platform as a Service (PaaS) is a cloud computing model that delivers a comprehensive environment for developing and deploying applications in the cloud. PaaS aims to provide an integrated view of cloud platforms, simplifying the development and maintenance of cloud applications. PaaS includes various tools such as development kits, database tools, and application management capabilities. A PaaS solution encompasses infrastructure components like servers and storage, along with middleware such as development tools and database management systems. Third-party vendors offer these virtual resources, enabling users to build, deploy, and launch software applications without needing extensive back-end software development. Businesses leverage PaaS to outsource hosting, database construction, cloud security, and data storage. It is commonly used as a scalable platform for new applications or expanding existing applications to larger audiences. PaaS employs a pay-as-you-grow model, helping businesses avoid significant upfront investments in development time and middleware. Development teams use PaaS as an alternative to building and hosting applications with integrated development environments (IDEs). Additionally, PaaS's hosted database and storage services provide similar capabilities to mobile backend-as-a-service (mBaaS) products, which are tailored for mobile applications. PaaS providers range from established software vendors to open source projects. Recently, hybrid cloud has become a popular PaaS deployment method. Hybrid cloud computing integrates different cloud infrastructures, such as public and private clouds, and manages them as a single entity.
Nullstone
nullstone.io
Nullstone is a platform for deploying applications to the cloud, automating infrastructure management and CI/CD processes for improved developer efficiency.
Back4App
back4app.com
Back4App is a low-code backend platform that streamlines app development with features like authentication, file storage, and support for REST and GraphQL APIs.
Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console
cloud.redhat.com
The Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console is a management platform that helps users monitor and optimize resources across hybrid cloud environments.
Stormkit
stormkit.io
Stormkit is a platform for easily deploying and managing full-stack JavaScript applications and static sites, enhancing the development process with various tools.
Scalr
scalr.com
Scalr is a Terraform Automation and Collaboration Software with full CLI support, OPA integration, a hierarchical configuration model & quality of life features.
mogenius
mogenius.com
mogenius – the Kubernetes Operations Platform, simplifies Kubernetes operations across cloud and on-prem environments, embedding best practices in developer productivity through improved software delivery mechanisms and self-service capabilities. This cloud-agnostic platform reduces DevOps overhead and facilitates effective infrastructure management for teams of any size, without vendor lock-in. The platform integrates visibility, observability, and automation into a single solution for complete Kubernetes control. It optimizes CI/CD workflows and ensures enterprise-grade security. mogenius is ideal for teams looking to deploy quickly, cut cloud costs, and reduce maintenance overhead, especially when internal resources are limited. DevOps and Platform Engineers can rapidly establish their own Internal Developer Platform within days. Free plan available.
Brainboard
brainboard.co
Brainboard is an AI platform for collaboratively designing and managing cloud infrastructure, generating IaC code for any provider and facilitating CI/CD.
HarperDB
harperdb.io
HarperDB is a globally-distributed edge data platform that is designed to handle massive amounts of data with ultra low latency. With native vendor-agnostic geo-distributed clustering, HarperDB is extremely easy to use and easy to deploy. Beyond data storage, HarperDB also removes network hops between data and API with Custom Functions that collapse your stack and remove complexity. This, in addition to extremely-high per-node throughput and horizontal scaling capabilities, delivers dramatically more cost-effective infrastructure while maintaining near-zero latency. Furthermore, HarperDB also removes common frustrations of NoSQL databases by auto-indexing out of the box and natively supporting SQL queries (including joins). From POV to IPO, HarperDB is the easiest solution to start with and scale with. Try for free today at harperdb.io.
cloudplan
cloudplan.net
Cloudplan is a private cloud solution for data management and document storage, offering remote access, scalability, and security for uninterrupted operations.
Scalingo
scalingo.com
Discover Scalingo the 1st European PaaS certified HDS (Health Data Hosting) and ISO 27001. Host your app in France and enjoy top-notch client support. Deploy your apps faster.
PlusClouds
plusclouds.com
Cloud-based infrastructure provider that enables you to quickly build, test, develop, remotely manage and scale high-traffic sites such as enterprise infrastructures and e-commerce
Rising Cloud
risingcloud.com
Discover dynamic, elastic servers and AI-augmentation for developers. With Rising Cloud, you only pay for what you use. Our AI elastically scales and retracts as needed to provide you industry-best cost savings. Use our cost savings calculator to see how much you save using predictive analytics to
Hatch
usehatchapp.com
Hatch is a customer communication platform that automates messaging and follow-ups to improve lead management and enhance outreach efficiency.
amazee.io
amazee.io
amazee.io is a platform for deploying applications in Kubernetes, simplifying management and operations for developers with an open-source solution.
Hostman
hostman.com
Hostman is a cloud platform for hosting websites, services, and applications, offering cloud servers and databases with user-friendly management.
8base
8base.com
8base is a low-code platform for building and running feature-rich digital products including SaaS solutions, marketplaces and other web and mobile applications. The 8base platform helps entrepreneurs and creators in established companies bring their product visions to life; faster, better and more economically. Additionally, digital agencies use 8base to deliver client projects faster while increasing their margins and reducing their reliance on scarce and expensive software development talent. 8base is a configurable, serverless low-code development framework hosted on AWS that exposes the world's most robust GraphQL-based query language for APIs; and unlike other platforms, 8base has been built from the ground up to use standards and widely accepted technologies that appeal to mainstream developers and ensures a creator’s intellectual property can be ported to other platforms if the need ever arises. 8base offers: 1) low-code development tools for building software backends and APIs; 2) serverless computing and storage infrastructure for running applications built using 8base tools; 3) visual frontend development tools; 4) design and development services via a partner network to assist customers with building applications using 8base. 8base first commercialized in 2019. Today, thousands of customers including numerous multi-tenant SaaS and marketplace startups, custom software development agencies and consultancies, and larger organizations such as IBM Global Services/NATO and Florida International University build on 8base.
Qoddi
qoddi.com
Qoddi App Platform allows small teams to deploy any code from any repository like Github, GitLabs or Bitbucket. Qoddi manages all the infrastructure your app needs to run and scale on demand to match your app growth over time. Qoddi is 70% cheaper than other cloud provider.
CloudJiffy
cloudjiffy.com
CloudJiffy is a cloud platform that enables easy deployment and management of applications with auto-scaling features, supporting various programming languages and tools.
Choreo
choreo.dev
Choreo is an internal developer platform as a service designed to accelerate the creation of digital experiences. With Choreo, you can effortlessly build, deploy, monitor, and manage your cloud native applications. Choreo allows developers to focus on their code rather than on building or maintaining a platform. Some features offered in Choreo include: - Application Architecture: Domain-driven development, microservices architecture, version management API Management: API governance, gateway, developer portal, lifecycle management, API marketplace, API security, API analytics - Platform Engineering: CI/CD, GitOps, release management, configs, secrets, cost optimization - Infrastructure Management: Containers & K8s, serverless, environments, firewall, load balancing, geo routing, DNS, multi-cloud - Security: Zero trust, encryption, secret management, TLS, authentication and authorization - Insights and Observability: Logs, traces, metrics, alerts, analytics, DORA metrics, business insights
CodeNOW
codenow.com
CodeNOW is a ready-to-use platform that aids in the streamlining of software development across various cloud environments. By providing a cohesive blend of pre-configured open-source tools, CodeNOW manages all aspects of the software development process. This allows your development teams to concentrate on building functional components for your business, instead of spending time on managing and automating cloud infrastructures. CodeNOW provides robust pre-set roles and permissions that help manage your development teams, which can be local or remote. You have the freedom to deploy on public cloud platforms or your own internal servers using platforms like VMWare Tanzu or Azure Stack Hub. CodeNOW is particularly suitable for software built on microservice or event-driven architectures. These architectures enable independent teams to rapidly iterate and deliver value to your business. You can harness the power of Kubernetes without the need to manage its complexities. CodeNOW takes care of the cloud automation while your developers focus on coding. Our expert team will guide you through upgrading your Kubernetes clusters according to your business needs. In essence, CodeNOW allows you to scale your software development confidently and effectively!
Control Plane
controlplane.com
Control Plane helps manage and monitor infrastructure across cloud platforms, streamlining resource management and task automation for users.
NodeChef
nodechef.com
NodeChef is a PaaS for deploying and managing Cloud-native applications in various languages using Docker and Kubernetes, with features like scaling and monitoring.
Ori
ori.co
Ori is a platform for machine learning engineers to efficiently optimize and deploy AI models using on-demand GPU resources.
Stacktape
stacktape.com
Stacktape is a cloud development framework that automates infrastructure management and deployment for building and running production-grade applications on AWS and other services.
Northflank
northflank.com
Northflank is a cloud platform for building, deploying, and scaling microservices and databases, simplifying application management and operations.
Clever Cloud
clever-cloud.com
Clever Cloud is a secure cloud platform for hosting and managing applications, supporting various programming languages and CI/CD tools.
Dagster
dagster.io
Dagster is an open-source data orchestrator for developing, executing, and monitoring data workflows, emphasizing modularity and integrations.
DigitalOcean
digitalocean.com
DigitalOcean is a cloud platform that enables developers to build, deploy, and manage applications with integrated services for scalability and deployment automation.
Engine Yard
engineyard.com
Engine Yard is a managed platform for hosting applications, especially Ruby on Rails, simplifying deployment and infrastructure management on AWS.
Gitpod
gitpod.io
Gitpod is a cloud-based platform that provides on-demand, pre-configured development environments for software projects, enhancing collaboration and productivity.
Glitch
glitch.com
Glitch is a browser-based platform for creating and sharing web apps and sites, enabling real-time collaboration among users.
Heroku
heroku.com
Heroku is a cloud platform that enables developers to build, deploy, and scale applications using multiple programming languages.
IBM Cloud
ibm.com
IBM Cloud offers a range of cloud computing services for businesses, including computing, storage, AI, and security solutions, allowing efficient application management.
Kinsta
kinsta.com
Kinsta offers managed WordPress hosting on Google Cloud, focusing on high performance, security, and site management for businesses and developers.
Koyeb
koyeb.com
Koyeb is a serverless platform for deploying and managing applications, APIs, and functions, supporting Docker and CI/CD across a global edge network.
Netlify
netlify.com
Netlify offers cloud hosting and serverless backend services for web applications and static websites, supporting continuous deployment and various integrations.
Aiven
aiven.io
Aiven is a cloud-based platform offering managed services for various databases and data streaming tools, aimed at simplifying data infrastructure management.
Platform.sh
platform.sh
Platform.sh is a PaaS that simplifies web application deployment and management, offering multi-cloud support, advanced security, and easy scalability.
Plesk
plesk.com
Plesk is a web hosting control panel that simplifies the management of servers, websites, and applications across multiple operating systems.
Render
render.com
Render is a cloud platform for building and managing apps and websites, featuring auto-deploy from Git, free SSL, and support for long-running applications.
Replit
replit.com
Replit is a cloud-based IDE that allows users to write code, collaborate, and deploy applications in various programming languages through a web browser.
Timescale
timescale.com
Timescale is a cloud-native PostgreSQL platform for managing time-series data and analytics, offering user-friendly features for efficient data handling.
Vercel
vercel.com
Vercel is a cloud platform that enables developers to build, scale, and deploy web applications efficiently with tools and features for security and performance monitoring.
Zoho Catalyst
catalyst.zoho.com
Catalyst by Zoho is the simplest pro-code, cloud development platform. Catalyst offers a wide range of serverless, AI/ML, DevOps, and backend services. With Catalyst, you get everything you need to develop your application on a single, unified platform. Catalyst provides powerful AI and ML capabilities, empowering you to tap into the endless potential of artificial intelligence. Services on Catalyst: QuickML: An end-to-end, no-code ML platform to build, train, evaluate, deploy, and optimize ML models. CloudScale: A BaaS offering from Catalyst to help you build, host, monitor, and scale your application. AppSail: A fully managed Platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offering for a wide range of applications. ConvoKraft: Build AI-powered chatbots that can handle a wide range of customer interactions in naturally. SmartBrowz: A unified browser automation platform. Zia Services: A host of ready-to-implement advanced AI/ML components for your web and mobile applications. With the help of these powerful services, you can build and deploy applications, microservices, ML-powered solutions, AI-powered chatbots, browser automation solutions, and more, at scale, without worrying about operational costs.
Zoho Creator
zoho.com
Zoho Creator is a low-code platform for building custom business applications, enabling data management, workflow automation, and analytics with a user-friendly interface.
Modal
modal.com
Modal helps people run code in the cloud. We think it's the easiest way for developers to get access to containerized, serverless compute without the hassle of managing their own infrastructure.
PythonAnywhere
pythonanywhere.com
PythonAnywhere is a cloud platform for running and coding Python applications directly from your browser, without server management.
Exotel
exotel.com
Exotel is a customer engagement platform offering CPaaS, omnichannel support, and AI for efficient communication and call management across various businesses.
