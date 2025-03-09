CodeNOW

CodeNOW is a ready-to-use platform that aids in the streamlining of software development across various cloud environments. By providing a cohesive blend of pre-configured open-source tools, CodeNOW manages all aspects of the software development process. This allows your development teams to concentrate on building functional components for your business, instead of spending time on managing and automating cloud infrastructures. CodeNOW provides robust pre-set roles and permissions that help manage your development teams, which can be local or remote. You have the freedom to deploy on public cloud platforms or your own internal servers using platforms like VMWare Tanzu or Azure Stack Hub. CodeNOW is particularly suitable for software built on microservice or event-driven architectures. These architectures enable independent teams to rapidly iterate and deliver value to your business. You can harness the power of Kubernetes without the need to manage its complexities. CodeNOW takes care of the cloud automation while your developers focus on coding. Our expert team will guide you through upgrading your Kubernetes clusters according to your business needs. In essence, CodeNOW allows you to scale your software development confidently and effectively!