Top Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software - St. Pierre & Miquelon
Platform as a Service (PaaS) is a cloud computing model that delivers a comprehensive environment for developing and deploying applications in the cloud. PaaS aims to provide an integrated view of cloud platforms, simplifying the development and maintenance of cloud applications. PaaS includes various tools such as development kits, database tools, and application management capabilities. A PaaS solution encompasses infrastructure components like servers and storage, along with middleware such as development tools and database management systems. Third-party vendors offer these virtual resources, enabling users to build, deploy, and launch software applications without needing extensive back-end software development. Businesses leverage PaaS to outsource hosting, database construction, cloud security, and data storage. It is commonly used as a scalable platform for new applications or expanding existing applications to larger audiences. PaaS employs a pay-as-you-grow model, helping businesses avoid significant upfront investments in development time and middleware. Development teams use PaaS as an alternative to building and hosting applications with integrated development environments (IDEs). Additionally, PaaS's hosted database and storage services provide similar capabilities to mobile backend-as-a-service (mBaaS) products, which are tailored for mobile applications. PaaS providers range from established software vendors to open source projects. Recently, hybrid cloud has become a popular PaaS deployment method. Hybrid cloud computing integrates different cloud infrastructures, such as public and private clouds, and manages them as a single entity.
Nullstone
nullstone.io
Deploy any app and architecture to the cloud. An easy-to-use developer platform that enables developers to quickly deploy any application. Launch to your cloud for full transparency and control with your choice in tooling.
Back4App
back4app.com
Back4app is a low-code backend to build modern apps. It accelerates backend development, improves development productivity, reduces time to market, and scales applications without managing infrastructure.
Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console
cloud.redhat.com
Red Hat® Cloud Services help teams focus on the work that’s most important to them—quick development, deployment, and evolution of applications—while trusted experts manage the infrastructure. Access cloud offerings in the Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console—your key to modernizing your business, reducing costs, and building with more freedom.
Stormkit
stormkit.io
Full-stack Javascript apps. Deployed to the Cloud. Effortlessly launch your full-stack JavaScript application within minutes and shift your focus to what matters most, your application itself. Leverage our powerful suite of tools to enhance your development process.
Scalr
scalr.com
Scalr is a Terraform Automation and Collaboration Software with full CLI support, OPA integration, a hierarchical configuration model & quality of life features.
mogenius
mogenius.com
mogenius – the Kubernetes Operations Platform, simplifies Kubernetes operations across cloud and on-prem environments, embedding best practices in developer productivity through improved software delivery mechanisms and self-service capabilities. This cloud-agnostic platform reduces DevOps overhead and facilitates effective infrastructure management for teams of any size, without vendor lock-in. The platform integrates visibility, observability, and automation into a single solution for complete Kubernetes control. It optimizes CI/CD workflows and ensures enterprise-grade security. mogenius is ideal for teams looking to deploy quickly, cut cloud costs, and reduce maintenance overhead, especially when internal resources are limited. DevOps and Platform Engineers can rapidly establish their own Internal Developer Platform within days. Free plan available.
Brainboard
brainboard.co
Brainboard is an AI driven platform to visually design and manage cloud infrastructure, collaboratively. It's the only solution that automatically generates IaC code for any cloud provider, with an embedded CI/CD.
HarperDB
harperdb.io
HarperDB is a globally-distributed edge data platform that is designed to handle massive amounts of data with ultra low latency. With native vendor-agnostic geo-distributed clustering, HarperDB is extremely easy to use and easy to deploy. Beyond data storage, HarperDB also removes network hops between data and API with Custom Functions that collapse your stack and remove complexity. This, in addition to extremely-high per-node throughput and horizontal scaling capabilities, delivers dramatically more cost-effective infrastructure while maintaining near-zero latency. Furthermore, HarperDB also removes common frustrations of NoSQL databases by auto-indexing out of the box and natively supporting SQL queries (including joins). From POV to IPO, HarperDB is the easiest solution to start with and scale with. Try for free today at harperdb.io.
cloudplan
cloudplan.net
Simplify Workflows & Private Cloud. Fully integrated private cloud solution for data management, storage, workflows, document management and security. Runs in the cloud, on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud environments!
Scalingo
scalingo.com
Discover Scalingo the 1st European PaaS certified HDS (Health Data Hosting) and ISO 27001. Host your app in France and enjoy top-notch client support. Deploy your apps faster.
PlusClouds
plusclouds.com
Cloud-based infrastructure provider that enables you to quickly build, test, develop, remotely manage and scale high-traffic sites such as enterprise infrastructures and e-commerce
Rising Cloud
risingcloud.com
Discover dynamic, elastic servers and AI-augmentation for developers. With Rising Cloud, you only pay for what you use. Our AI elastically scales and retracts as needed to provide you industry-best cost savings. Use our cost savings calculator to see how much you save using predictive analytics to
Hatch
usehatchapp.com
Hatch is the only customer communication platform designed for bottom-line growth. With your outreach and follow-up on autopilot, plus custom AI agents that text with your leads and customers, you can turn more leads into appointments, sales, and repeat customers without the overhead costs. Satisfy customers, alleviate employee burdens, and scale your revenue with Hatch.
amazee.io
amazee.io
amazee.io provides an application delivery and hosting platform for engineering teams to deploy applications more efficiently. The developer-centric, open source platform simplifies developers’ lives and jobs, minimizing the stress of managing infrastructure or operations. amazee.io supports organizations in accelerating their cloud and container adoption and provides easily managed Kubernetes for developer teams. amazee.io runs anywhere in the world, with 24/7/365 dedicated support.
Hostman
hostman.com
Hostman is a cloud platform where developers and tech teams can host their solutions: websites, e-commerce stores, web services, applications, games, and more. With Hostman, you have the freedom to choose services, reserve as many resources as you need, and manage them through a user-friendly interface. Currently, we offer ready-to-go solutions for launching cloud servers and databases, as well as a platform for testing any applications. • Cloud Servers. Your dedicated computing resources on servers in the USA, Poland and the Netherlands. Soon, we'll also be in Singapore, Egypt, and Nigeria. We offer 25+ ready-made setups with pre-installed environments and software for analytics systems, gaming, e-commerce, streaming, and websites of any complexity. • Databases. Instant setup for any popular database management system (DBMS), including MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Redis, Apache Kafka, and OpenSearch. We give $100 for a 7-day free trial for all our services Visit the website and get the bonus!
8base
8base.com
8base is a low-code platform for building and running feature-rich digital products including SaaS solutions, marketplaces and other web and mobile applications. The 8base platform helps entrepreneurs and creators in established companies bring their product visions to life; faster, better and more economically. Additionally, digital agencies use 8base to deliver client projects faster while increasing their margins and reducing their reliance on scarce and expensive software development talent. 8base is a configurable, serverless low-code development framework hosted on AWS that exposes the world's most robust GraphQL-based query language for APIs; and unlike other platforms, 8base has been built from the ground up to use standards and widely accepted technologies that appeal to mainstream developers and ensures a creator’s intellectual property can be ported to other platforms if the need ever arises. 8base offers: 1) low-code development tools for building software backends and APIs; 2) serverless computing and storage infrastructure for running applications built using 8base tools; 3) visual frontend development tools; 4) design and development services via a partner network to assist customers with building applications using 8base. 8base first commercialized in 2019. Today, thousands of customers including numerous multi-tenant SaaS and marketplace startups, custom software development agencies and consultancies, and larger organizations such as IBM Global Services/NATO and Florida International University build on 8base.
Qoddi
qoddi.com
Qoddi App Platform allows small teams to deploy any code from any repository like Github, GitLabs or Bitbucket. Qoddi manages all the infrastructure your app needs to run and scale on demand to match your app growth over time. Qoddi is 70% cheaper than other cloud provider.
CloudJiffy
cloudjiffy.com
CloudJiffy is a high-performance, fully redundant, and auto-scalable Cloud Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that is designed for ease and efficiency. CloudJiffy is committed to making cloud computing simple and accessible for developers of all levels of expertise. At its core, CloudJiffy enables the instant deployment of applications with just a few clicks. It supports a variety of runtimes, allowing developers to deploy Java, PHP, Ruby, Node.js, Go, Python, and Docker applications without needing to make any code changes. The platform also integrates with GIT, SVN, and other popular development tools, providing seamless and efficient deployment processes. CloudJiffy stands out for its advanced automation and resource management capabilities. It automatically scales application containers both vertically and horizontally, ensuring optimal resource utilization and cost-efficiency. The platform operates on a pay-as-you-use pricing model, adjusting resources based on current load and eliminating the need for resource reservation or capacity planning. This approach allows users to pay only for the resources they consume, which can lead to significant cost savings. CloudJiffy claims that users can save up to 80% of their cloud costs by leveraging its automatic scaling feature. In addition to its dynamic scaling, CloudJiffy offers a range of other advanced features. The platform's dashboard provides an intuitive application topology wizard, a deployment manager, access to log and config files, team collaboration functionality, and integration with CI/CD tools. Furthermore, CloudJiffy users can install popular applications such as WordPress, Gitlab, Kubernetes, Magento etc from the platform's marketplace with just one click. CloudJiffy's services are available in the USA, India, and Germany, with plans for expansion to new locations in the future. The platform prides itself on its security, reliability, and excellent customer service. It boasts a 99.99% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) and provides 24/7/365 world-class technical support.
Choreo
choreo.dev
Choreo is an internal developer platform as a service designed to accelerate the creation of digital experiences. With Choreo, you can effortlessly build, deploy, monitor, and manage your cloud native applications. Choreo allows developers to focus on their code rather than on building or maintaining a platform. Some features offered in Choreo include: - Application Architecture: Domain-driven development, microservices architecture, version management API Management: API governance, gateway, developer portal, lifecycle management, API marketplace, API security, API analytics - Platform Engineering: CI/CD, GitOps, release management, configs, secrets, cost optimization - Infrastructure Management: Containers & K8s, serverless, environments, firewall, load balancing, geo routing, DNS, multi-cloud - Security: Zero trust, encryption, secret management, TLS, authentication and authorization - Insights and Observability: Logs, traces, metrics, alerts, analytics, DORA metrics, business insights
CodeNOW
codenow.com
CodeNOW is a ready-to-use platform that aids in the streamlining of software development across various cloud environments. By providing a cohesive blend of pre-configured open-source tools, CodeNOW manages all aspects of the software development process. This allows your development teams to concentrate on building functional components for your business, instead of spending time on managing and automating cloud infrastructures. CodeNOW provides robust pre-set roles and permissions that help manage your development teams, which can be local or remote. You have the freedom to deploy on public cloud platforms or your own internal servers using platforms like VMWare Tanzu or Azure Stack Hub. CodeNOW is particularly suitable for software built on microservice or event-driven architectures. These architectures enable independent teams to rapidly iterate and deliver value to your business. You can harness the power of Kubernetes without the need to manage its complexities. CodeNOW takes care of the cloud automation while your developers focus on coding. Our expert team will guide you through upgrading your Kubernetes clusters according to your business needs. In essence, CodeNOW allows you to scale your software development confidently and effectively!
Control Plane
controlplane.com
Control Plane addresses common pain points, such as limited DevOps resources, the overhead of managing multiple environments, and lack of cost-effective observability by leveraging a universal API to monitor, configure, and manage infrastructure across CSPs (Cloud Service Providers). With Control Plane, engineers focus on the code, devops enable scale, and Cloud complexity is no more.
NodeChef
nodechef.com
NodeChef Cloud is a platform as a service (PaaS) for deploying and running Cloud-native Node.js, Python, Elixir, PHP, Go, Ruby, Java, .Net Core applications via docker containers and kubernetes.
Ori
ori.co
Train and infer AI at scale economically. Pay-as-you-go, on-demand GPU instances. Reserve thousands of dedicated GPU pods in the cloud. NVIDIA® H100 and A100 Tensor Core GPUs.
Stacktape
stacktape.com
Stacktape is a DevOps-free cloud development framework. It works on top of AWS and integrates other popular cloud service providers (such as MongoDb Atlas). It allows every (even junior) developer to develop, deploy and run production-grade applications. It automates infrastructure management, source code packaging, deployments, and much more. Unlike other solutions, Stacktape is powerful (like AWS CloudFormation or Terraform) and easy-to-use (like Heroku or Firebase) at the same time. Among other benefits, it removes the need for dedicated DevOps/Cloud experts and makes developers more productive.
Northflank
northflank.com
The comprehensive developer platform to build and scale microservices, jobs and managed databases with a powerful UI, API & CLI.
Clever Cloud
clever-cloud.com
Clever Cloud helps companies and IT professionals to achieve software delivery faster, reduce their feedback loop, focus on their core value and stop worrying about their hosting infrastructure by providing a solution for application sustainability.
Dagster
dagster.io
From pull request to production. Effortlessly. The enterprise orchestration platform that puts developer experience first, with fully serverless or hybrid deployments, native branching, and out-of-the-box CI/CD.
DigitalOcean
digitalocean.com
DigitalOcean, Inc. is an American cloud infrastructure provider headquartered in New York City with data centers worldwide. DigitalOcean provides developers cloud services that help to deploy and scale applications that run simultaneously on multiple computers. As of January 2018, DigitalOcean was the third-largest hosting company in the world in terms of web-facing computers.
Engine Yard
engineyard.com
Engine Yard is a full-stack Ruby on Rails Support solution enabling organizations to focus on creating and developing applications, instead of managing their infrastructure. The optimized Service supports Ruby on Rails, PHP and Node.js environments, and also any other languages you want to install, to get apps up and running on AWS quickly. The world-class team of Rails support engineers will monitor and manage your apps in the cloud so you can get back to what you do best - developing exciting apps. Are DevOps headaches keeping you up at night? It doesn't have to be that way.
Gitpod
gitpod.io
Gitpod is a developer platform that provides on-demand, pre-configured cloud development environments (CDEs) that automatically integrate into any tool, library, or dependency required for creating software. Getting started with Gitpod simply requires adding a .gitpod.yml file to the root of any repository or prefix any GitLab, GitHub or Bitbucket URL with gitpod.io/#. Gitpod CDEs are best for organizations that are looking to drastically cut onboarding time for developers, increase the productivity of their teams or secure their development supply chains. Gitpod CDEs are available in two deployments: Dedicated and Cloud. Gitpod Dedicated is hosted within your VPC and managed by Gitpod, enabling maximum security with minimal overhead. Gitpod Cloud is managed and hosted by Gitpod and is best for any teams that want to get started with zero installation and have less security or compliance requirements.
Glitch
glitch.com
Glitch is where everyone can create the web. It's a simple but powerful tool for creating websites and apps, supported by a fun and friendly community of creators—from brand new to expert developers. Glitch is a collaborative programming environment that lives in your browser and deploys code as you type. Use Glitch to build anything from a static webpage to full-stack Node apps.
Heroku
heroku.com
Heroku is a cloud platform as a service (PaaS) supporting several programming languages. One of the first cloud platforms, Heroku has been in development since June 2007, when it supported only the Ruby programming language, but now supports Java, Node.js, Scala, Clojure, Python, PHP, and Go. For this reason, Heroku is said to be a polyglot platform as it has features for a developer to build, run and scale applications in a similar manner across most languages. Heroku was acquired by Salesforce.com in 2010 for $212 million.
IBM Cloud
ibm.com
IBM cloud computing is a set of cloud computing services for business offered by the information technology company IBM. Start building immediately using 190+ unique services.
Kinsta
kinsta.com
Power your web projects with Kinsta. The fastest, most reliable hosting for WordPress sites, applications, databases, and static sites. Trusted by 120,000+ users, from small businesses to Fortune 500. Our sites are built on Google Cloud Platform's fastest servers on Premium Tier Network with 36+ data centers. Plus, get robust site security with Cloudflare integrations featuring Enterprise-level firewall, DDoS protection, isolated container technology, and full SOC 2 compliance for peace of mind. And enjoy 24/7/365 live chat support with an average first response time of less than two minutes. We make it easy for you to manage and optimize your sites with the built-in MyKinsta dashboard, Kinsta APM, and DevKinsta. Free tools that streamline your workflow so you can focus on what matters most. Get started at kinsta.com with 30 days money-back guarantee.
Koyeb
koyeb.com
One platform, all your services. The Koyeb unified platform lets you combine the languages, frameworks and technologies you love. Deploy any application thanks to native support of popular languages and built-in Docker container deployment. Run low-latency, responsive, web services and event-driven functions with an easy-to-use and scalable serverless platform.
Netlify
netlify.com
Netlify is a San Francisco-based cloud computing company that offers hosting and serverless backend services for web applications and static websites. Its features include continuous deployment from Git across Netlify Edge, the company's global application delivery network infrastructure, serverless form handling, support for AWS Lambda functions, and full integration with Let's Encrypt. It provides both free and paid plans.Netlify customers include Google, Facebook, Verizon, NBC, Samsung, Nike, Cisco, Atlassian, LiveChat, Unilever, TriNet, Loblaw, Wieden+Kennedy, HashiCorp, Vue.js, Citrix, Peloton, Kubernetes, Lodash, Smashing Magazine, and Sequoia Capital.
Aiven
aiven.io
Acting as a central hub for all database needs, Aiven offers relational and non-relational database services along with a visualization suite and high-throughput message broker. Our service offering includes Kafka, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Opensearch, Elasticsearch, Cassandra, Redis, InfluxDB, M3 and Grafana. All Aiven services are billed by the hour based on actual usage with no hidden fees. Start your 30-day trial today!
Platform.sh
platform.sh
Efficient, reliable, and secure. The Platform.sh Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) removes the complexities of cloud infrastructure management and optimizes development-to-production workflows, reducing the time it takes to build and deploy applications. Delivering efficiency, reliability, and security, giving development teams both control and peace of mind. Built for developers, by developers. Adopted and loved by 16,000+ developers, 7,000 customers, and proven over the last 8 years — Platform.sh provides out-of-the-box capabilities that serve as the launchpad for creative development teams’ out-of-the-box thinking. We provide 24x7 support, managed cloud infrastructure, and automated security and compliance with an all-in-one PaaS. We give our customers complete control over their data by keeping applications secure and available around the clock. Platformers are a remote, global workforce, and we thrive in a multicultural team. We are committed to open source and an open, welcoming environment. Our team spans the globe and the experience spectrum. What's our commonality, our cultural fabric? A curious spirit and a thirst for knowledge; an eagerness for innovative ideas and cultures. We believe we can build anything together in an environment that frees you to do your best work.
Plesk
plesk.com
Our core mission at Plesk is to simplify the lives of web pros, so they can focus on their core business - not infrastructure management. Key Plesk platform features are automation and management of domains, mail accounts, web apps, programming languages and databases. Providing a ready-to-code environment and strong security across all layers and operating systems. Currently, we operate on +390k servers globally, support operations of +11 million websites & 19 million mailboxes. Check out our Plesk partner program for special pricing https://ple.sk/PleskPartner
Render
render.com
Render is a unified cloud to build and run all your apps and websites with free SSL, global CDN, private networks and auto deploys from Git.
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it is a San Francisco-based start-up and an online IDE (integrated development environment). Its name comes from the acronym REPL, which stands for "read–evaluate–print loop". The service was created by Jordanian programmer Amjad Masad and Jordanian designer Haya Odeh in 2016. Repl.it allows users to write code and build apps and websites using a browser. Additionally, Repl.it allows users to share projects through various ways. They also host "jams", coding competitions based on a certain theme. Contest prizes often vary from a temporary account upgrade, money, cryptocurrency, or a gift card. A repl at Repl.it is an interactive programming environment. You can create a workspace in most popular programming languages, where you are given a container on a virtual machine where your code can run. In any given repl, there are two main parts - the editor and the console. The editor uses Monaco, the same technology that powers Visual Studio Code. On mobile, the editor is Ace. Repl.it has a premium tier called the Hacker plan. It allows for more storage space, private code, and unlimited collaborators on a project, and the Github Education plan includes 3 months free of the Hacker plan. There are over 60 different programming languages on repl.it, including Python, Ruby, HTML, and Java. The company has received funding from Y Combinator, Andreessen Horowitz, Bloomberg Beta, and others. " The company has over 500,000 weekly active developers and over 3 million users. The Repl.it site also has a Talk forum. This forum is used by many developers around the world to share their creations. The forum is kept clean by the Repl Talk Moderators.
Timescale
timescale.com
Cloud-native PostgreSQL for time-series, events and analytics. Timescale gives modern engineering teams the cloud-native data infrastructure they need to power data-centric products that delight their customers – helping them build faster, scale efficiently, and spend less along the way. Timescale enables companies to unlock value from time-series data. Time-series data is relentless streams of data that’s collected at high frequency, used to understand how systems change, both in real-time and historically. Timescale powers businesses building the next wave of computing, with customers in industries spanning Internet of Things, fintech and crypto, energy and environment, smart manufacturing, transportation and more. If it works with PostgreSQL, it works with Timescale. Engineering teams scale PostgreSQL further using Timescale, with features like automatic time-based partitioning and indexing, incrementally-updated materialized views and columnar compression. All while retaining PostgreSQL features and the entire PostgreSQL ecosystem of tools, drivers, and connectors that developers know and love.
Vercel
vercel.com
Vercel’s Frontend Cloud provides the developer experience and infrastructure to build, scale, and secure a faster, more personalized web. By providing the toolkit frontend teams love and delivering global edge infrastructure, Vercel unlocks developer potential and enables you to go from idea to global application in seconds. Enterprises, organizations, and individual developers using Vercel benefit from a fully-managed, highly-optimized experience that enables customers like Under Armour, Nintendo, The Washington Post, Porsche, and Zapier to build dynamic user experiences.
Zoho Catalyst
catalyst.zoho.com
Catalyst by Zoho is the simplest pro-code, cloud development platform. Catalyst offers a wide range of serverless, AI/ML, DevOps, and backend services. With Catalyst, you get everything you need to develop your application on a single, unified platform. Catalyst provides powerful AI and ML capabilities, empowering you to tap into the endless potential of artificial intelligence. Services on Catalyst: QuickML: An end-to-end, no-code ML platform to build, train, evaluate, deploy, and optimize ML models. CloudScale: A BaaS offering from Catalyst to help you build, host, monitor, and scale your application. AppSail: A fully managed Platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offering for a wide range of applications. ConvoKraft: Build AI-powered chatbots that can handle a wide range of customer interactions in naturally. SmartBrowz: A unified browser automation platform. Zia Services: A host of ready-to-implement advanced AI/ML components for your web and mobile applications. With the help of these powerful services, you can build and deploy applications, microservices, ML-powered solutions, AI-powered chatbots, browser automation solutions, and more, at scale, without worrying about operational costs.
Zoho Creator
zoho.com
For the Creator in you. Build. Integrate. Extend. The future of work is digital, and businesses of all sizes need to transform fast. Zoho Creator is a low-code platform that gives you the power to make the shift quick, secure, and seamless—regardless of the complexity of your requirements and coding expertise. Zoho Creator includes: - Zoho ContactManager is an online contact management software that lets you organize contacts, tasks, and deals in one place.
Modal
modal.com
Modal helps people run code in the cloud. We think it's the easiest way for developers to get access to containerized, serverless compute without the hassle of managing their own infrastructure.
PythonAnywhere
pythonanywhere.com
Host, run, and code Python in the cloud! Get started for free. Our basic plan gives you access to machines with a full Python environment already installed. You can develop and host your website or any other code directly from your browser without having to install software or manage your own server.
Exotel
exotel.com
Exotel is an advanced customer engagement platform that combines CPaaS, omnichannel contact centers, and Conversational AI, driving over 70 million daily conversations for more than 7,100 businesses across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Their platform is designed to foster richer, AI-powered, and contextual interactions, offering businesses unparalleled speed and scale in their communications. Their recent license for end-to-end VoIP telephony services reinforces their position as a fully compliant cloud calling operator, enabling cost-effective, secure communication solutions. The platform breaks down silos in communication by bringing together customer intent, state, and emotional tone to ensure the right message is delivered through the appropriate channel every time. An integral part of Exotel is the Contextual Customer Data Platform, which transforms raw data into personalized customer narratives, providing actionable insights that enhance each conversation. With Exotel, businesses don't just communicate; they connect meaningfully with their customers, building trust, personalization, and empathy into every conversation. This strategic approach allows businesses to listen to their customers, remember each interaction, and continually improve the customer experience.