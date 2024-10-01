Top Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software - Denmark

App store for web apps
Platform as a Service (PaaS) is a cloud computing model that delivers a comprehensive environment for developing and deploying applications in the cloud. PaaS aims to provide an integrated view of cloud platforms, simplifying the development and maintenance of cloud applications. PaaS includes various tools such as development kits, database tools, and application management capabilities. A PaaS solution encompasses infrastructure components like servers and storage, along with middleware such as development tools and database management systems. Third-party vendors offer these virtual resources, enabling users to build, deploy, and launch software applications without needing extensive back-end software development. Businesses leverage PaaS to outsource hosting, database construction, cloud security, and data storage. It is commonly used as a scalable platform for new applications or expanding existing applications to larger audiences. PaaS employs a pay-as-you-grow model, helping businesses avoid significant upfront investments in development time and middleware. Development teams use PaaS as an alternative to building and hosting applications with integrated development environments (IDEs). Additionally, PaaS's hosted database and storage services provide similar capabilities to mobile backend-as-a-service (mBaaS) products, which are tailored for mobile applications. PaaS providers range from established software vendors to open source projects. Recently, hybrid cloud has become a popular PaaS deployment method. Hybrid cloud computing integrates different cloud infrastructures, such as public and private clouds, and manages them as a single entity.
Vercel
vercel.com
Vercel’s Frontend Cloud provides the developer experience and infrastructure to build, scale, and secure a faster, more personalized web. By providing the toolkit frontend teams love and delivering global edge infrastructure, Vercel unlocks developer potential and enables you to go from idea to glob...
Plesk
plesk.com
Our core mission at Plesk is to simplify the lives of web pros, so they can focus on their core business - not infrastructure management. Key Plesk platform features are automation and management of domains, mail accounts, web apps, programming languages and databases. Providing a ready-to-code envi...
Netlify
netlify.com
Netlify is a San Francisco-based cloud computing company that offers hosting and serverless backend services for web applications and static websites. Its features include continuous deployment from Git across Netlify Edge, the company's global application delivery network infrastructure, serverles...
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it is a San Francisco-based start-up and an online IDE (integrated development environment). Its name comes from the acronym REPL, which stands for "read–evaluate–print loop". The service was created by Jordanian programmer Amjad Masad and Jordanian designer Haya Odeh in 2016. Repl.it allows us...
DigitalOcean
digitalocean.com
DigitalOcean, Inc. is an American cloud infrastructure provider headquartered in New York City with data centers worldwide. DigitalOcean provides developers cloud services that help to deploy and scale applications that run simultaneously on multiple computers. As of January 2018, DigitalOcean was t...
Heroku
heroku.com
Heroku is a cloud platform as a service (PaaS) supporting several programming languages. One of the first cloud platforms, Heroku has been in development since June 2007, when it supported only the Ruby programming language, but now supports Java, Node.js, Scala, Clojure, Python, PHP, and Go. For th...
Zoho Creator
zoho.com
For the Creator in you. Build. Integrate. Extend. The future of work is digital, and businesses of all sizes need to transform fast. Zoho Creator is a low-code platform that gives you the power to make the shift quick, secure, and seamless—regardless of the complexity of your requirements and codin...
Gitpod
gitpod.io
Gitpod is a developer platform that provides on-demand, pre-configured cloud development environments (CDEs) that automatically integrate into any tool, library, or dependency required for creating software. Getting started with Gitpod simply requires adding a .gitpod.yml file to the root of any rep...
PythonAnywhere
pythonanywhere.com
Host, run, and code Python in the cloud! Get started for free. Our basic plan gives you access to machines with a full Python environment already installed. You can develop and host your website or any other code directly from your browser without having to install software or manage your own serve...
Glitch
glitch.com
Glitch is where everyone can create the web. It's a simple but powerful tool for creating websites and apps, supported by a fun and friendly community of creators—from brand new to expert developers. Glitch is a collaborative programming environment that lives in your browser and deploys code as yo...
Render
render.com
Render is a unified cloud to build and run all your apps and websites with free SSL, global CDN, private networks and auto deploys from Git.
IBM Cloud
ibm.com
IBM cloud computing is a set of cloud computing services for business offered by the information technology company IBM. Start building immediately using 190+ unique services.
Zoho Catalyst
catalyst.zoho.com
Catalyst by Zoho is the simplest pro-code, cloud development platform. Catalyst offers a wide range of serverless, AI/ML, DevOps, and backend services. With Catalyst, you get everything you need to develop your application on a single, unified platform. Catalyst provides powerful AI and ML capabilit...
Modal
modal.com
Modal helps people run code in the cloud. We think it's the easiest way for developers to get access to containerized, serverless compute without the hassle of managing their own infrastructure.
NodeChef
nodechef.com
NodeChef Cloud is a platform as a service (PaaS) for deploying and running Cloud-native Node.js, Python, Elixir, PHP, Go, Ruby, Java, .Net Core applications via docker containers and kubernetes.
Engine Yard
engineyard.com
Engine Yard is a full-stack Ruby on Rails Support solution enabling organizations to focus on creating and developing applications, instead of managing their infrastructure. The optimized Service supports Ruby on Rails, PHP and Node.js environments, and also any other languages you want to install, ...
Kinsta
kinsta.com
Power your web projects with Kinsta. The fastest, most reliable hosting for WordPress sites, applications, databases, and static sites. Trusted by 120,000+ users, from small businesses to Fortune 500. Our sites are built on Google Cloud Platform's fastest servers on Premium Tier Network with 36+ dat...
Exotel
exotel.com
Exotel is an advanced customer engagement platform that combines CPaaS, omnichannel contact centers, and Conversational AI, driving over 70 million daily conversations for more than 7,100 businesses across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Our platform is designed to foster richer,...
Aiven
aiven.io
Acting as a central hub for all database needs, Aiven offers relational and non-relational database services along with a visualization suite and high-throughput message broker. Our service offering includes Kafka, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Opensearch, Elasticsearch, Cassandra, Redis, InfluxDB, M3 and Graf...
Stormkit
stormkit.io
Full-stack Javascript apps. Deployed to the Cloud. Effortlessly launch your full-stack JavaScript application within minutes and shift your focus to what matters most, your application itself. Leverage our powerful suite of tools to enhance your development process.
Koyeb
koyeb.com
One platform, all your services. The Koyeb unified platform lets you combine the languages, frameworks and technologies you love. Deploy any application thanks to native support of popular languages and built-in Docker container deployment. Run low-latency, responsive, web services and event-driven ...
Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console
cloud.redhat.com
Red Hat® Cloud Services help teams focus on the work that’s most important to them—quick development, deployment, and evolution of applications—while trusted experts manage the infrastructure. Access cloud offerings in the Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console—your key to modernizing your business, reducing...
Dagster
dagster.io
From pull request to production. Effortlessly. The enterprise orchestration platform that puts developer experience first, with fully serverless or hybrid deployments, native branching, and out-of-the-box CI/CD.
Northflank
northflank.com
The comprehensive developer platform to build and scale microservices, jobs and managed databases with a powerful UI, API & CLI.
Hostman
hostman.com
Hostman is a cloud platform where developers and tech teams can host their solutions: websites, e-commerce stores, web services, applications, games, and more. With Hostman, you have the freedom to choose services, reserve as many resources as you need, and manage them through a user-friendly interf...
Back4App
back4app.com
Back4app is a low-code backend to build modern apps. It accelerates backend development, improves development productivity, reduces time to market, and scales applications without managing infrastructure.
Stacktape
stacktape.com
Stacktape is a DevOps-free cloud development framework. It works on top of AWS and integrates other popular cloud service providers (such as MongoDb Atlas). It allows every (even junior) developer to develop, deploy and run production-grade applications. It automates infrastructure management, sourc...
Brainboard
brainboard.co
Brainboard is an AI driven platform to visually design and manage cloud infrastructure, collaboratively. It's the only solution that automatically generates IaC code for any cloud provider, with an embedded CI/CD.
Ori
ori.co
Train and infer AI at scale economically. Pay-as-you-go, on-demand GPU instances. Reserve thousands of dedicated GPU pods in the cloud. NVIDIA® H100 and A100 Tensor Core GPUs.
cloudplan
cloudplan.net
Simplify Workflows & Private Cloud. Fully integrated private cloud solution for data management, storage, workflows, document management and security. Runs in the cloud, on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud environments!
CloudJiffy
cloudjiffy.com
CloudJiffy is a high-performance, fully redundant, and auto-scalable Cloud Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that is designed for ease and efficiency. CloudJiffy is committed to making cloud computing simple and accessible for developers of all levels of expertise. At its core, CloudJiffy enables the in...
Platform.sh
platform.sh
Efficient, reliable, and secure. The Platform.sh Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) removes the complexities of cloud infrastructure management and optimizes development-to-production workflows, reducing the time it takes to build and deploy applications. Delivering efficiency, reliability, and security, ...
Timescale
timescale.com
Cloud-native PostgreSQL for time-series, events and analytics. Timescale gives modern engineering teams the cloud-native data infrastructure they need to power data-centric products that delight their customers – helping them build faster, scale efficiently, and spend less along the way. Timescale e...
Clever Cloud
clever-cloud.com
Clever Cloud helps companies and IT professionals to achieve software delivery faster, reduce their feedback loop, focus on their core value and stop worrying about their hosting infrastructure by providing a solution for application sustainability.
Control Plane
controlplane.com
Control Plane addresses common pain points, such as limited DevOps resources, the overhead of managing multiple environments, and lack of cost-effective observability by leveraging a universal API to monitor, configure, and manage infrastructure across CSPs (Cloud Service Providers). With Control Pl...
Hatch
usehatchapp.com
Hatch is the only customer communication platform designed for bottom-line growth. With your outreach and follow-up on autopilot, plus custom AI agents that text with your leads and customers, you can turn more leads into appointments, sales, and repeat customers without the overhead costs. Satisfy ...
Choreo
choreo.dev
Choreo is an internal developer platform as a service designed to accelerate the creation of digital experiences. With Choreo, you can effortlessly build, deploy, monitor, and manage your cloud native applications. Choreo allows developers to focus on their code rather than on building or maintainin...
Qoddi
qoddi.com
Qoddi App Platform allows small teams to deploy any code from any repository like Github, GitLabs or Bitbucket. Qoddi manages all the infrastructure your app needs to run and scale on demand to match your app growth over time. Qoddi is 70% cheaper than other cloud provider.
8base
8base.com
8base is a low-code platform for building and running feature-rich digital products including SaaS solutions, marketplaces and other web and mobile applications. The 8base platform helps entrepreneurs and creators in established companies bring their product visions to life; faster, better and more ...
amazee.io
amazee.io
amazee.io provides an application delivery and hosting platform for engineering teams to deploy applications more efficiently. The developer-centric, open source platform simplifies developers’ lives and jobs, minimizing the stress of managing infrastructure or operations. amazee.io supports organiz...
PlusClouds
plusclouds.com
Cloud-based infrastructure provider that enables you to quickly build, test, develop, remotely manage and scale high-traffic sites such as enterprise infrastructures and e-commerce
mogenius
mogenius.com
mogenius – the Kubernetes Operations Platform, simplifies Kubernetes operations across cloud and on-prem environments, embedding best practices in developer productivity through improved software delivery mechanisms and self-service capabilities. This cloud-agnostic platform reduces DevOps overhead ...
CodeNOW
codenow.com
CodeNOW is a ready-to-use platform that aids in the streamlining of software development across various cloud environments. By providing a cohesive blend of pre-configured open-source tools, CodeNOW manages all aspects of the software development process. This allows your development teams to concen...
Nullstone
nullstone.io
Deploy any app and architecture to the cloud. An easy-to-use developer platform that enables developers to quickly deploy any application. Launch to your cloud for full transparency and control with your choice in tooling.
Rising Cloud
risingcloud.com
Discover dynamic, elastic servers and AI-augmentation for developers. With Rising Cloud, you only pay for what you use. Our AI elastically scales and retracts as needed to provide you industry-best cost savings. Use our cost savings calculator to see how much you save using predictive analytics to
Scalingo
scalingo.com
Discover Scalingo the 1st European PaaS certified HDS (Health Data Hosting) and ISO 27001. Host your app in France and enjoy top-notch client support. Deploy your apps faster.
HarperDB
harperdb.io
HarperDB is a globally-distributed edge data platform that is designed to handle massive amounts of data with ultra low latency. With native vendor-agnostic geo-distributed clustering, HarperDB is extremely easy to use and easy to deploy. Beyond data storage, HarperDB also removes network hops betwe...
Scalr
scalr.com
Scalr is a Terraform Automation and Collaboration Software with full CLI support, OPA integration, a hierarchical configuration model & quality of life features.