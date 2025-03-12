Top Cloud PBX Platforms Software

Find the right software and services.
Cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, also referred to as virtual PBX, furnish enterprises with dependable and secure telephone systems via a cloud server. PBX serves as an internal telephone network within organizations and links to external phone lines. Cloud PBX platforms replicate all the features and capabilities of conventional PBX hardware systems, operating entirely on cloud infrastructure. These platforms empower businesses to access their system from any location and device, making them ideal for remote and hybrid work setups due to their minimal equipment and setup requirements. Typically overseen and managed by a service provider, cloud PBX implementation and administration are handled by the company's IT team. Cloud PBX software finds utility among employees, notably those in customer service, real estate, healthcare, retail, or government sectors. In contrast to traditional landline systems, cloud PBX presents several advantages for businesses, including streamlined server maintenance, automated call routing, decreased equipment utilization, lower overall maintenance costs, and simplified setup processes.
Twilio
twilio.com
Twilio is a cloud communications platform that enables voice, messaging, and video integration into applications, offering scalable APIs for customizable solutions.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars is a platform for hosting scalable webinars that support interactive features, custom branding, and real-time translations for global audiences.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral is an omnichannel customer engagement app with voice, digital channels, AI options, and integrated workforce management and analytics.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall is a communication platform for businesses that enables calling, SMS, email, and WhatsApp interactions, with automation and integration features to enhance customer engagement.
Vonage
vonage.com
The Vonage app is a communication platform for businesses that facilitates voice, video, and text communications, with features for collaboration and customer service automation.
Cloudtalk
cloudtalk.com
CloudTalk is a cloud-based call center platform for managing calls, automating workflows, and integrating with CRM systems to enhance customer communication.
Nextiva
nextiva.com
Nextiva is a communication platform that integrates voice, video, SMS, and messaging to streamline customer interactions and internal communications for businesses.
Ringover
ringover.com
Ringover is a multichannel cloud communication app for calls, SMS, video calls, and emails, enhancing business communication and customer interactions.
Talkroute
talkroute.com
Talkroute is a VoIP app that turns phones and desktops into a virtual phone system for calls, texts, and video meetings, suitable for various business needs.
TeleCMI
telecmi.com
TeleCMI is a cloud-based business phone system that enhances global communications with features for call monitoring, virtual numbers, and CRM integration.
