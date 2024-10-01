App store for web apps
Top Cloud PBX Platforms Software - Malawi
Cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, also referred to as virtual PBX, furnish enterprises with dependable and secure telephone systems via a cloud server. PBX serves as an internal telephone network within organizations and links to external phone lines. Cloud PBX platforms replicate all the features and capabilities of conventional PBX hardware systems, operating entirely on cloud infrastructure. These platforms empower businesses to access their system from any location and device, making them ideal for remote and hybrid work setups due to their minimal equipment and setup requirements. Typically overseen and managed by a service provider, cloud PBX implementation and administration are handled by the company's IT team. Cloud PBX software finds utility among employees, notably those in customer service, real estate, healthcare, retail, or government sectors. In contrast to traditional landline systems, cloud PBX presents several advantages for businesses, including streamlined server maintenance, automated call routing, decreased equipment utilization, lower overall maintenance costs, and simplified setup processes.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (includ...
Twilio
twilio.com
Twilio powers the future of business communications, enabling phones, VoIP, and messaging to be embedded into web, desktop, and mobile software. We take care of the messy telecom hardware and expose a globally available cloud API that developers can interact with to build intelligent & complex commu...
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-fac...
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live pollin...
Nextiva
nextiva.com
Nextiva is a Unified CXM company that provides AI-powered customer experience solutions. Nextiva powers 100,000+ businesses and billions of conversations every year with its all-in-one customer experience platform. From one AI-powered communication hub, Nextiva transforms the way businesses engage w...
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (, legal name Vonage Holdings Corp.) is an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Headquartered in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, the company was founded in 2001 as a provider of residential telecommunications services based on voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). As o...
Cloudtalk
cloudtalk.com
Make CX your greatest advantage with CloudTalk’s business-calling software. Call directly with CloudTalk, access all customer data, and automate tasks. Experience the future of business calling with CloudTalk. Access 160+ international numbers, increase call efficiency by up to 87%, and save your te...
Ringover
ringover.com
Ringover is the easy-to-use multichannel cloud communication solution (calls, SMS, video calls, emails...), designed to enhance your customers' experience, and maximize your sales. Give your clients and prospects a personalized experience and boost the productivity of your sales and customer service...
Talkroute
talkroute.com
The phone system built to do business anywhere. Turn your phones & desktops into a virtual phone system that’s ready for business anywhere: office, home & on the road.
TeleCMI
telecmi.com
TeleCMI is a leading innovative business phone system for global enterprise communications. The smartest cloud contact center and hosted PBX product which was built to manage business communications with effective, easy-to-access and live monitoring features. A new-age communication platform which c...