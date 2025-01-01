Find the right software and services.
Cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPP) safeguard the entire development lifecycle of cloud-native applications, from the initial stages of development to the production environment. These platforms enable security teams to manage and ensure compliance more efficiently by offering comprehensive visibility into DevSecOps, configurations, access control, workloads, and vulnerabilities. Typically, organizations use separate tools for managing development, data, infrastructure, and access. A CNAPP consolidates these security investments by integrating various capabilities, such as cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud workload protection platform (CWPP), cloud compliance, and identity and access management (IAM), into a single platform. CNAPPs can be offered as a standalone product or as a suite of products that can be purchased individually.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security is a cloud-native security platform that protects applications throughout their lifecycle, ensuring vulnerability management and compliance in dynamic environments.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.
Plerion
plerion.com
Plerion is a cloud security platform that manages and protects workloads across major cloud providers, offering tools for risk management, compliance, and configuration optimization.
Calico Cloud
calicocloud.io
Calico Cloud provides network security for containers and virtual machines, enabling users to manage network policies and enhance security across Kubernetes environments.
Stream Security
stream.security
The Stream Security app provides real-time detection of security issues without agents, offering immediate root cause analysis and essential context for quick response.
Temperstack
temperstack.com
Temperstack simplifies observability and incident management, supporting integrations with major tools to help maintain high system uptime.
Sysdig
sysdig.com
Sysdig Secure is a cloud security platform that provides real-time monitoring, vulnerability management, and threat detection for cloud and container environments.
Sonrai Security
sonraisecurity.com
Sonrai Security provides cloud identity and access management solutions for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, focusing on secure permissions, data protection, and risk monitoring.
Orca Security
orca.security
Orca Security is a cloud security platform that identifies and manages risks across multiple cloud environments without needing agents.
Panoptica
panoptica.app
Panoptica is a cloud-native application protection platform that identifies and resolves vulnerabilities in cloud applications from development to production.
Lacework
lacework.com
Lacework is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides security management, risk prioritization, and compliance for cloud environments.
