App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) - Palau
Cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPP) safeguard the entire development lifecycle of cloud-native applications, from the initial stages of development to the production environment. These platforms enable security teams to manage and ensure compliance more efficiently by offering comprehensive visibility into DevSecOps, configurations, access control, workloads, and vulnerabilities. Typically, organizations use separate tools for managing development, data, infrastructure, and access. A CNAPP consolidates these security investments by integrating various capabilities, such as cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud workload protection platform (CWPP), cloud compliance, and identity and access management (IAM), into a single platform. CNAPPs can be offered as a standalone product or as a suite of products that can be purchased individually.
Submit New App
Lacework
lacework.com
Lacework offers the original and leading data-driven cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP). Lacework is trusted by nearly 1,000 global innovators to secure the cloud from build to run. Lacework empowers customers to prioritize risks, find known and unknown threats faster, achieve continuous cloud compliance, and develop secure code without slowing down, all from one unified platform. Since our founding in 2017, Lacework has been refining a single cloud-native platform to ingest and comprehend as much data as possible to provide the best security possible — by both agent-based or agentless means. Our unified platform then uses this data to accomplish common cloud use cases: posture management, workload protection, vulnerability management, compliance, container security, and more. Customers depend on Lacework to drive revenue, bring products to market faster and safer, and consolidate point security solutions into a single platform. Our platform, on average, replaces 2 to 5 point tools. Customers average a 100:1 reduction in alert noise thanks to our patented anomaly detection technology. And Lacework users have experienced 80% faster investigations with our context-rich alerts.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz transforms cloud security for customers – including 40% of the Fortune 100 – by enabling a new operating model. With Wiz, organizations can democratize security across the cloud lifecycle, empowering development teams to build fast and securely. Its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) drives visibility, risk prioritization, and business agility and is #1 based on customer reviews. Wiz's CNAPP consolidates and correlates risks across multiple cloud security solutions in a truly integrated platform, including CSPM, KSPM, CWPP, vulnerability management, IaC scanning, CIEM, DSPM, Container security, AI SPM, Code security, and CDR into a single platform. Hundreds of organizations worldwide, including 40 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environments. Its customers include Salesforce, Slack, Mars, BMW, Avery Dennison, Priceline, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Plaid, and Agoda, among others. Wiz is backed by Sequoia, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks, Lightspeed and Aglaé. Visit https://www.wiz.io for more information.
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks across the application lifecycle and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer in cloud native security, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is the industry's most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), protecting the application lifecycle from code to cloud and back. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries.
Panoptica
panoptica.app
Panoptica is Cisco’s powerful cloud native application protection platform that uncovers and remediates vulnerabilities during development through to production, ensuring your applications are secure and compliant. Through graph-based technology, the platform is able to unlock visual insights, critical attack paths, and speed up remediation to safeguard your modern apps across multiple hybrid cloud platforms. Visit https://www.panoptica.app Key Features: - Visibility and Context: Panoptica offers clear visibility and context by identifying attack paths and prioritizing risks, helping you make informed decisions. - Holistic and Complete Coverage: Manage your cloud-native environments effortlessly through Panoptica's integrated security platform, reducing gaps often caused by using separate siloed solutions. - Advanced Analysis: Utilize advanced attack path and root cause analysis techniques to spot potential risks from an attacker's perspective. - Agentless Scanning: Panoptica's agentless technology scans any cloud environment—Azure, AWS, GCP, Kubernetes, or a combination thereof. - Comprehensive Visualization: Map assets and relationships onto an advanced graph database for a complete visual representation of your cloud stack. Benefits - Advanced CNAPP: Panoptica enhances Cloud Native Application Protection Platform capabilities. - Multi-Cloud Compliance: Ensure compliance across various cloud platforms. - End-to-End Visualization: Gain insights into your entire cloud application stack. - Dynamic Remediation: Employ dynamic techniques to resolve issues effectively. - Increased Efficiency: Streamline security processes and reduce response times. - Reduced Overheads: Minimize resource expenditure while optimizing security.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
Unified cloud security, from endpoint to cloud. Stop cloud breaches and consolidate disjointed point products with the world’s only CNAPP built on a unified agent and agentless approach to cloud security for complete visibility and protection. We protect your cloud. You run your business.
Orca Security
orca.security
The Orca Cloud Security Platform identifies, prioritizes, and remediates risks and compliance issues in workloads, configurations, and identities across your cloud estate spanning AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. Orca offers the industry’s most comprehensive cloud security solution in a single platform — eliminating the need to deploy and maintain multiple point solutions. Orca is agentless-first, and connects to your environment in minutes using Orca’s patented SideScanning™ technology that provides deep and wide visibility into your cloud environment, without requiring agents. In addition, Orca can integrate with third-party agents for runtime visibility and protection for critical workloads. Orca is at the forefront of leveraging Generative AI for simplified investigations and accelerated remediation – reducing required skill levels and saving cloud security, DevOps, and development teams time and effort, while significantly improving security outcomes. As a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), Orca consolidates many point solutions in one platform, including: CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, Vulnerability Management, Container and Kubernetes Security, DSPM, API Security, CDR, Multi-cloud Compliance, Shift Left Security, and AI-SPM.
Calico Cloud
calicocloud.io
Calico Cloud is the industry’s only container security platform with built-in network security to prevent, detect, and mitigate security breaches across multi-cloud and hybrid deployments. Calico Cloud is built on Calico Open Source, the most widely adopted container networking and security solution.
Sonrai Security
sonraisecurity.com
Sonrai Security is a leading public cloud identity and access management solutions provider. With a mission to empower enterprises of all sizes to innovate securely and confidently, Sonrai Security delivers identity, access, and permissions security for companies running on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms. The company is renowned for pioneering the Cloud Permissions Firewall, enabling one-click least privilege while supporting developer access needs without disruption. Trusted by leading companies across various industries, Sonrai Security is committed to driving innovation and excellence in cloud security. The company is trusted by Cloud Operations, Development, and Security Teams. The Cloud Permissions Firewall removes all unused sensitive permissions, quarantines unused identities and disables unused service and regions – all in one click. There is zero disruption to the business because all identities using sensitive permissions maintain their access and any new access is seamlessly granted through an automated chatops workflow. SecOps teams spend 97% less time achieving least privilege and slash the attack surface by 92%. After reaching platform-wide least privilege, the Sonrai CIEM+ solution discovers toxic combinations of permissions and shuts down the unintended attack paths they create with automated or detailed remediation.
Plerion
plerion.com
Plerion provides an all-in-one Cloud Security Platform that supports workloads across AWS, Azure, and GCP - delivering: - Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) - Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) - Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) - Attack Path Analysis - Cloud Asset Inventory - Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) - Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) - Shift Left Security - Extensive and continuous compliance reporting Plerion’s risk-driven, threat-led, and context-aware approach helps organizations break down silos, reduce alert fatigue, and eliminate cloud security risks that matter most. Visit https://plerion.com/ for more information.
Sysdig
sysdig.com
Sysdig Secure is our CNAPP platform that more than 700 enterprise customers use to address CNAPP, VM, CSPM, CIEM, container security and more - at enterprise scale. Our platform spans prevention, detection, and response so customers can confidently secure containers, Kubernetes, hosts/servers, and cloud services. Sysdig provides real-time visibility at scale across multiple clouds, eliminating security blind spots. We use intelligence from runtime to prioritize alerts so teams can focus on high-impact security events and improve efficiency. By understanding the entire source to response flow and suggesting guided remediation, customers can both fix issues in production with no wasted time and also detect and respond to threats in real time. With Sysdig Secure, you can: - Stop attacks up to 10x faster - Reduce vulnerabilities by up to 95% - Instantly detect risk changes - Close permissions gaps in less than 2 minutes Sysdig. Secure Every Second.
Temperstack
temperstack.com
Temperstack, an innovative solution that simplifies observability and incident management. By productizing monitoring best practices and automating toil, we help you effortlessly achieve >99.99% uptime with your existing observability tools. As of June 2024, Temperstack supports out-of-the-box integrations for Datadog, New Relic, AWS CloudWatch, Google Cloud Operations Suite, Azure Monitor, PagerDuty, and Opsgenie. If you use any other observability tool you'd like us to integrate with, please let us know via our support email.
Stream Security
stream.security
Agentless, Real-time detection, immediate root cause, and all the context you need for rapid response.