Most Popular Recently Added Top Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) - Guernsey

Cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPP) safeguard the entire development lifecycle of cloud-native applications, from the initial stages of development to the production environment. These platforms enable security teams to manage and ensure compliance more efficiently by offering comprehensive visibility into DevSecOps, configurations, access control, workloads, and vulnerabilities. Typically, organizations use separate tools for managing development, data, infrastructure, and access. A CNAPP consolidates these security investments by integrating various capabilities, such as cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud workload protection platform (CWPP), cloud compliance, and identity and access management (IAM), into a single platform. CNAPPs can be offered as a standalone product or as a suite of products that can be purchased individually.