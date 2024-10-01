App store for web apps
Top Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) - Faroe Islands
Cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPP) safeguard the entire development lifecycle of cloud-native applications, from the initial stages of development to the production environment. These platforms enable security teams to manage and ensure compliance more efficiently by offering comprehensive visibility into DevSecOps, configurations, access control, workloads, and vulnerabilities. Typically, organizations use separate tools for managing development, data, infrastructure, and access. A CNAPP consolidates these security investments by integrating various capabilities, such as cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud workload protection platform (CWPP), cloud compliance, and identity and access management (IAM), into a single platform. CNAPPs can be offered as a standalone product or as a suite of products that can be purchased individually.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz transforms cloud security for customers – including 40% of the Fortune 100 – by enabling a new operating model. With Wiz, organizations can democratize security across the cloud lifecycle, empowering development teams to build fast and securely. Its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (...
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks across the application lifecycle and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer in cloud native security, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is...
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
Unified cloud security, from endpoint to cloud. Stop cloud breaches and consolidate disjointed point products with the world’s only CNAPP built on a unified agent and agentless approach to cloud security for complete visibility and protection. We protect your cloud. You run your business.
Plerion
plerion.com
Plerion provides an all-in-one Cloud Security Platform that supports workloads across AWS, Azure, and GCP - delivering: - Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) - Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) - Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) - Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Man...
Calico Cloud
calicocloud.io
Calico Cloud is the industry’s only container security platform with built-in network security to prevent, detect, and mitigate security breaches across multi-cloud and hybrid deployments. Calico Cloud is built on Calico Open Source, the most widely adopted container networking and security solution...
Stream Security
stream.security
Agentless, Real-time detection, immediate root cause, and all the context you need for rapid response.
Temperstack
temperstack.com
Temperstack, an innovative solution that simplifies observability and incident management. By productizing monitoring best practices and automating toil, we help you effortlessly achieve >99.99% uptime with your existing observability tools. As of June 2024, Temperstack supports out-of-the-box integ...
Sysdig
sysdig.com
Sysdig Secure is our CNAPP platform that more than 700 enterprise customers use to address CNAPP, VM, CSPM, CIEM, container security and more - at enterprise scale. Our platform spans prevention, detection, and response so customers can confidently secure containers, Kubernetes, hosts/servers, and c...
Sonrai Security
sonraisecurity.com
Sonrai Security is a leading public cloud identity and access management solutions provider. With a mission to empower enterprises of all sizes to innovate securely and confidently, Sonrai Security delivers identity, access, and permissions security for companies running on AWS, Azure, and Google Cl...
Orca Security
orca.security
The Orca Cloud Security Platform identifies, prioritizes, and remediates risks and compliance issues in workloads, configurations, and identities across your cloud estate spanning AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. Orca offers the industry’s most comprehensive clo...
Panoptica
panoptica.app
Panoptica is Cisco’s powerful cloud native application protection platform that uncovers and remediates vulnerabilities during development through to production, ensuring your applications are secure and compliant. Through graph-based technology, the platform is able to unlock visual insights, criti...
Lacework
lacework.com
Lacework offers the original and leading data-driven cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP). Lacework is trusted by nearly 1,000 global innovators to secure the cloud from build to run. Lacework empowers customers to prioritize risks, find known and unknown threats faster, achieve cont...