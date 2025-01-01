Top Cloud File Security Software

Find the right software and services.
Cloud file security software is designed to protect information stored in cloud-based (SaaS) applications. These tools integrate with cloud storage and file-sharing platforms, enabling companies to identify and label files containing sensitive or privileged information. Once labeled, companies can control access to these files, track their sharing history, and prevent unauthorized access. By enforcing cloud access control and storage policies, these tools enhance data security. Companies use them to implement security protocols, monitor access, and safeguard information both within and transferred through cloud applications. Administrators can manage governance, set permissions, and oversee user activity within the applications. Additionally, many cloud security products offer encryption and data loss prevention features to further protect documents and data stored in the cloud.
Duo Admin
duosecurity.com
Duo Admin is a management tool that helps organizations enforce access policies, manage user authentication, and ensure device security for application access.
Tresorit
tresorit.com
Tresorit is a secure file collaboration platform offering end-to-end encryption, allowing users to manage, share, and sync files while ensuring data privacy.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru provides end-to-end encryption for data in business applications, allowing organizations to protect sensitive information and manage access controls easily.
CloudFuze
cloudfuze.com
CloudFuze facilitates secure file transfers and management across multiple cloud storage services, supporting over 40 providers for individuals and enterprises.
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a cybersecurity platform that secures email, data, endpoints, and cloud apps using AI for easy management and threat remediation.
BetterCloud
bettercloud.com
BetterCloud is a SaaS management platform that automates user lifecycle processes, access management, and compliance for IT teams managing multiple cloud applications.
SendSafely
sendsafely.com
SendSafely allows users to exchange encrypted files securely across devices, integrating with existing systems for safe file sharing.
Redstor
redstor.com
Redstor is a cloud backup solution that protects data in Google Workspace, offering easy recovery options and ensuring compliance with data security regulations.
