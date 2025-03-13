App store for web apps

Cloud File Security Software
Top Cloud File Security Software

Cloud file security software is designed to protect information stored in cloud-based (SaaS) applications. These tools integrate with cloud storage and file-sharing platforms, enabling companies to identify and label files containing sensitive or privileged information. Once labeled, companies can control access to these files, track their sharing history, and prevent unauthorized access. By enforcing cloud access control and storage policies, these tools enhance data security. Companies use them to implement security protocols, monitor access, and safeguard information both within and transferred through cloud applications. Administrators can manage governance, set permissions, and oversee user activity within the applications. Additionally, many cloud security products offer encryption and data loss prevention features to further protect documents and data stored in the cloud.

Duo Admin

Duo Admin

duosecurity.com

Duo Admin is a management tool that helps organizations enforce access policies, manage user authentication, and ensure device security for application access.

Tresorit

Tresorit

tresorit.com

Tresorit is a secure file collaboration platform offering end-to-end encryption, allowing users to manage, share, and sync files while ensuring data privacy.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint

proofpoint.com

Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.

Qualys

Qualys

qualys.com

Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.

Virtru

Virtru

virtru.com

Virtru provides end-to-end encryption for data in business applications, allowing organizations to protect sensitive information and manage access controls easily.

CloudFuze

CloudFuze

cloudfuze.com

CloudFuze facilitates secure file transfers and management across multiple cloud storage services, supporting over 40 providers for individuals and enterprises.

Coro

Coro

coro.net

Coro is a cybersecurity platform that secures email, data, endpoints, and cloud apps using AI for easy management and threat remediation.

BetterCloud

BetterCloud

bettercloud.com

BetterCloud is a SaaS management platform that automates user lifecycle processes, access management, and compliance for IT teams managing multiple cloud applications.

SendSafely

SendSafely

sendsafely.com

SendSafely allows users to exchange encrypted files securely across devices, integrating with existing systems for safe file sharing.

Redstor

Redstor

redstor.com

Redstor is a cloud backup solution that protects data in Google Workspace, offering easy recovery options and ensuring compliance with data security regulations.

