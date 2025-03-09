Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Cloud file security software is designed to protect information stored in cloud-based (SaaS) applications. These tools integrate with cloud storage and file-sharing platforms, enabling companies to identify and label files containing sensitive or privileged information. Once labeled, companies can control access to these files, track their sharing history, and prevent unauthorized access. By enforcing cloud access control and storage policies, these tools enhance data security. Companies use them to implement security protocols, monitor access, and safeguard information both within and transferred through cloud applications. Administrators can manage governance, set permissions, and oversee user activity within the applications. Additionally, many cloud security products offer encryption and data loss prevention features to further protect documents and data stored in the cloud.
Submit New App
BetterCloud
bettercloud.com
BetterCloud is a SaaS management platform that automates user lifecycle processes, access management, and compliance for IT teams managing multiple cloud applications.
Duo Admin
duosecurity.com
Duo Admin is a management tool that helps organizations enforce access policies, manage user authentication, and ensure device security for application access.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.
Tresorit
tresorit.com
Tresorit is a secure file collaboration platform offering end-to-end encryption, allowing users to manage, share, and sync files while ensuring data privacy.
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru provides end-to-end encryption for data in business applications, allowing organizations to protect sensitive information and manage access controls easily.
Redstor
redstor.com
Redstor is a leading provider of cloud-based, on-premise and hybrid data backup and recovery services, its mission is to make data management simpler, easier and more pleasurable, providing instant access to all data - wherever it's stored, from a single control centre. It assists thousands of businesses worldwide (used by defence and Governments) to protect one of their most valuable assets: their data. It helps businesses be GDPR compliant – complies with the highest standards (ISO27001 and 9001 certified) to ensure the integrity and security of data. Small businesses need an affordable secure, robust, easy to manage backup and recovery solution: * 50% could not withstand any amount of data loss whatsoever * Around 80% experience a shutdown if they can’t get to their data Multi-tenanted and built for the cloud, Redstor’s MSP backup and recovery solutions enable you to profitably satisfy every user’s expectations for instant access to the data, files and operating systems they need, whenever they need them - locally and in the cloud.
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a cybersecurity platform that secures email, data, endpoints, and cloud apps using AI for easy management and threat remediation.
SendSafely
sendsafely.com
SendSafely lets you easily exchange encrypted files and information with anyone on any device. Let us take the headache out of secure file exchange. SendSafely integrates with many popular third party systems, adding end-to-end encryption to the platforms your users already know and love. We let you extend the capabilities of your existing apps and infrastructure by seamlessly adding encryption to your current workflows.
CloudFuze
cloudfuze.com
CloudFuze facilitates secure file transfers and management across multiple cloud storage services, supporting over 40 providers for individuals and enterprises.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.