Top Cloud File Security Software - French Polynesia

Tresorit

tresorit.com

Tresorit is an end-to-end encrypted, zero-knowledge content collaboration platform that enables security-conscious companies to manage, sync, sign, and share their files safely. Unlike other public cloud vendors, Tresorit has no access to users’ files, which ensures maximum confidentiality. - Uncompromised security: Your files are protected from the moment you upload them to the cloud until they reach the intended recipient. It is technically impossible for anyone else to gain unauthorized access to your files. - Seamless and secure teamwork: Whether it’s personal data for HR documents, legal contracts, financial plans, or top-secret R&D prototypes – Tresorit provides a digital workspace where your highly sensitive documents remain safe. - Powerful control and monitoring options: Manage and oversee all users and their information and activities. Tresorit offers powerful control features so you can be sure that the right employees access the right files. -Tresorit is the ideal complementary solution for any business operating in a highly regulated industry where compliance with strict standards is a must. Tresorit can be deployed alongside Microsoft's solutions to support GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, TISAX, FINRA, or ITAR compliance. Our client-side end-to-end encryption technology guarantees that your most sensitive documents always remain protected.