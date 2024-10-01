App store for web apps
Top Cloud File Security Software - Nicaragua
Cloud file security software is designed to protect information stored in cloud-based (SaaS) applications. These tools integrate with cloud storage and file-sharing platforms, enabling companies to identify and label files containing sensitive or privileged information. Once labeled, companies can control access to these files, track their sharing history, and prevent unauthorized access. By enforcing cloud access control and storage policies, these tools enhance data security. Companies use them to implement security protocols, monitor access, and safeguard information both within and transferred through cloud applications. Administrators can manage governance, set permissions, and oversee user activity within the applications. Additionally, many cloud security products offer encryption and data loss prevention features to further protect documents and data stored in the cloud.
Duo Admin
duosecurity.com
Cisco Duo is a cloud-based access management platform that secures access to all applications, for any user and device, from anywhere. It’s designed to be easy to use and deploy while providing identity protection and endpoint visibility. Duo verifies users' identities with strong passwordless authe...
Tresorit
tresorit.com
Tresorit is an end-to-end encrypted, zero-knowledge content collaboration platform that enables security-conscious companies to manage, sync, sign, and share their files safely. Unlike other public cloud vendors, Tresorit has no access to users’ files, which ensures maximum confidentiality. - Uncomp...
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archivi...
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is an all-in-one risk-based vulnerability management solution that quantifies cyber risk. It gives organizations unprecedented insights into their risk posture and provides actionable steps to reduce risk. It also gives cybersecurity and IT teams a shared platform to collaborate, and the...
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru makes military-grade encryption remarkably easy. From the world's biggest banks to the smallest healthcare practices, Virtru helps organizations of all sizes take control of their data with flexible, end-to-end encryption for your everyday business apps. Built on the open-standard Trusted Dat...
BetterCloud
bettercloud.com
BetterCloud is the market-leading SaaS management platform, enabling IT teams to eliminate up to 78% of SaaS management work. BetterCloud automates onboarding, offboarding & mid-lifecycle changes, SaaS application access & entitlements, and security policies in a multi-SaaS environment. By streamlin...
CloudFuze
cloudfuze.com
Take charge of all your content, no matter where it is stored. Transfer your files from one cloud to another smoothly. Whether you have a few files that you need to transfer from one cloud storage provider to another or want to switch to a new cloud altogether, CloudFuze does it for you quickly and...
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a new breed of cybersecurity platform. A single platform that secures your entire company. When you use Coro, you protect email, data, endpoint devices, cloud apps, and even user activity. With Coro, everybody can be a cybersecurity expert. Coro takes minutes to master and is designed to rem...
SendSafely
sendsafely.com
SendSafely lets you easily exchange encrypted files and information with anyone on any device. Let us take the headache out of secure file exchange. SendSafely integrates with many popular third party systems, adding end-to-end encryption to the platforms your users already know and love. We let you...
Redstor
redstor.com
Redstor is a leading provider of cloud-based, on-premise and hybrid data backup and recovery services, its mission is to make data management simpler, easier and more pleasurable, providing instant access to all data - wherever it's stored, from a single control centre. It assists thousands of busi...