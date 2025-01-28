Top Cloud File Security Software - Belgium

BetterCloud

bettercloud.com

BetterCloud is the market-leading SaaS management platform, enabling IT teams to eliminate up to 78% of SaaS management work. BetterCloud automates onboarding, offboarding & mid-lifecycle changes, SaaS application access & entitlements, and security policies in a multi-SaaS environment. By streamlining and automating critical work like user lifecycle processes and day-to-day operations, BetterCloud's thousands of customers enjoy greater operational efficiency and employee productivity. With 10+ years experience pioneering the SaaS Operations movement, BetterCloud now serves the world’s largest community of SaaSOps experts. As host of Altitude, the industry’s leading SaaSOps event, and publisher of the annual State of SaaSOps Report, the category’s definitive market research, BetterCloud is recognized by customers (G2) and leading analyst firms (Gartner and Forrester) as the market leader in SaaS Operations Management. For IT teams that manage multi-SaaS environments, BetterCloud automates onboarding, offboarding & mid-lifecycle changes, SaaS application access & entitlements, and security policies. Unlike Identity & Access Management solutions that require manual intervention and custom scripting, or IT Service Desk solutions that generate tickets to be manually worked, BetterCloud’s granular, powerful automation and unlimited customizable workflows complement your IAM and help desk automation to improve IT efficiency by reducing up to 78% of SaaS management work. If your IT team is scripting or manually managing access to applications, files, folders, and groups for anyone joining, leaving, or moving inside your organization, you’re throwing talent and resources you can't spare at problems BetterCloud can automate. Headquartered in New York City, with a product and engineering office in Atlanta, GA as well as innovation hubs & remote talent across the U.S., BetterCloud is backed, among others, by some of the best technology investors including Vista Equity Partners, Warburg Pincus, Bain Capital, and Accel.