Top Cloud File Security Software - Argentina

Cloud file security software is designed to protect information stored in cloud-based (SaaS) applications. These tools integrate with cloud storage and file-sharing platforms, enabling companies to identify and label files containing sensitive or privileged information. Once labeled, companies can control access to these files, track their sharing history, and prevent unauthorized access. By enforcing cloud access control and storage policies, these tools enhance data security. Companies use them to implement security protocols, monitor access, and safeguard information both within and transferred through cloud applications. Administrators can manage governance, set permissions, and oversee user activity within the applications. Additionally, many cloud security products offer encryption and data loss prevention features to further protect documents and data stored in the cloud.
Tresorit
tresorit.com
Tresorit is an end-to-end encrypted, zero-knowledge content collaboration platform that enables security-conscious companies to manage, sync, sign, and share their files safely. Unlike other public cloud vendors, Tresorit has no access to users’ files, which ensures maximum confidentiality. - Uncompromised security: Your files are protected from the moment you upload them to the cloud until they reach the intended recipient. It is technically impossible for anyone else to gain unauthorized access to your files. - Seamless and secure teamwork: Whether it’s personal data for HR documents, legal contracts, financial plans, or top-secret R&D prototypes – Tresorit provides a digital workspace where your highly sensitive documents remain safe. - Powerful control and monitoring options: Manage and oversee all users and their information and activities. Tresorit offers powerful control features so you can be sure that the right employees access the right files. -Tresorit is the ideal complementary solution for any business operating in a highly regulated industry where compliance with strict standards is a must. Tresorit can be deployed alongside Microsoft's solutions to support GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, TISAX, FINRA, or ITAR compliance. Our client-side end-to-end encryption technology guarantees that your most sensitive documents always remain protected.
BetterCloud
bettercloud.com
BetterCloud is the market-leading SaaS management platform, enabling IT teams to eliminate up to 78% of SaaS management work. BetterCloud automates onboarding, offboarding & mid-lifecycle changes, SaaS application access & entitlements, and security policies in a multi-SaaS environment. By streamlining and automating critical work like user lifecycle processes and day-to-day operations, BetterCloud's thousands of customers enjoy greater operational efficiency and employee productivity. With 10+ years experience pioneering the SaaS Operations movement, BetterCloud now serves the world’s largest community of SaaSOps experts. As host of Altitude, the industry’s leading SaaSOps event, and publisher of the annual State of SaaSOps Report, the category’s definitive market research, BetterCloud is recognized by customers (G2) and leading analyst firms (Gartner and Forrester) as the market leader in SaaS Operations Management. For IT teams that manage multi-SaaS environments, BetterCloud automates onboarding, offboarding & mid-lifecycle changes, SaaS application access & entitlements, and security policies. Unlike Identity & Access Management solutions that require manual intervention and custom scripting, or IT Service Desk solutions that generate tickets to be manually worked, BetterCloud’s granular, powerful automation and unlimited customizable workflows complement your IAM and help desk automation to improve IT efficiency by reducing up to 78% of SaaS management work. If your IT team is scripting or manually managing access to applications, files, folders, and groups for anyone joining, leaving, or moving inside your organization, you’re throwing talent and resources you can't spare at problems BetterCloud can automate. Headquartered in New York City, with a product and engineering office in Atlanta, GA as well as innovation hubs & remote talent across the U.S., BetterCloud is backed, among others, by some of the best technology investors including Vista Equity Partners, Warburg Pincus, Bain Capital, and Accel.
Duo Admin
duosecurity.com
Cisco Duo is a cloud-based access management platform that secures access to all applications, for any user and device, from anywhere. It’s designed to be easy to use and deploy while providing identity protection and endpoint visibility. Duo verifies users' identities with strong passwordless authentication and industry-leading Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). Paired with deep insights into your users’ devices, Duo gives you the policies and control to limit access based on endpoint or user risk.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archiving.
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is an all-in-one risk-based vulnerability management solution that quantifies cyber risk. It gives organizations unprecedented insights into their risk posture and provides actionable steps to reduce risk. It also gives cybersecurity and IT teams a shared platform to collaborate, and the power to quickly align and automate no-code workflows to respond to threats with automated remediation and integrations with ITSM solutions such as ServiceNow.
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru makes military-grade encryption remarkably easy. From the world's biggest banks to the smallest healthcare practices, Virtru helps organizations of all sizes take control of their data with flexible, end-to-end encryption for your everyday business apps. Built on the open-standard Trusted Data Format, Virtru software is easy to use and integrates seamlessly with Google Workspace/Gmail and Microsoft 365/Outlook, Google Drive, and enterprise apps like Salesforce, Confluence, and Zendesk. Granular access controls, self-hosted key management options, DLP, and audit help our customers meet even the strictest privacy and compliance requirements, including ITAR, CMMC 2.0, CJIS, HIPAA, and GLBA/FTC Safeguards. Encrypt sensitive information with a single click, without leaving your existing workflows, because Virtru integrates directly within the apps you already use every day.
Redstor
redstor.com
Redstor is a leading provider of cloud-based, on-premise and hybrid data backup and recovery services, its mission is to make data management simpler, easier and more pleasurable, providing instant access to all data - wherever it's stored, from a single control centre. It assists thousands of businesses worldwide (used by defence and Governments) to protect one of their most valuable assets: their data. It helps businesses be GDPR compliant – complies with the highest standards (ISO27001 and 9001 certified) to ensure the integrity and security of data. Small businesses need an affordable secure, robust, easy to manage backup and recovery solution: * 50% could not withstand any amount of data loss whatsoever * Around 80% experience a shutdown if they can’t get to their data Multi-tenanted and built for the cloud, Redstor’s MSP backup and recovery solutions enable you to profitably satisfy every user’s expectations for instant access to the data, files and operating systems they need, whenever they need them - locally and in the cloud.
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a new breed of cybersecurity platform. A single platform that secures your entire company. When you use Coro, you protect email, data, endpoint devices, cloud apps, and even user activity. With Coro, everybody can be a cybersecurity expert. Coro takes minutes to master and is designed to remove cybersecurity from your to-do list. Coro is powered by artificial intelligence that does the work for you. Our AI remediates 95% of threats, the rest you can handle with Coro’s unique One-Click-Resolve. Coro believes you have a right to enterprise-grade cybersecurity, regardless of your size. Get cybersecurity like you've never seen. Try Coro today.
SendSafely
sendsafely.com
SendSafely lets you easily exchange encrypted files and information with anyone on any device. Let us take the headache out of secure file exchange. SendSafely integrates with many popular third party systems, adding end-to-end encryption to the platforms your users already know and love. We let you extend the capabilities of your existing apps and infrastructure by seamlessly adding encryption to your current workflows.
CloudFuze
cloudfuze.com
Take charge of all your content, no matter where it is stored. Transfer your files from one cloud to another smoothly. Whether you have a few files that you need to transfer from one cloud storage provider to another or want to switch to a new cloud altogether, CloudFuze does it for you quickly and safely. CloudFuze is a global leader in cloud file transfer and management. Its robust and security-focused migration engine, CloudFuze X-Change, lets individuals and enterprises migrate data to and from Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and 40 other consumer and enterprise connectors. Its smart cloud management platform, CloudFuze Connect, allows anyone to connect, search, and share files spread across multiple clouds. CloudFuze Key Features: • Enterprise-grade infrastructure • Cloud-native architecture • Unified API platform • AI-powered full content search • Secure file sharing • Messaging app integrations • Powerful admin controls
