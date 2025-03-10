Top Cloud Email Security Solutions

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Cloud email security solutions are email platforms designed to protect against phishing scams that deceive users into revealing sensitive information. These platforms, managed by the cloud email security provider, also block emails containing links to malicious websites or malware before they reach the user. Businesses rely on cloud email security solutions to prevent data breaches, protect privileged information, and enhance endpoint security by stopping malware and other online threats. These tools have evolved from the secure email gateway market as digital transformation has reduced the demand for on-premise email security solutions. While there is some overlap with email anti-spam software and email encryption tools, cloud email security solutions are more comprehensive, often encompassing multiple functions that can also be delivered through both cloud-based and on-premise options.
Submit New App
Acronis
acronis.com
Acronis provides data protection through backup, recovery, and cybersecurity tools for various devices and platforms, including ransomware protection and cloud storage options.
HornetSecurity
hornetsecurity.com
HornetSecurity offers a comprehensive security solution for Microsoft 365, including email protection, compliance, backup, and recovery features.
Mimecast
mimecast.com
Mimecast provides email security against threats like phishing and ransomware, using AI to enhance detection and offering flexible deployment options.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
IronVest
ironvest.com
IronVest InboxGuard is an AI-driven anti-phishing tool that provides real-time security training on actual phishing emails to enhance organizational security awareness.
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a cybersecurity platform for MSPs that automates threat detection and response for digital assets, enhancing protection against cyber threats.
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a cybersecurity platform that secures email, data, endpoints, and cloud apps using AI for easy management and threat remediation.
Mailinblack
mailinblack.com
Mailinblack is an email security app that protects users from phishing, malware, and spam while helping organizations manage email threats effectively.
Bastion Technologies
bastion.tech
Bastion is a cybersecurity platform designed for small and mid-sized businesses, protecting employees and data from digital threats.
Trustifi
trustifi.com
Trustifi is an email security platform that protects sensitive data with encryption, threat detection, and compliance tools for organizations handling confidential information.
Valimail
valimail.com
Valimail is an email authentication management platform that simplifies securing email communications and protects domains from phishing attacks through DMARC enforcement.
GreatHorn
greathorn.com
Comprehensive post-delivery protection against targeted email attacks, powered by machine learning and automated response capabilities.
Skysnag
skysnag.com
Secure your organization from email impersonation and increase your email deliverability with the only autonomous enforcement DMARC automation software. Get visibility on the unseen health of your email senders, and bypass all email authentication protocol issues. Also applicable for MSPs, service providers who want to achieve DMARC compliance in the shortest time possible.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.