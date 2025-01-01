All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Games
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Cloud Email Security Solutions
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Cloud Email Security Solutions

Cloud email security solutions are email platforms designed to protect against phishing scams that deceive users into revealing sensitive information. These platforms, managed by the cloud email security provider, also block emails containing links to malicious websites or malware before they reach the user. Businesses rely on cloud email security solutions to prevent data breaches, protect privileged information, and enhance endpoint security by stopping malware and other online threats. These tools have evolved from the secure email gateway market as digital transformation has reduced the demand for on-premise email security solutions. While there is some overlap with email anti-spam software and email encryption tools, cloud email security solutions are more comprehensive, often encompassing multiple functions that can also be delivered through both cloud-based and on-premise options.

Submit New App


Acronis

Acronis

acronis.com

Acronis provides data protection through backup, recovery, and cybersecurity tools for various devices and platforms, including ransomware protection and cloud storage options.

HornetSecurity

HornetSecurity

hornetsecurity.com

HornetSecurity offers a comprehensive security solution for Microsoft 365, including email protection, compliance, backup, and recovery features.

Mimecast

Mimecast

mimecast.com

Mimecast provides email security against threats like phishing and ransomware, using AI to enhance detection and offering flexible deployment options.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint

proofpoint.com

Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.

IronVest

IronVest

ironvest.com

IronVest InboxGuard is an AI-driven anti-phishing tool that provides real-time security training on actual phishing emails to enhance organizational security awareness.

Mailinblack

Mailinblack

mailinblack.com

Mailinblack is an email security app that protects users from phishing, malware, and spam while helping organizations manage email threats effectively.

Trustifi

Trustifi

trustifi.com

Trustifi is an email security platform that protects sensitive data with encryption, threat detection, and compliance tools for organizations handling confidential information.

Skysnag

Skysnag

skysnag.com

Skysnag is an app that protects organizations from email impersonation and phishing attacks by automating DMARC compliance and enhancing email security.

Coro

Coro

coro.net

Coro is a cybersecurity platform that secures email, data, endpoints, and cloud apps using AI for easy management and threat remediation.

Guardz

Guardz

guardz.com

Guardz is a cybersecurity platform for MSPs that automates threat detection and response for digital assets, enhancing protection against cyber threats.

Valimail

Valimail

valimail.com

Valimail is an email authentication management platform that simplifies securing email communications and protects domains from phishing attacks through DMARC enforcement.

Bastion Technologies

Bastion Technologies

bastion.tech

Bastion is a cybersecurity platform designed for small and mid-sized businesses, protecting employees and data from digital threats.

GreatHorn

GreatHorn

greathorn.com

GreatHorn is an email security platform that protects against targeted cyber threats like phishing and account takeover for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace users.

Products

Explore

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.

Top Cloud Email Security Solutions - WebCatalog