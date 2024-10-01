App store for web apps
Top Cloud Email Security Solutions - Germany
Cloud email security solutions are email platforms designed to protect against phishing scams that deceive users into revealing sensitive information. These platforms, managed by the cloud email security provider, also block emails containing links to malicious websites or malware before they reach the user. Businesses rely on cloud email security solutions to prevent data breaches, protect privileged information, and enhance endpoint security by stopping malware and other online threats. These tools have evolved from the secure email gateway market as digital transformation has reduced the demand for on-premise email security solutions. While there is some overlap with email anti-spam software and email encryption tools, cloud email security solutions are more comprehensive, often encompassing multiple functions that can also be delivered through both cloud-based and on-premise options.
HornetSecurity
hornetsecurity.com
365 Total Protection is the only solution on the market to cover all aspects of security, compliance and backup for Microsoft 365. Choose from various bundles to suit your business needs, and enjoy state-of-the-art email security that protects against spam, viruses, phishing and ransomware; plus ema...
Acronis
acronis.com
Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office, formerly True Image - the only personal cyber protection solution that delivers easy-to-use, integrated backup and anti-malware in one
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archivi...
Mimecast
mimecast.com
Mimecast's AI-powered Advanced Email Security blocks the most dangerous email-borne attacks, from phishing and ransomware to social engineering, payment fraud, and impersonation. With Mimecast's Advanced Email Security you get: - The industry's best protection: Block email-based threats with AI-powe...
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a leading unified cybersecurity solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs), empowering them to protect their clients from evolving digital threats by leveraging AI and a multilayered approach to combat phishing, ransomware attacks, data loss, and user risks. Our technology stre...
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a new breed of cybersecurity platform. A single platform that secures your entire company. When you use Coro, you protect email, data, endpoint devices, cloud apps, and even user activity. With Coro, everybody can be a cybersecurity expert. Coro takes minutes to master and is designed to rem...
IronVest
ironvest.com
IronVest InboxGuard, previously "Retruster", is the only AI-powered anti-phishing solution that delivers security training both contextually and in real-time on actual phishing emails that your organization might receive. We layer our solution with an immersive security training program that offers ...
Mailinblack
mailinblack.com
Protect your business and employees against threats with the leading email protection solution in France. Mailinblack technologies combine artificial and human intelligence and have been recognised for more than 20 years by companies, health establishments and public institutions. Join our 14,000 cu...
Bastion Technologies
bastion.tech
Bastion is a new breed of cybersecurity platform for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the Managed Service Providers (MSPs) that support them. A single platform that secures your entire company. Bastion protects employees, emails, data and cloud apps from ever-evolving digital threats. By de...
GreatHorn
greathorn.com
Comprehensive post-delivery protection against targeted email attacks, powered by machine learning and automated response capabilities.
Trustifi
trustifi.com
Trustifi is a cybersecurity firm featuring solutions delivered on a software-as-a-service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest-to-use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organizatio...
Skysnag
skysnag.com
Secure your organization from email impersonation and increase your email deliverability with the only autonomous enforcement DMARC automation software. Get visibility on the unseen health of your email senders, and bypass all email authentication protocol issues. Also applicable for MSPs, service p...
Valimail
valimail.com
Valimail is the global leader in DMARC-as-a-service, and the inventor of hosted DMARC. The company's cloud-native products stop impersonation attacks and protect brands by authenticating sender identity. With patented industry-leading technology, Valimail unlocks DMARC enforcement for businesses of ...