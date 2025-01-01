Top Cloud Edge Security Software

Find the right software and services.
Cloud edge security solutions offer businesses a cloud-based method to securely access the internet, cloud applications, and corporate networks. These solutions leverage SD-WAN technology, which integrates software-defined networking with a wide area network, enabling them to operate from any location while consolidating security functions to safeguard all network activities. By combining the security features of traditional tools like secure web gateways (SWG), cloud access security brokers (CASB), and web application firewalls (WAF), companies can streamline security management. This approach allows businesses and security teams to centralize visibility into security policies, activities, and risks, eliminating the need for users to interact with multiple tools or undergo repeated authentication processes. The unified security solutions are designed to provide comprehensive visibility across complex, hybrid environments, simplifying the work of administrators. With a single tool, they can classify, govern, and monitor all user activity and network traffic without disrupting the end-user experience. While there is some overlap between cloud edge security tools and traditional technologies like CASB, WAF, and SWG, the latter typically operate independently and do not offer the same level of visibility and accessibility across hybrid environments. The most comparable alternative is a software-defined perimeter (SDP), which provides unified network security but does not offer integrated access to cloud-based applications, networks, and web browsers.
Fastly
fastly.com
Fastly is a cloud platform that enhances content delivery through caching, security services, and edge computing, providing tools for developers to optimize web applications.
Twingate
twingate.com
Twingate is a secure remote access app that allows users to access private applications and data without using traditional VPNs, improving management and security.
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a content delivery network that enhances the speed, security, and reliability of web applications and APIs through global data distribution and security solutions.
Axis Security
axissecurity.com
Axis Security is a cloud-native platform providing secure remote access to applications via a zero-trust architecture, ensuring authorized user access and monitoring activity.
Netskope
netskope.com
Netskope is a cloud security platform that provides visibility and control over cloud applications, data protection, and compliance management.
Cisco Umbrella
umbrella.cisco.com
Cisco Umbrella is a cloud-native security solution that protects networks from internet threats using DNS-layer security, secure web gateway, and advanced threat intelligence.
Webscale
webscale.com
Webscale is a cloud platform that enables scalable and efficient management of web infrastructure for ecommerce businesses, ensuring high performance and reliability.
