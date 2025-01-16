App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Cloud Edge Security Software - Hong Kong SAR China
Cloud edge security solutions offer businesses a cloud-based method to securely access the internet, cloud applications, and corporate networks. These solutions leverage SD-WAN technology, which integrates software-defined networking with a wide area network, enabling them to operate from any location while consolidating security functions to safeguard all network activities. By combining the security features of traditional tools like secure web gateways (SWG), cloud access security brokers (CASB), and web application firewalls (WAF), companies can streamline security management. This approach allows businesses and security teams to centralize visibility into security policies, activities, and risks, eliminating the need for users to interact with multiple tools or undergo repeated authentication processes. The unified security solutions are designed to provide comprehensive visibility across complex, hybrid environments, simplifying the work of administrators. With a single tool, they can classify, govern, and monitor all user activity and network traffic without disrupting the end-user experience. While there is some overlap between cloud edge security tools and traditional technologies like CASB, WAF, and SWG, the latter typically operate independently and do not offer the same level of visibility and accessibility across hybrid environments. The most comparable alternative is a software-defined perimeter (SDP), which provides unified network security but does not offer integrated access to cloud-based applications, networks, and web browsers.
Submit New App
Twingate
twingate.com
Twingate is a secure remote access solution for an organization’s private applications, data, and environments, whether they are on-premise or in the cloud. Built to make the lives of DevOps teams, IT/infrastructure teams, and end users easier, it replaces outdated business VPNs which were not built to handle a world in which
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a leading content delivery network (CDN) and cloud service provider that focuses on optimizing online experiences for users and businesses. Key Features: * Content Delivery: Akamai accelerates the delivery of web content and applications, ensuring fast and reliable access for users globally. * Security Solutions: The platform offers robust security features, including DDoS protection and web application firewalls, to safeguard against online threats. * Edge Computing: Akamai leverages edge computing to process data closer to users, improving performance and reducing latency. * Scalability: Businesses can easily scale their online operations with Akamai’s flexible solutions tailored to different needs.
Fastly
fastly.com
Fastly is an American cloud computing services provider. It describes its network as an edge cloud platform, which is designed to help developers extend their core cloud infrastructure to the edge of the network, closer to users. The Fastly edge cloud platform includes their content delivery network (CDN), image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services. Fastly's cloud security services include denial-of-service attack protection, bot mitigation, and a web application firewall. Fastly web application firewall uses the Open Web Application Security Project ModSecurity Core Rule Set alongside its own ruleset. The Fastly platform is built on top of Varnish.
Netskope
netskope.com
Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements.
Webscale
webscale.com
Overview Webscale is the Cloud Platform for Modern Commerce, offering security, scalability, performance and automation for global brands. The Webscale SaaS platform leverages automation and DevOps protocols to simplify the deployment, management and maintenance of infrastructure in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. Webscale powers thousands of B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts in twelve countries and eight of the Fortune 1000 businesses and has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India and London, UK.
Cisco Umbrella
umbrella.cisco.com
Cisco Umbrella simplifies cybersecurity and compliance by providing a converged set of capabilities in a single, cloud-native solution. Its combination of DNS-layer security, secure web gateway, CASB, and more delivers an end-to-end experience that delights customers. Processing over 600 billion internet requests per day and leveraging the world’s largest cyber threat intelligence team in Cisco Talos, Umbrella has achieved AV-TEST’s #1 security efficacy ranking multiple times. Whether you need to strengthen your current security stack or want to transition to a more SASE-based architecture, Umbrella empowers you to confidently meet today’s cloud security goals and embrace tomorrow’s opportunities.
Axis Security
axissecurity.com
Atmos is a modern Security Service Edge (SSE) platform powered by Axis. Atmos securely connects users to the business resources needed in order to get work done, regardless of application, device, or location. The platform artfully integrates ZTNA, SWG, CASB and Digital Experience monitoring into a single cloud-delivered platform, with one easy to use pane of glass to manage it all. With +350 cloud edges running across Amazon Web Services Global Accelerator, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle networks, the Atmos platform helps security, networking, and IT leaders enable employees, partners, and customers to securely access business data - without the pitfalls of network-centric solutions or application limitations that every other zero trust service faces. Atmos sits inline, supporting all ports and protocols while inspecting all traffic. With agent and agentless support, Atmos brokers an orchestra of surgical, one-to-one, least-privileged connections based on identity and policy, and performs vital end user experience monitoring to track connections (hop-by-hop) and empower IT to pinpoint issues. Experience work in harmony with Atmos by Axis.