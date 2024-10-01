App store for web apps
Top Cloud Edge Security Software - Algeria
Cloud edge security solutions offer businesses a cloud-based method to securely access the internet, cloud applications, and corporate networks. These solutions leverage SD-WAN technology, which integrates software-defined networking with a wide area network, enabling them to operate from any location while consolidating security functions to safeguard all network activities. By combining the security features of traditional tools like secure web gateways (SWG), cloud access security brokers (CASB), and web application firewalls (WAF), companies can streamline security management. This approach allows businesses and security teams to centralize visibility into security policies, activities, and risks, eliminating the need for users to interact with multiple tools or undergo repeated authentication processes. The unified security solutions are designed to provide comprehensive visibility across complex, hybrid environments, simplifying the work of administrators. With a single tool, they can classify, govern, and monitor all user activity and network traffic without disrupting the end-user experience. While there is some overlap between cloud edge security tools and traditional technologies like CASB, WAF, and SWG, the latter typically operate independently and do not offer the same level of visibility and accessibility across hybrid environments. The most comparable alternative is a software-defined perimeter (SDP), which provides unified network security but does not offer integrated access to cloud-based applications, networks, and web browsers.
Fastly
fastly.com
Fastly is an American cloud computing services provider. It describes its network as an edge cloud platform, which is designed to help developers extend their core cloud infrastructure to the edge of the network, closer to users. The Fastly edge cloud platform includes their content delivery network...
Netskope
netskope.com
Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskop...
Twingate
twingate.com
Twingate is a secure remote access solution for an organization’s private applications, data, and environments, whether they are on-premise or in the cloud. Built to make the lives of DevOps teams, IT/infrastructure teams, and end users easier, it replaces outdated business VPNs which were not built...
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a leading content delivery network (CDN) and cloud service provider that focuses on optimizing online experiences for users and businesses. Key Features: * Content Delivery: Akamai accelerates the delivery of web content and applications, ensuring fast and reliable access for users global...
Axis Security
axissecurity.com
Atmos is a modern Security Service Edge (SSE) platform powered by Axis. Atmos securely connects users to the business resources needed in order to get work done, regardless of application, device, or location. The platform artfully integrates ZTNA, SWG, CASB and Digital Experience monitoring into a ...
Cisco Umbrella
umbrella.cisco.com
Cisco Umbrella simplifies cybersecurity and compliance by providing a converged set of capabilities in a single, cloud-native solution. Its combination of DNS-layer security, secure web gateway, CASB, and more delivers an end-to-end experience that delights customers. Processing over 600 billion int...
Webscale
webscale.com
Overview Webscale is the Cloud Platform for Modern Commerce, offering security, scalability, performance and automation for global brands. The Webscale SaaS platform leverages automation and DevOps protocols to simplify the deployment, management and maintenance of infrastructure in multi-cloud envi...