Top Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) Software

Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) software offers comprehensive security for cloud environments by automating threat detection and response. This technology ensures that companies have full visibility into their cloud systems and includes mechanisms to address threats and attacks across both cloud applications (SaaS) and infrastructure (IaaS). By analyzing event logs and extracting insights from attacks, CDR helps security teams enhance their overall security posture. While CDR software shares features with other threat detection and response solutions like Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), Extended Detection & Response (XDR), and Network Detection & Response (NDR), it remains distinct in its focus. EDR targets activity monitoring at system endpoints, and NDR is dedicated to securing network environments. XDR, with its broader scope, monitors networks, endpoints, cloud services, and virtual environments. In contrast, CDR is solely dedicated to monitoring and securing the entire cloud environment.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
ExtraHop
extrahop.com
ExtraHop is a network analysis platform that monitors and secures networks through detection, performance management, and threat investigation.
Sysdig
sysdig.com
Sysdig Secure is a cloud security platform that provides real-time monitoring, vulnerability management, and threat detection for cloud and container environments.
Sonrai Security
sonraisecurity.com
Sonrai Security provides cloud identity and access management solutions for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, focusing on secure permissions, data protection, and risk monitoring.
Orca Security
orca.security
Orca Security is a cloud security platform that identifies and manages risks across multiple cloud environments without needing agents.
