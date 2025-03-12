Top Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) Software

App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) software offers comprehensive security for cloud environments by automating threat detection and response. This technology ensures that companies have full visibility into their cloud systems and includes mechanisms to address threats and attacks across both cloud applications (SaaS) and infrastructure (IaaS). By analyzing event logs and extracting insights from attacks, CDR helps security teams enhance their overall security posture. While CDR software shares features with other threat detection and response solutions like Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), Extended Detection & Response (XDR), and Network Detection & Response (NDR), it remains distinct in its focus. EDR targets activity monitoring at system endpoints, and NDR is dedicated to securing network environments. XDR, with its broader scope, monitors networks, endpoints, cloud services, and virtual environments. In contrast, CDR is solely dedicated to monitoring and securing the entire cloud environment.