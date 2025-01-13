App store for web apps
Top Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) Software - Pitcairn Islands
Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) software offers comprehensive security for cloud environments by automating threat detection and response. This technology ensures that companies have full visibility into their cloud systems and includes mechanisms to address threats and attacks across both cloud applications (SaaS) and infrastructure (IaaS). By analyzing event logs and extracting insights from attacks, CDR helps security teams enhance their overall security posture. While CDR software shares features with other threat detection and response solutions like Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), Extended Detection & Response (XDR), and Network Detection & Response (NDR), it remains distinct in its focus. EDR targets activity monitoring at system endpoints, and NDR is dedicated to securing network environments. XDR, with its broader scope, monitors networks, endpoints, cloud services, and virtual environments. In contrast, CDR is solely dedicated to monitoring and securing the entire cloud environment.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz transforms cloud security for customers – including 40% of the Fortune 100 – by enabling a new operating model. With Wiz, organizations can democratize security across the cloud lifecycle, empowering development teams to build fast and securely. Its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) drives visibility, risk prioritization, and business agility and is #1 based on customer reviews. Wiz's CNAPP consolidates and correlates risks across multiple cloud security solutions in a truly integrated platform, including CSPM, KSPM, CWPP, vulnerability management, IaC scanning, CIEM, DSPM, Container security, AI SPM, Code security, and CDR into a single platform. Hundreds of organizations worldwide, including 40 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environments. Its customers include Salesforce, Slack, Mars, BMW, Avery Dennison, Priceline, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Plaid, and Agoda, among others. Wiz is backed by Sequoia, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks, Lightspeed and Aglaé. Visit https://www.wiz.io for more information.
ExtraHop
extrahop.com
ExtraHop is the cybersecurity partner enterprises trust to reveal cyber risk and build business resilience. The ExtraHop RevealX platform for network detection and response and network performance management uniquely delivers the instant visibility and unparalleled decryption capabilities organizations need to expose the cyber risks and performance issues that other tools can’t see. When organizations have full network transparency with ExtraHop, they can investigate smarter, stop threats faster, and keep operations running. RevealX deploys on premises or in the cloud. It addresses the following use cases: - Ransomware - Zero trust - Software supply chain attacks - Lateral movement and C2 communication - Security hygiene - Network and Application Performance Management - IDS - Forensics and more A few of our differentiators: Continuous and on-demand PCAP: Full packet processing is superior to NetFlow and yields higher quality detections. Strategic decryption across a variety of protocols, including SSL/TLS, MS-RPC, WinRM, and SMBv3, gives you better visibility into early-stage threats hiding in encrypted traffic as they attempt to move laterally across your network. Protocol coverage: RevealX decodes more than 70 network protocols. Cloud-scale machine learning: Rather than relying on limited
Orca Security
orca.security
The Orca Cloud Security Platform identifies, prioritizes, and remediates risks and compliance issues in workloads, configurations, and identities across your cloud estate spanning AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. Orca offers the industry’s most comprehensive cloud security solution in a single platform — eliminating the need to deploy and maintain multiple point solutions. Orca is agentless-first, and connects to your environment in minutes using Orca’s patented SideScanning™ technology that provides deep and wide visibility into your cloud environment, without requiring agents. In addition, Orca can integrate with third-party agents for runtime visibility and protection for critical workloads. Orca is at the forefront of leveraging Generative AI for simplified investigations and accelerated remediation – reducing required skill levels and saving cloud security, DevOps, and development teams time and effort, while significantly improving security outcomes. As a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), Orca consolidates many point solutions in one platform, including: CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, Vulnerability Management, Container and Kubernetes Security, DSPM, API Security, CDR, Multi-cloud Compliance, Shift Left Security, and AI-SPM.
Sonrai Security
sonraisecurity.com
Sonrai Security is a leading public cloud identity and access management solutions provider. With a mission to empower enterprises of all sizes to innovate securely and confidently, Sonrai Security delivers identity, access, and permissions security for companies running on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms. The company is renowned for pioneering the Cloud Permissions Firewall, enabling one-click least privilege while supporting developer access needs without disruption. Trusted by leading companies across various industries, Sonrai Security is committed to driving innovation and excellence in cloud security. The company is trusted by Cloud Operations, Development, and Security Teams. The Cloud Permissions Firewall removes all unused sensitive permissions, quarantines unused identities and disables unused service and regions – all in one click. There is zero disruption to the business because all identities using sensitive permissions maintain their access and any new access is seamlessly granted through an automated chatops workflow. SecOps teams spend 97% less time achieving least privilege and slash the attack surface by 92%. After reaching platform-wide least privilege, the Sonrai CIEM+ solution discovers toxic combinations of permissions and shuts down the unintended attack paths they create with automated or detailed remediation.
Sysdig
sysdig.com
Sysdig Secure is our CNAPP platform that more than 700 enterprise customers use to address CNAPP, VM, CSPM, CIEM, container security and more - at enterprise scale. Our platform spans prevention, detection, and response so customers can confidently secure containers, Kubernetes, hosts/servers, and cloud services. Sysdig provides real-time visibility at scale across multiple clouds, eliminating security blind spots. We use intelligence from runtime to prioritize alerts so teams can focus on high-impact security events and improve efficiency. By understanding the entire source to response flow and suggesting guided remediation, customers can both fix issues in production with no wasted time and also detect and respond to threats in real time. With Sysdig Secure, you can: - Stop attacks up to 10x faster - Reduce vulnerabilities by up to 95% - Instantly detect risk changes - Close permissions gaps in less than 2 minutes Sysdig. Secure Every Second.