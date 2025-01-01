App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Cloud data security software is employed to protect information stored in cloud services or cloud-based applications. These tools enhance data security by enforcing policies related to cloud access control and storage. Organizations use them to implement security measures, monitor access, and safeguard data both within cloud applications and during its transfer. Administrators can oversee governance, set permissions, and track how applications are accessed. Additionally, many cloud security solutions offer encryption and data loss prevention features to provide extra protection for documents and data stored in the cloud.