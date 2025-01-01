Top Cloud Data Security Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Cloud data security software is employed to protect information stored in cloud services or cloud-based applications. These tools enhance data security by enforcing policies related to cloud access control and storage. Organizations use them to implement security measures, monitor access, and safeguard data both within cloud applications and during its transfer. Administrators can oversee governance, set permissions, and track how applications are accessed. Additionally, many cloud security solutions offer encryption and data loss prevention features to provide extra protection for documents and data stored in the cloud.
Submit New App
Duo Admin
duosecurity.com
Duo Admin is a management tool that helps organizations enforce access policies, manage user authentication, and ensure device security for application access.
Sprinto
sprinto.com
Sprinto is a compliance management platform that automates security compliance processes, integrates with cloud services, and supports various regulatory frameworks.
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru provides end-to-end encryption for data in business applications, allowing organizations to protect sensitive information and manage access controls easily.
Solvo
solvo.cloud
Solvo is a cloud security platform that detects and mitigates misconfigurations and vulnerabilities across applications, identities, and data.
Pro Backup
probackup.io
Pro Backup securely backs up data from cloud apps like Airtable, Asana, and Trello, enabling easy restoration of deleted information.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a cybersecurity platform for MSPs that automates threat detection and response for digital assets, enhancing protection against cyber threats.
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a cybersecurity platform that secures email, data, endpoints, and cloud apps using AI for easy management and threat remediation.
Rewind
rewind.com
Rewind provides automatic backup and restore solutions for SaaS data across multiple platforms, ensuring business data is protected and recoverable.
Dig
dig.security
Dig is a data security app that provides monitoring, protection, and management of sensitive information across cloud platforms.
Druva
druva.com
Druva is a cloud-based platform that offers data backup and protection services for businesses, integrating with major cloud providers and supporting advanced threat detection.
Open Raven
openraven.com
Open Raven is a data security platform that helps organizations identify and secure sensitive data across multiple cloud accounts to prevent leaks and compliance issues.
nOps
nops.io
nOps is a cloud optimization platform for AWS that helps organizations manage, track, and optimize their cloud costs and resources efficiently.
Protegrity
protegrity.com
Protegrity is a data protection platform that secures sensitive information through encryption and access control, ensuring data privacy and compliance across various environments.
Nightfall AI
nightfall.ai
Nightfall AI is a data leak prevention tool for Zendesk that uses AI to detect and protect against exposure of sensitive information across various platforms.
Normalyze
normalyze.ai
Normalyze assesses cloud data risks and compliance through data discovery, risk prioritization, and remediation insights, using AI for efficient data classification and management.
Satori
satoricyber.com
Satori is a data security platform that helps manage data access, compliance, and security while enabling effective data discovery and utilization across organizations.
Arpio
arpio.io
Arpio is a disaster recovery platform for AWS that automates the replication of cloud environments to ensure data and infrastructure recovery from disasters.
Redstor
redstor.com
Redstor is a cloud backup solution that protects data in Google Workspace, offering easy recovery options and ensuring compliance with data security regulations.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.