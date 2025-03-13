App store for web apps

Cloud Data Security Software
Top Cloud Data Security Software

Cloud data security software is employed to protect information stored in cloud services or cloud-based applications. These tools enhance data security by enforcing policies related to cloud access control and storage. Organizations use them to implement security measures, monitor access, and safeguard data both within cloud applications and during its transfer. Administrators can oversee governance, set permissions, and track how applications are accessed. Additionally, many cloud security solutions offer encryption and data loss prevention features to provide extra protection for documents and data stored in the cloud.

Duo Admin

Duo Admin

duosecurity.com

Duo Admin is a management tool that helps organizations enforce access policies, manage user authentication, and ensure device security for application access.

Sprinto

Sprinto

sprinto.com

Sprinto is a compliance management platform that automates security compliance processes, integrates with cloud services, and supports various regulatory frameworks.

Virtru

Virtru

virtru.com

Virtru provides end-to-end encryption for data in business applications, allowing organizations to protect sensitive information and manage access controls easily.

Solvo

Solvo

solvo.cloud

Solvo is a cloud security platform that detects and mitigates misconfigurations and vulnerabilities across applications, identities, and data.

Pro Backup

Pro Backup

probackup.io

Pro Backup securely backs up data from cloud apps like Airtable, Asana, and Trello, enabling easy restoration of deleted information.

Imperva

Imperva

imperva.com

Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.

Guardz

Guardz

guardz.com

Guardz is a cybersecurity platform for MSPs that automates threat detection and response for digital assets, enhancing protection against cyber threats.

Coro

Coro

coro.net

Coro is a cybersecurity platform that secures email, data, endpoints, and cloud apps using AI for easy management and threat remediation.

Rewind

Rewind

rewind.com

Rewind provides automatic backup and restore solutions for SaaS data across multiple platforms, ensuring business data is protected and recoverable.

Dig

Dig

dig.security

Dig is a data security app that provides monitoring, protection, and management of sensitive information across cloud platforms.

Druva

Druva

druva.com

Druva is a cloud-based platform that offers data backup and protection services for businesses, integrating with major cloud providers and supporting advanced threat detection.

Open Raven

Open Raven

openraven.com

Open Raven is a data security platform that helps organizations identify and secure sensitive data across multiple cloud accounts to prevent leaks and compliance issues.

nOps

nOps

nops.io

nOps is a cloud optimization platform for AWS that helps organizations manage, track, and optimize their cloud costs and resources efficiently.

Protegrity

Protegrity

protegrity.com

Protegrity is a data protection platform that secures sensitive information through encryption and access control, ensuring data privacy and compliance across various environments.

Nightfall AI

Nightfall AI

nightfall.ai

Nightfall AI is a data leak prevention tool for Zendesk that uses AI to detect and protect against exposure of sensitive information across various platforms.

Normalyze

Normalyze

normalyze.ai

Normalyze assesses cloud data risks and compliance through data discovery, risk prioritization, and remediation insights, using AI for efficient data classification and management.

Satori

Satori

satoricyber.com

Satori is a data security platform that helps manage data access, compliance, and security while enabling effective data discovery and utilization across organizations.

Arpio

Arpio

arpio.io

Arpio is a disaster recovery platform for AWS that automates the replication of cloud environments to ensure data and infrastructure recovery from disasters.

Redstor

Redstor

redstor.com

Redstor is a cloud backup solution that protects data in Google Workspace, offering easy recovery options and ensuring compliance with data security regulations.

