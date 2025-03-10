Find the right software and services.
Cloud data security software is employed to protect information stored in cloud services or cloud-based applications. These tools enhance data security by enforcing policies related to cloud access control and storage. Organizations use them to implement security measures, monitor access, and safeguard data both within cloud applications and during its transfer. Administrators can oversee governance, set permissions, and track how applications are accessed. Additionally, many cloud security solutions offer encryption and data loss prevention features to provide extra protection for documents and data stored in the cloud.
Duo Admin
duosecurity.com
Duo Admin is a management tool that helps organizations enforce access policies, manage user authentication, and ensure device security for application access.
Sprinto
sprinto.com
Sprinto is a compliance management platform that automates security compliance processes, integrates with cloud services, and supports various regulatory frameworks.
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru provides end-to-end encryption for data in business applications, allowing organizations to protect sensitive information and manage access controls easily.
Pro Backup
probackup.io
Pro Backup securely backs up data from cloud apps like Airtable, Asana, and Trello, enabling easy restoration of deleted information.
Solvo
solvo.cloud
Solvo is a cloud security platform that detects and mitigates misconfigurations and vulnerabilities across applications, identities, and data.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a cybersecurity platform for MSPs that automates threat detection and response for digital assets, enhancing protection against cyber threats.
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a cybersecurity platform that secures email, data, endpoints, and cloud apps using AI for easy management and threat remediation.
Rewind
rewind.com
Rewind provides automatic backup and restore solutions for SaaS data across multiple platforms, ensuring business data is protected and recoverable.
Dig
dig.security
Dig is a data security app that provides monitoring, protection, and management of sensitive information across cloud platforms.
Druva
druva.com
Druva is a cloud-based platform that offers data backup and protection services for businesses, integrating with major cloud providers and supporting advanced threat detection.
Open Raven
openraven.com
Open Raven is a data security platform that helps organizations identify and secure sensitive data across multiple cloud accounts to prevent leaks and compliance issues.
nOps
nops.io
nOps is a cloud optimization platform for AWS that helps organizations manage, track, and optimize their cloud costs and resources efficiently.
Protegrity
protegrity.com
Protegrity is a data protection platform that secures sensitive information through encryption and access control, ensuring data privacy and compliance across various environments.
Nightfall AI
nightfall.ai
Nightfall AI is a data leak prevention tool for Zendesk that uses AI to detect and protect against exposure of sensitive information across various platforms.
Normalyze
normalyze.ai
Normalyze, through its agentless assessments, data discovery, AI-driven risk prioritization, and comprehensive and actionable remediation insights, helps enterprises understand the full range of risks present against their cloud data. Normalyze takes a data-first approach to security. Normalyze is the pioneer of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), helping enterprises secure their data across SaaS, PaaS, public or multi-cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments. With Normalyze, security and data teams can improve their overall security and compliance efforts while empowering the business to leverage their most precious asset: data. The Normalyze DSPM platform helps to discover and classify data stores, prioritize what’s important, identify risky and excessive access, detect and remediate exposure risks, and improve compliance and auditing processes. At the heart of the Normalyze platform is the patented One-Pass Scanner, which leverages AI to accurately identify and classify valuable and sensitive data at scale, across different environments. The platform was designed around an architecture that scans in place, so data never leaves the location where it resides. This approach keeps data under IT control, supports compliance with stringent data protection regulations and enhances operational efficiency. Scanned results appear in multiple visualizations to help teams prioritize risk. The Data Risk Navigator shows attack paths that can lead to data breaches or loss. Data Access Graphs shows how people and resources access data. Visualizations are generated and updated in real time, providing visibility as changes to customer infrastructure or environments take place. The proprietary DataValuator assigns monetary value to data, with a ranking to help security and data teams assess the relative business impact of potential data loss. AI-powered querying and remediation workflows make the Normalyze user experience intuitive and efficient. Delivering insights into data, access, and risk in one place, IT teams can understand their overall data security posture, and collaborate on effective security measures and action plans.
Satori
satoricyber.com
Satori is a Data Security Platform that allows data teams to enable their users to go fast with their data while meeting security and compliance requirements. This in turn helps companies win with data, and become AI-ready faster. Satori continuously discovers sensitive data across your databases, lakes and warehouses, tracks data usage and applies security policies dynamically. Satori’s comprehensive DSP manages access, permissions, security, and compliance policies - all from a single console. Satori continuously discovers sensitive data across data stores and dynamically tracks data usage while applying relevant security policies. Satori enables data teams to scale effective data usage across the organization while meeting all data security and compliance requirements.
Arpio
arpio.io
Arpio is the only disaster recovery platform built specifically for AWS. Unlike legacy solutions, Arpio was built for the cloud. It automatically replicates your entire cloud environment -- data, servers, and infrastructure -- so you get complete protection and immediate recovery if disaster strikes. Key Features: - Total Environment (Data and Infrastructure) Recovery: Unlike traditional DR tools, Arpio recognizes and replicates everything your cloud workloads need to run - Automated, Dynamic Environment Replication: Arpio understands how to replicate your entire environment—data and infrastructure—and rebuild it in an alternate environment, so you can seamlessly recover from any disaster. - Testing: Arpio spins up your recovery environment using automation, in parallel while your production environment is still actively taking traffic - Ransomware Recovery: Arpio uses a multi-account protocol, which means that backups are stored in an immutable “bunker” account. Arpio supports cross-region and cross-account replication for all your workloads and provides vaulted, air-gapped protection for your business-critical data and infrastructure. Arpio supports 105+ AWS resources across nearly 30 services, with support for new services being added regularly.
Redstor
redstor.com
Redstor is a leading provider of cloud-based, on-premise and hybrid data backup and recovery services, its mission is to make data management simpler, easier and more pleasurable, providing instant access to all data - wherever it's stored, from a single control centre. It assists thousands of businesses worldwide (used by defence and Governments) to protect one of their most valuable assets: their data. It helps businesses be GDPR compliant – complies with the highest standards (ISO27001 and 9001 certified) to ensure the integrity and security of data. Small businesses need an affordable secure, robust, easy to manage backup and recovery solution: * 50% could not withstand any amount of data loss whatsoever * Around 80% experience a shutdown if they can’t get to their data Multi-tenanted and built for the cloud, Redstor’s MSP backup and recovery solutions enable you to profitably satisfy every user’s expectations for instant access to the data, files and operating systems they need, whenever they need them - locally and in the cloud.
