Top Cloud Data Security Software - Sweden

Cloud data security software is employed to protect information stored in cloud services or cloud-based applications. These tools enhance data security by enforcing policies related to cloud access control and storage. Organizations use them to implement security measures, monitor access, and safeguard data both within cloud applications and during its transfer. Administrators can oversee governance, set permissions, and track how applications are accessed. Additionally, many cloud security solutions offer encryption and data loss prevention features to provide extra protection for documents and data stored in the cloud.
Pro Backup
probackup.io
Pro Backup is a safe & easy-to-use backup app for popular cloud apps such as Airtable, Asana, ClickUp, monday.com and Trello. Using a cloud app to manage your business can be quite scary, as it is often very easy to delete business-critical information. By having a robust, independent backup of your cloud data, you protect your team against accidental or malicious deletions or other worst-case scenarios. Key features: * Easy of use: Set up a connection with your cloud app and we take care of everything else. Having your backups up & running only takes 1 minute. * Snapshots: Look up & download snapshots of different data types such as tasks, projects, comments, custom fields, etc. * Recover: Restore data by creating copies from your backed up data with just a few clicks. * Safe: We store your data in encrypted files. We store everything in the EU and we’re compliant with all GDPR laws.
Open Raven
openraven.com
Open Raven is the data security posture management company that prevents leaks, breaches, and compliance incidents. For security teams with modern cloud infrastructures to locate and secure sensitive, toxic, and exposed data across clouds within hundreds or thousands of accounts, billions of objects, and petabytes of data, existing tools don't work. The Open Raven Data Security Platform is the secure, private, budget-safe solution that closes data visibility gaps – and just works.
Normalyze
normalyze.ai
Normalyze, through its agentless assessments, data discovery, AI-driven risk prioritization, and comprehensive and actionable remediation insights, helps enterprises understand the full range of risks present against their cloud data. Normalyze takes a data-first approach to security. Normalyze is the pioneer of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), helping enterprises secure their data across SaaS, PaaS, public or multi-cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments. With Normalyze, security and data teams can improve their overall security and compliance efforts while empowering the business to leverage their most precious asset: data. The Normalyze DSPM platform helps to discover and classify data stores, prioritize what’s important, identify risky and excessive access, detect and remediate exposure risks, and improve compliance and auditing processes. At the heart of the Normalyze platform is the patented One-Pass Scanner, which leverages AI to accurately identify and classify valuable and sensitive data at scale, across different environments. The platform was designed around an architecture that scans in place, so data never leaves the location where it resides. This approach keeps data under IT control, supports compliance with stringent data protection regulations and enhances operational efficiency. Scanned results appear in multiple visualizations to help teams prioritize risk. The Data Risk Navigator shows attack paths that can lead to data breaches or loss. Data Access Graphs shows how people and resources access data. Visualizations are generated and updated in real time, providing visibility as changes to customer infrastructure or environments take place. The proprietary DataValuator assigns monetary value to data, with a ranking to help security and data teams assess the relative business impact of potential data loss. AI-powered querying and remediation workflows make the Normalyze user experience intuitive and efficient. Delivering insights into data, access, and risk in one place, IT teams can understand their overall data security posture, and collaborate on effective security measures and action plans.
Protegrity
protegrity.com
Protegrity’s data protection solutions and products can improve your business capabilities through protected and dynamic data sharing. Our comprehensive range of methods enable you to unlock your data and bring it to life. The Protegrity Data Protection Software provides the most comprehensive range of protection no matter where your data rests, moves, or is used including on-prem, in the cloud, and everywhere in between.
Satori
satoricyber.com
Satori is a Data Security Platform that allows data teams to enable their users to go fast with their data while meeting security and compliance requirements. This in turn helps companies win with data, and become AI-ready faster. Satori continuously discovers sensitive data across your databases, lakes and warehouses, tracks data usage and applies security policies dynamically. Satori’s comprehensive DSP manages access, permissions, security, and compliance policies - all from a single console. Satori continuously discovers sensitive data across data stores and dynamically tracks data usage while applying relevant security policies. Satori enables data teams to scale effective data usage across the organization while meeting all data security and compliance requirements.
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a leading unified cybersecurity solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs), empowering them to protect their clients from evolving digital threats by leveraging AI and a multilayered approach to combat phishing, ransomware attacks, data loss, and user risks. Our technology streamlines cybersecurity by automating the detection and response process across user data, devices, emails, and cloud directories, all in a single pane of glass. At Guardz, we are committed to your peace of mind and business continuity. Integrating top-tier cybersecurity technology with deep insurance expertise ensures your security measures are consistently monitored, managed, and optimized.
Solvo
solvo.cloud
Solvo is a multi-dimensional cloud security platform that breaks down application, identity and data silos to proactively detect and mitigate cloud misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. Solvo’s adaptive security approach is based on a continuous cycle of threat discovery, analysis and prioritization, followed by least privilege policy optimization, validation and monitoring. Book a free demo: https://www.solvo.cloud/request-a-demo/ Try Solvo free for 14-days: https://www.solvo.cloud/freetrial/
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a new breed of cybersecurity platform. A single platform that secures your entire company. When you use Coro, you protect email, data, endpoint devices, cloud apps, and even user activity. With Coro, everybody can be a cybersecurity expert. Coro takes minutes to master and is designed to remove cybersecurity from your to-do list. Coro is powered by artificial intelligence that does the work for you. Our AI remediates 95% of threats, the rest you can handle with Coro’s unique One-Click-Resolve. Coro believes you have a right to enterprise-grade cybersecurity, regardless of your size. Get cybersecurity like you've never seen. Try Coro today.
Nightfall AI
nightfall.ai
Nightfall AI's Zendesk DLP is an AI-native tool designed for data leak prevention. It is designed to reduce the risk of sharing confidential, malicious, or personally identifiable content in Zendesk. The tool, which is also cloud-native, is touted to be accurate and easy to use. Its central functionality is preventing data exposure in AI apps and data pipelines, and it offers a particular feature called Nightfall's Firewall for AI. It is tailored to a variety of communication channels including SaaS & email, browsers, and custom apps. Moreover, it can be integrated with a range of applications like Slack, Jira, Confluence, Salesforce, Github, and many more. Nightfall AI provides solutions for security for AI, insider risks, SaaS security, governance and risk, and external threats. For compliance, it covers areas such as HIPAA, PCI, GDPR/CCPA, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and SOX. The tool offers a quick API start and features like GenAI Detection. Nightfall DLP is used for automatically detecting and remediating the exposure of sensitive and personally identifiable data in Zendesk. It offers real-time alerts and automated remediation actions to reduce compliance workload, while providing machine-learning-based detectors to identify potential security and compliance risks with high accuracy.
Arpio
arpio.io
Arpio is the only disaster recovery platform built specifically for AWS. Unlike legacy solutions, Arpio was built for the cloud. It automatically replicates your entire cloud environment -- data, servers, and infrastructure -- so you get complete protection and immediate recovery if disaster strikes. Key Features: - Total Environment (Data and Infrastructure) Recovery: Unlike traditional DR tools, Arpio recognizes and replicates everything your cloud workloads need to run - Automated, Dynamic Environment Replication: Arpio understands how to replicate your entire environment—data and infrastructure—and rebuild it in an alternate environment, so you can seamlessly recover from any disaster. - Testing: Arpio spins up your recovery environment using automation, in parallel while your production environment is still actively taking traffic - Ransomware Recovery: Arpio uses a multi-account protocol, which means that backups are stored in an immutable “bunker” account. Arpio supports cross-region and cross-account replication for all your workloads and provides vaulted, air-gapped protection for your business-critical data and infrastructure. Arpio supports 105+ AWS resources across nearly 30 services, with support for new services being added regularly.
Druva
druva.com
Druva is the industry’s leading SaaS platform for data resiliency, and the only vendor to ensure data protection across the most common data risks backed by a $10 million guarantee. Druva’s innovative approach to backup and recovery has transformed how data is secured, protected and utilized by thousands of enterprises. The Druva Data Resiliency Cloud eliminates the need for costly hardware, software, and services through a simple, and agile cloud-native architecture that delivers unmatched security, availability and scale.
Redstor
redstor.com
Redstor is a leading provider of cloud-based, on-premise and hybrid data backup and recovery services, its mission is to make data management simpler, easier and more pleasurable, providing instant access to all data - wherever it's stored, from a single control centre. It assists thousands of businesses worldwide (used by defence and Governments) to protect one of their most valuable assets: their data. It helps businesses be GDPR compliant – complies with the highest standards (ISO27001 and 9001 certified) to ensure the integrity and security of data. Small businesses need an affordable secure, robust, easy to manage backup and recovery solution: * 50% could not withstand any amount of data loss whatsoever * Around 80% experience a shutdown if they can’t get to their data Multi-tenanted and built for the cloud, Redstor’s MSP backup and recovery solutions enable you to profitably satisfy every user’s expectations for instant access to the data, files and operating systems they need, whenever they need them - locally and in the cloud.
Rewind
rewind.com
Since 2015, Rewind has been working to help businesses protect their SaaS and cloud data. Over 25,000 organizations trust Rewind’s top-reviewed apps and support to ensure their software-as-a-service products run uninterrupted. The Rewind platform enables companies to backup, restore, and copy the critical data that drives their business. Supported platforms include GitHub, Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Shopify, Shopify Plus, Trello, BigCommerce, Jira Service Management, QuickBooks Online, Klaviyo, Mailchimp, Miro, and Azure DevOps.
nOps
nops.io
nOps is an AWS cloud optimization platform that makes it easy to allocate and manage your cloud usage, commitments, and spend. Our platform intelligently provisions all your compute automatically so you get the best pricing available without sacrificing any reliability. nOps leverages proprietary ML modeling based on $1+ billion of AWS spend to get your organization on the right blend of Reserved Instances, Savings Plans, and Spot. All without ever having to manually provision resources so your team can focus on building and innovating. Business Contexts nOps Cloud Management makes it easy to get complete visibility of your cloud costs and usage so your bills are never a surprise or mystery. It also makes it simple to allocate costs across your business. Commitment Management nOps Commitment Management makes it easy to manage and fully utilize all of your ongoing AWS commitments. We guarantee 100% utilization of your commitments or we will credit them back to you. Compute Copilot Compute Copilot is an intelligent workload provisioner for all your cloud applications. Powered by AI, it provisions computing resources at the best pricing possible without sacrificing any reliability. Imagine a world where you can get the reliability of On-demand at the cost of Spot. Cloud Optimization Essentials A collection of automation and pre-built nOps tooling to quickly tackle tedious and ongoing AWS infrastructure improvements related items
Dig
dig.security
Data security at the speed of cloud. Real-time visibility, control, and protection of data assets across any cloud with data security posture management (DSPM). Dig allows you to protect all the data that matters without giving up cloud agility and speed.
Sprinto
sprinto.com
#1 Rated security compliance automation platform Move fast without breaking things Ambitious cloud companies all over the world trust Sprinto to power their security compliance programs and sprint through security audits without breaking their stride. Integration-first Automation-enabled Audit-aligned Over 1 Million compliance checks evaluated every month Security compliances don’t have to be hard The broad nature...
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru makes military-grade encryption remarkably easy. From the world's biggest banks to the smallest healthcare practices, Virtru helps organizations of all sizes take control of their data with flexible, end-to-end encryption for your everyday business apps. Built on the open-standard Trusted Data Format, Virtru software is easy to use and integrates seamlessly with Google Workspace/Gmail and Microsoft 365/Outlook, Google Drive, and enterprise apps like Salesforce, Confluence, and Zendesk. Granular access controls, self-hosted key management options, DLP, and audit help our customers meet even the strictest privacy and compliance requirements, including ITAR, CMMC 2.0, CJIS, HIPAA, and GLBA/FTC Safeguards. Encrypt sensitive information with a single click, without leaving your existing workflows, because Virtru integrates directly within the apps you already use every day.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva Incapsula delivers an enterprise-grade Web Application Firewall to safeguard your site from the latest threats, an intelligent and instantly effective 360-degree anti-DDoS solutions (layers 3-4 and 7), a global CDN to speed up your website's load speed and minimize bandwidth usage and an array of performance monitoring and analytic services to provide insights about your website's security and performance.
Duo Admin
duosecurity.com
Cisco Duo is a cloud-based access management platform that secures access to all applications, for any user and device, from anywhere. It’s designed to be easy to use and deploy while providing identity protection and endpoint visibility. Duo verifies users' identities with strong passwordless authentication and industry-leading Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). Paired with deep insights into your users’ devices, Duo gives you the policies and control to limit access based on endpoint or user risk.
