Top Cloud Data Security Software - Estonia
Cloud data security software is employed to protect information stored in cloud services or cloud-based applications. These tools enhance data security by enforcing policies related to cloud access control and storage. Organizations use them to implement security measures, monitor access, and safeguard data both within cloud applications and during its transfer. Administrators can oversee governance, set permissions, and track how applications are accessed. Additionally, many cloud security solutions offer encryption and data loss prevention features to provide extra protection for documents and data stored in the cloud.
Duo Admin
duosecurity.com
Cisco Duo is a cloud-based access management platform that secures access to all applications, for any user and device, from anywhere. It’s designed to be easy to use and deploy while providing identity protection and endpoint visibility. Duo verifies users' identities with strong passwordless authe...
Sprinto
sprinto.com
#1 Rated security compliance automation platform Move fast without breaking things Ambitious cloud companies all over the world trust Sprinto to power their security compliance programs and sprint through security audits without breaking their stride. Integration-first Automation-enabled Audit-align...
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru makes military-grade encryption remarkably easy. From the world's biggest banks to the smallest healthcare practices, Virtru helps organizations of all sizes take control of their data with flexible, end-to-end encryption for your everyday business apps. Built on the open-standard Trusted Dat...
Solvo
solvo.cloud
Solvo is a multi-dimensional cloud security platform that breaks down application, identity and data silos to proactively detect and mitigate cloud misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. Solvo’s adaptive security approach is based on a continuous cycle of threat discovery, analysis and prioritizatio...
Pro Backup
probackup.io
Pro Backup is a safe & easy-to-use backup app for popular cloud apps such as Airtable, Asana, ClickUp, monday.com and Trello. Using a cloud app to manage your business can be quite scary, as it is often very easy to delete business-critical information. By having a robust, independent backup of yo...
Dig
dig.security
Data security at the speed of cloud. Real-time visibility, control, and protection of data assets across any cloud with data security posture management (DSPM). Dig allows you to protect all the data that matters without giving up cloud agility and speed.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva Incapsula delivers an enterprise-grade Web Application Firewall to safeguard your site from the latest threats, an intelligent and instantly effective 360-degree anti-DDoS solutions (layers 3-4 and 7), a global CDN to speed up your website's load speed and minimize bandwidth usage and an arr...
Rewind
rewind.com
Since 2015, Rewind has been working to help businesses protect their SaaS and cloud data. Over 25,000 organizations trust Rewind’s top-reviewed apps and support to ensure their software-as-a-service products run uninterrupted. The Rewind platform enables companies to backup, restore, and copy the cr...
Guardz
guardz.com
Guardz is a leading unified cybersecurity solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs), empowering them to protect their clients from evolving digital threats by leveraging AI and a multilayered approach to combat phishing, ransomware attacks, data loss, and user risks. Our technology stre...
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a new breed of cybersecurity platform. A single platform that secures your entire company. When you use Coro, you protect email, data, endpoint devices, cloud apps, and even user activity. With Coro, everybody can be a cybersecurity expert. Coro takes minutes to master and is designed to rem...
Druva
druva.com
Druva is the industry’s leading SaaS platform for data resiliency, and the only vendor to ensure data protection across the most common data risks backed by a $10 million guarantee. Druva’s innovative approach to backup and recovery has transformed how data is secured, protected and utilized by thou...
Nightfall AI
nightfall.ai
Nightfall AI's Zendesk DLP is an AI-native tool designed for data leak prevention. It is designed to reduce the risk of sharing confidential, malicious, or personally identifiable content in Zendesk. The tool, which is also cloud-native, is touted to be accurate and easy to use. Its central functio...
nOps
nops.io
nOps is an AWS cloud optimization platform that makes it easy to allocate and manage your cloud usage, commitments, and spend. Our platform intelligently provisions all your compute automatically so you get the best pricing available without sacrificing any reliability. nOps leverages proprietary ML...
Open Raven
openraven.com
Open Raven is the data security posture management company that prevents leaks, breaches, and compliance incidents. For security teams with modern cloud infrastructures to locate and secure sensitive, toxic, and exposed data across clouds within hundreds or thousands of accounts, billions of objects...
Normalyze
normalyze.ai
Normalyze, through its agentless assessments, data discovery, AI-driven risk prioritization, and comprehensive and actionable remediation insights, helps enterprises understand the full range of risks present against their cloud data.
Protegrity
protegrity.com
Protegrity’s data protection solutions and products can improve your business capabilities through protected and dynamic data sharing. Our comprehensive range of methods enable you to unlock your data and bring it to life. The Protegrity Data Protection Software provides the most comprehensive range...
Satori
satoricyber.com
Satori is a Data Security Platform (DSP) that enables self-service data and analytics. Unlike the traditional manual data access process, with Satori, users have a personal data portal where they can see all available datasets and gain immediate access to them. Satori’s DSP dynamically applies the a...
Arpio
arpio.io
Arpio is the only disaster recovery platform built specifically for AWS. Unlike legacy solutions, Arpio was built for the cloud. It automatically replicates your entire cloud environment -- data, servers, and infrastructure -- so you get complete protection and immediate recovery if disaster strikes...
Redstor
redstor.com
Redstor is a leading provider of cloud-based, on-premise and hybrid data backup and recovery services, its mission is to make data management simpler, easier and more pleasurable, providing instant access to all data - wherever it's stored, from a single control centre. It assists thousands of busi...