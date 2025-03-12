App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Cloud Content Collaboration Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Cloud Content Collaboration Software

Cloud content collaboration software functions as dedicated cloud storage and file-sharing solutions for a business's documents, images, videos, spreadsheets, and other files. These tools serve as flexible and syncable repositories for all corporate content, aiming to consolidate all content-related needs into a single platform. Users can effortlessly store, share, create, collaborate on, and locate content across various devices. While primarily used for document management, cloud content collaboration solutions extend beyond simple file handling, offering a broad array of features. They share many functionalities with enterprise content management (ECM) software, albeit tailored for broader accessibility. ECM tools, designed for larger enterprises, emphasize stringent security measures, expansive storage capacities, and options for on-premises deployment. Cloud content collaboration tools can seamlessly integrate with ECM and other content management systems, enabling a unified ecosystem for storing and managing content.

Submit New App


Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneDrive

onedrive.com

Microsoft OneDrive is a cloud storage service that allows users to store, sync, share files, and collaborate on documents across various devices.

Dropbox

Dropbox

dropbox.com

Dropbox is a cloud storage service that allows users to store, sync, and share files across devices, enhancing collaboration and file management.

WeTransfer

WeTransfer

wetransfer.com

WeTransfer is a file transfer service that allows users to send large files quickly and securely, supporting transfers up to 2GB for free and 20GB for paid subscribers.

Box

Box

box.com

Box is a cloud-based platform for managing, storing, and sharing files, enabling collaboration for businesses with secure file transfer and integration options.

Zoho WorkDrive

Zoho WorkDrive

zoho.com

Zoho WorkDrive is a cloud-based platform for secure file management and collaboration, allowing teams to store, share, and edit files efficiently.

pCloud

pCloud

pcloud.com

pCloud is a Swiss cloud storage service for securely storing, accessing, and sharing files across multiple devices with features like client-side encryption and collaboration tools.

Nextcloud

Nextcloud

nextcloud.org

Nextcloud is an open-source platform for self-hosted file storage and collaboration, offering secure data management and access across multiple devices.

Bitrix24

Bitrix24

bitrix24.com

Bitrix24 is a cloud-based platform that offers CRM, project management, team collaboration, and website building tools for businesses to enhance efficiency.

Koofr

Koofr

koofr.net

Koofr is a cloud storage app offering free EU-based storage and integration with Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive for file management and sharing.

Zoho Docs

Zoho Docs

zoho.com

Zoho Docs is a document management app that allows teams to create, edit, share, and collaborate on files securely in real-time.

Copilot

Copilot

copilot.com

Copilot provides an integrated platform for businesses to manage client communication, payments, contracts, and more, with a branded client portal.

Sync

Sync

sync.com

Sync is a secure cloud storage platform for file management and collaboration, offering end-to-end encryption, sharing controls, and compliance with privacy regulations.

Digiboxx

Digiboxx

digiboxx.com

DigiBoxx is a cloud storage app that offers secure digital file management and sharing for individuals, SMBs, and corporates.

odrive

odrive

odrive.com

odrive is a cloud management app that unifies access to multiple storage services for syncing, sharing, backing up, and encrypting files.

ShareFile

ShareFile

sharefile.com

ShareFile is a secure file sharing and collaboration platform that allows users to access, manage, and share files from any device while ensuring data security and compliance.

Tresorit

Tresorit

tresorit.com

Tresorit is a secure file collaboration platform offering end-to-end encryption, allowing users to manage, share, and sync files while ensuring data privacy.

Moxo

Moxo

moxo.com

Moxo is a client management platform that streamlines communication and project workflows between businesses and their clients through a unified hub.

Trimble Connect

Trimble Connect

connect.trimble.com

Trimble Connect is a cloud-based collaboration platform that enables project coordination, data management, and real-time updates across various devices and environments.

Starchive

Starchive

starchive.io

Starchive is a digital asset management platform that helps creators organize, share, and monetize their media while maintaining control over their content.

Cubbit

Cubbit

cubbit.io

Cubbit for Teams is a secure cloud storage solution that uses a peer-to-peer infrastructure for data privacy, allowing users to store, sync, and share files easily.

Datto

Datto

datto.com

Datto offers cloud-based IT solutions for MSPs, providing backup, disaster recovery, remote monitoring, and management to protect data and enhance operations.

FlippingBook

FlippingBook

flippingbook.com

FlippingBook is a tool for converting PDFs into interactive flipbooks, enhancing documents with multimedia and analytics, usable for marketing and communication.

CAYA

CAYA

getcaya.com

CAYA is a digital platform for individuals and small businesses to receive, organize, and manage documents securely and efficiently.

AlphaSense

AlphaSense

alpha-sense.com

AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform that provides access to diverse content sources to enhance business decision-making and streamline research.

DropSend

DropSend

dropsend.com

DropSend allows users to send large files via email without attaching them directly, providing a download link for recipients.

Cloudup

Cloudup

cloudup.com

Cloudup allows users to share streams of videos, photos, music, links, and files quickly and effortlessly.

SugarSync

SugarSync

sugarsync.com

SugarSync is a cloud file management app that allows users to sync files and folders, share securely, and back up data across devices.

Smint.io

Smint.io

smint.io

Smint.io is a digital platform that enhances content management by integrating with various systems to create branded media portals and optimize media assets.

FilesAnywhere

FilesAnywhere

filesanywhere.com

FilesAnywhere is a cloud service for secure file storage, sharing, and management, designed for businesses to facilitate collaboration and data organization.

EZ File Drop

EZ File Drop

ezfiledrop.com

EZ File Drop allows users to receive files easily without an app or account, routing submissions directly to cloud storage like Google Drive or Dropbox.

Onehub

Onehub

onehub.com

Onehub is a secure file storage and sharing platform for businesses, offering data encryption, role-based permissions, and tools for collaboration and project management.

Egnyte

Egnyte

egnyte.com

Egnyte is a secure multi-cloud platform for file sharing and collaboration, offering data protection, compliance, and lifecycle management for organizations.

DRACOON

DRACOON

dracoon.com

DRACOON is a secure file sharing and data management platform for collaboration, offering tools for file sharing, access control, and compliance.

Virtru

Virtru

virtru.com

Virtru provides end-to-end encryption for data in business applications, allowing organizations to protect sensitive information and manage access controls easily.

Laserfiche

Laserfiche

laserfiche.com

Laserfiche is a SaaS platform for enterprise content management and business process automation, focusing on document management and workflow efficiency.

Scan123

Scan123

scan123.com

Scan123 is a document management app that digitizes paper files, scans barcodes, and organizes digital documents for easy access and sharing.

JUMBOmail

JUMBOmail

jumbomail.me

JUMBOmail is an online platform for easy file transfer and management, offering a personalized gallery landing page and integrated marketing tools for users.

CloudFiles

CloudFiles

cloudfiles.io

CloudFiles allows access to document libraries for file management, linking, analytics, and security features in cloud storage with integration to HubSpot and Salesforce.

Wimi

Wimi

wimi-teamwork.com

Wimi is a collaboration app that offers tools for task management, file sharing, messaging, and video conferencing to enhance team productivity and coordination.

Samepage

Samepage

samepage.io

Samepage is a collaborative workspace that combines chat, video conferencing, task management, and document editing to enhance team communication and productivity.

Clinked

Clinked

clinked.com

Clinked is a cloud-based collaboration tool for secure file sharing, task management, and client communication with customizable portals.

SuiteFiles

SuiteFiles

suitefiles.com

SuiteFiles is a document management platform that integrates collaboration, signing, and storage for professional services firms, enhancing efficiency and workflow.

TitanFile

TitanFile

titanfile.com

TitanFile is a secure file sharing and collaboration platform designed for exchanging sensitive information with advanced security features.

LucidLink

LucidLink

lucidlink.com

LucidLink is a cloud-native file system that allows teams to collaborate on large files securely in real time from anywhere, integrating easily with existing creative tools.

MyDocSafe

MyDocSafe

mydocsafe.com

MyDocSafe secures and automates client communication, document signing, and onboarding processes, ensuring compliance and efficiency.

Ftopia

Ftopia

ftopia.io

Ftopia is an online document sharing app that allows businesses to create private workspaces for secure file sharing and collaboration among multiple users.

TransferChain

TransferChain

transferchain.io

TransferChain offers secure cloud storage and file transfer solutions for businesses, ensuring user data is protected and only accessible to authorized users.

AvePoint

AvePoint

avepoint.com

AvePoint provides a platform for optimizing and securing SaaS operations, focusing on management and backup solutions for Microsoft and other collaboration environments.

AODocs

AODocs

aodocs.com

AODocs is a cloud-based platform that automates document management and workflow processes, integrating with existing systems for efficient content control.

Cocoon Data

Cocoon Data

cocoondata.com

Cocoon Data is a secure platform for managing and sharing sensitive data, designed for compliance and robust data protection in organizations.

Kloud

Kloud

kloud.com

Kloud transforms documents into interactive presentations, enabling team collaboration with real-time feedback, integrated communication tools, and high-security features.

TakeTurns

TakeTurns

taketurns.com

TakeTurns is a turn-based collaboration app that helps users manage document sharing and updates with external stakeholders asynchronously.

FileString

FileString

filestring.com

FileString is an app for managing files, allowing users to read, write, and manipulate text and binary files efficiently.

Aeroplicity

Aeroplicity

aeroplicity.com

Aeroplicity is a cloud-based app for the aerospace industry that digitizes documents and enhances data security using blockchain, improving regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

FutureVault

FutureVault

futurevault.com

FutureVault provides secure document management and exchange solutions for financial firms, enhancing compliance and client interactions through a user-friendly digital vault.

ShareDocView

ShareDocView

sharedocview.com

ShareDocView is a tool for sharing documents via links, capturing email leads, providing analytics, and customizing with company branding.

My MX Data

My MX Data

mymxdata.com

My MX Data is a secure file-sharing platform for businesses, featuring fast uploads, version control, user management, and enhanced data protection.

Everleagues

Everleagues

everleagues.com

Everleagues is a communication and collaboration platform that integrates chat, voice, video, file sharing, and e-signing to enhance productivity and client services.

Pigeon

Pigeon

pigeondocuments.com

Pigeon simplifies and secures client document collection, reducing the need for follow-ups and streamlining the process.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.