Cloud content collaboration software functions as dedicated cloud storage and file-sharing solutions for a business's documents, images, videos, spreadsheets, and other files. These tools serve as flexible and syncable repositories for all corporate content, aiming to consolidate all content-related needs into a single platform. Users can effortlessly store, share, create, collaborate on, and locate content across various devices. While primarily used for document management, cloud content collaboration solutions extend beyond simple file handling, offering a broad array of features. They share many functionalities with enterprise content management (ECM) software, albeit tailored for broader accessibility. ECM tools, designed for larger enterprises, emphasize stringent security measures, expansive storage capacities, and options for on-premises deployment. Cloud content collaboration tools can seamlessly integrate with ECM and other content management systems, enabling a unified ecosystem for storing and managing content.
Microsoft OneDrive
onedrive.com
Microsoft OneDrive is a cloud storage service that allows users to store, sync, share files, and collaborate on documents across various devices.
Dropbox
dropbox.com
Dropbox is a cloud storage service that allows users to store, sync, and share files across devices, enhancing collaboration and file management.
WeTransfer
wetransfer.com
WeTransfer is a file transfer service that allows users to send large files quickly and securely, supporting transfers up to 2GB for free and 20GB for paid subscribers.
Box
box.com
Box is a cloud-based platform for managing, storing, and sharing files, enabling collaboration for businesses with secure file transfer and integration options.
Zoho WorkDrive
zoho.com
Zoho WorkDrive is a cloud-based platform for secure file management and collaboration, allowing teams to store, share, and edit files efficiently.
pCloud
pcloud.com
pCloud is a Swiss cloud storage service for securely storing, accessing, and sharing files across multiple devices with features like client-side encryption and collaboration tools.
Nextcloud
nextcloud.org
Nextcloud is an open-source platform for self-hosted file storage and collaboration, offering secure data management and access across multiple devices.
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is a cloud-based platform that offers CRM, project management, team collaboration, and website building tools for businesses to enhance efficiency.
Koofr
koofr.net
Koofr is a cloud storage app offering free EU-based storage and integration with Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive for file management and sharing.
Zoho Docs
zoho.com
Zoho Docs is a document management app that allows teams to create, edit, share, and collaborate on files securely in real-time.
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot provides an integrated platform for businesses to manage client communication, payments, contracts, and more, with a branded client portal.
Sync
sync.com
Sync is a secure cloud storage platform for file management and collaboration, offering end-to-end encryption, sharing controls, and compliance with privacy regulations.
Digiboxx
digiboxx.com
DigiBoxx is a cloud storage app that offers secure digital file management and sharing for individuals, SMBs, and corporates.
odrive
odrive.com
odrive is a cloud management app that unifies access to multiple storage services for syncing, sharing, backing up, and encrypting files.
ShareFile
sharefile.com
ShareFile is a secure file sharing and collaboration platform that allows users to access, manage, and share files from any device while ensuring data security and compliance.
Tresorit
tresorit.com
Tresorit is a secure file collaboration platform offering end-to-end encryption, allowing users to manage, share, and sync files while ensuring data privacy.
Moxo
moxo.com
Moxo is a client management platform that streamlines communication and project workflows between businesses and their clients through a unified hub.
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect is a cloud-based collaboration platform that enables project coordination, data management, and real-time updates across various devices and environments.
Starchive
starchive.io
Starchive is a digital asset management platform that helps creators organize, share, and monetize their media while maintaining control over their content.
Cubbit
cubbit.io
Cubbit for Teams is a secure cloud storage solution that uses a peer-to-peer infrastructure for data privacy, allowing users to store, sync, and share files easily.
Datto
datto.com
Datto offers cloud-based IT solutions for MSPs, providing backup, disaster recovery, remote monitoring, and management to protect data and enhance operations.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is a tool for converting PDFs into interactive flipbooks, enhancing documents with multimedia and analytics, usable for marketing and communication.
CAYA
getcaya.com
CAYA is a digital platform for individuals and small businesses to receive, organize, and manage documents securely and efficiently.
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform that provides access to diverse content sources to enhance business decision-making and streamline research.
DropSend
dropsend.com
DropSend allows users to send large files via email without attaching them directly, providing a download link for recipients.
Cloudup
cloudup.com
Cloudup allows users to share streams of videos, photos, music, links, and files quickly and effortlessly.
SugarSync
sugarsync.com
SugarSync is a cloud file management app that allows users to sync files and folders, share securely, and back up data across devices.
Smint.io
smint.io
Smint.io is a digital platform that enhances content management by integrating with various systems to create branded media portals and optimize media assets.
FilesAnywhere
filesanywhere.com
FilesAnywhere is a cloud service for secure file storage, sharing, and management, designed for businesses to facilitate collaboration and data organization.
EZ File Drop
ezfiledrop.com
EZ File Drop allows users to receive files easily without an app or account, routing submissions directly to cloud storage like Google Drive or Dropbox.
Onehub
onehub.com
Onehub is a secure file storage and sharing platform for businesses, offering data encryption, role-based permissions, and tools for collaboration and project management.
Egnyte
egnyte.com
Egnyte is a secure multi-cloud platform for file sharing and collaboration, offering data protection, compliance, and lifecycle management for organizations.
DRACOON
dracoon.com
DRACOON is a secure file sharing and data management platform for collaboration, offering tools for file sharing, access control, and compliance.
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru provides end-to-end encryption for data in business applications, allowing organizations to protect sensitive information and manage access controls easily.
Laserfiche
laserfiche.com
Laserfiche is a SaaS platform for enterprise content management and business process automation, focusing on document management and workflow efficiency.
Scan123
scan123.com
Scan123 is a document management app that digitizes paper files, scans barcodes, and organizes digital documents for easy access and sharing.
JUMBOmail
jumbomail.me
JUMBOmail is an online platform for easy file transfer and management, offering a personalized gallery landing page and integrated marketing tools for users.
CloudFiles
cloudfiles.io
CloudFiles allows access to document libraries for file management, linking, analytics, and security features in cloud storage with integration to HubSpot and Salesforce.
Wimi
wimi-teamwork.com
Wimi is a collaboration app that offers tools for task management, file sharing, messaging, and video conferencing to enhance team productivity and coordination.
Samepage
samepage.io
Samepage is a collaborative workspace that combines chat, video conferencing, task management, and document editing to enhance team communication and productivity.
Clinked
clinked.com
Clinked is a cloud-based collaboration tool for secure file sharing, task management, and client communication with customizable portals.
SuiteFiles
suitefiles.com
SuiteFiles is a document management platform that integrates collaboration, signing, and storage for professional services firms, enhancing efficiency and workflow.
TitanFile
titanfile.com
TitanFile is a secure file sharing and collaboration platform designed for exchanging sensitive information with advanced security features.
LucidLink
lucidlink.com
LucidLink is a cloud-native file system that allows teams to collaborate on large files securely in real time from anywhere, integrating easily with existing creative tools.
MyDocSafe
mydocsafe.com
MyDocSafe secures and automates client communication, document signing, and onboarding processes, ensuring compliance and efficiency.
Ftopia
ftopia.io
Ftopia is an online document sharing app that allows businesses to create private workspaces for secure file sharing and collaboration among multiple users.
TransferChain
transferchain.io
TransferChain offers secure cloud storage and file transfer solutions for businesses, ensuring user data is protected and only accessible to authorized users.
AvePoint
avepoint.com
AvePoint provides a platform for optimizing and securing SaaS operations, focusing on management and backup solutions for Microsoft and other collaboration environments.
AODocs
aodocs.com
AODocs is a cloud-based platform that automates document management and workflow processes, integrating with existing systems for efficient content control.
Cocoon Data
cocoondata.com
Cocoon Data is a secure platform for managing and sharing sensitive data, designed for compliance and robust data protection in organizations.
Kloud
kloud.com
Kloud is the world’s first platform where documents and presentations become editable, interactive multimedia conversations. Kloud brings your documents to life with integrated LiveDoc technology to easily format your documents and into voice-driven movie like presentations. Businesses teams can get on the same page with nuanced, line by line feedback from members. Sync your operation team’s business objectives with LiveDoc technology. Sync your marketing language across the entire enterprise. Sync your software development and product team’s objectives when building your innovative technology. Integrate with your favorite enterprise software, like Salesforce, Google Docs, Adobe Suite, as well as your favorite project management software tool. Use LiveDoc for all your business documentation, enabling you to sync your team’s most precious asset, your team’s minds. Kloud Functions: * Turn a document into an interactive movie like presentation. You can easily add voice and mix the voice with animations. You can also dynamically insert content such as sound, video, mark, white board, text, sticky notes, etc. * Use Sync to communication asynchronously: enable non-real-time interaction of thoughts so team can intuitively work together with effective mind sharing as any ideas related to a document can now be interactively played back like a movie. Better online meeting with unlimited resolution and yet without video streaming data. KloudSync gives you un-matched online meeting experience by the best possible resolution and true color expression. Because Kloud online meeting dynamically transmit document with high resolution without using video streaming data as a result Kloud online meeting is much inexpensive. * AI based multi-channel meeting recording: Kloud meetings can be recorded with the LiveDoc content for unlimited resolution along with the screen sharing and Webcam video stream. As a result, such recorded content can be analyzed via AI engine for data mining and statistical analysis. * SyncRoom for better multi-channel communication with your customers: Kloud is the new communication platform that integrate chatting, bot based AI engine, Sync for asynchronous idea discussion, and online meeting all together within one virtual meeting room. It can be integrated with customer support software, sales force solution, and project management tools to add communication and collaboration function to the existing enterprise software. * Highest security standard: 256-bit AES session encoding, 2048-bit RSA password exchange, and Data encryption at Rest technology built in. * And more...
TakeTurns
taketurns.com
TakeTurns changes how we collaborate on documents and files with external stakeholders such as clients, vendors, partners -- one turn at a time. TakeTurns is a turn-based collaboration app where two parties take turns to share, request or update files and documents. TakeTurns makes asynchronous collaboration a reality.
FileString
filestring.com
Control the distribution of their important content with an easy-to-use file control service
Aeroplicity
aeroplicity.com
Aeroplicity is a platform built for the aerospace industry that reduces operational costs, improves traceability, and enhances cyber security all while helping supply chains go green and stand out in the market. We are the best way to save time and money through our secure, cloud-based document management system that meets all CMMC, DFARS, NIST, ITAR, and EAR requirements, fully backed by immutable blockchain technology.
FutureVault
futurevault.com
Intelligent Digital Vault Solutions for Future-Ready Firms. FutureVault is an industry-leader in secure document exchange and Digital Vault solutions for financial services and wealth management organizations, changing the paradigm of document and information management with the Personal Life Management Vault™ and Business Life Management Vault™. FutureVault’s multi-tiered platform is transforming enterprise, advisor, and client value propositions by significantly improving the way documents, data, and information are managed within a secure, audit-ready, single source of truth. By powering firms with FutureVault’s white-labeled platform and mobile applications help firms meet books and records compliance, improve data privacy, drive front and back-office efficiency with automation and open APIs, and deliver an enhanced digital client experience to better engage with households and the next generation. Data extraction and AI-driven patterns to gain additional efficiency and insight are available for enterprise customers. FutureVault is recognized as a 5-star WealthTech provider and a top 100 most innovative global WealthTech solution provider. * Featured FutureVault Use Cases (Below): Explore how leading financial services and wealth management organizations are using FutureVault to meet compliance, gain back office and admin efficiencies, deliver more value to their clients, and ultimately, save time and money. * Deliver a unique digital client experience: Drive engagement with families (and the next generation) by making it easier than ever to store, access, and manage their life's most important documents. * Automatically deliver documents to clients: Automatically deliver monthly statements, onboarding documents, tax documents, quarterly reports, and other critical documents to your clients via APIs and SFTPs. * Securely exchange and receive documents: Request, receive, and exchange documents securely with head office, advisors, staff, clients, family members, regulators, and trusted collaborators. * Automate and improve eSignature workflows: Save significant back-office and admin costs by automating onboarding processes and automatically delivering (and filing) e-signed documents. * Meet books and records compliance: Improve recordkeeping governance, streamline audits, and confidently meet books and records regulations provisioned by the SEC, FINRA, IIROC, OSC, and more. * Reduce and eliminate paper (work): Spearhead your digital transformation initiative by digitizing document-driven processes to meet ESG compliance and eliminate paper(work) for good.
ShareDocView
sharedocview.com
ShareDocView.com is a sales enablement tool that allows to share documents via links in order to get email leads, analytics and many other benefits. Upload PDF, Doc and PPT files to create links which can range from public to accessible only via verified emails or passwords. Add your company logo, colors and link to a website of your choice to keep promoting your brand. New Since July 2022 - Add your company custom domain (CNAME) for example docs.YOURDOMAIN.COM Stop Attaching files...just ShareDocView.com
My MX Data
mymxdata.com
My MX Data is a cutting-edge file-sharing platform optimized for businesses. Designed for speed and efficiency, MX handles large, technical files with ease, offering ultra-fast uploads. Unique features like MX Distribute for version control and MX Conversations for data-centric chats make collaboration seamless. MX offers robust admin controls, enabling granular user management and personalized settings. A comprehensive audit trail ensures accountability and security. Elevating data protection, the MX Enterprise version employs patented technology to provide 'perfect secrecy' in cloud-based sharing, ensuring full compliance with data protection laws. MX is your go-to solution for secure, efficient data exchange.
Everleagues
everleagues.com
Everleagues is a communication and collaboration platform. Its unique blend of native features and enterprise grade security delivers a seamless in-office and client services experience that increases productivity, collaboration, client satisfaction and profitability. Chat, voice, video, file transfer, e-sign and more productivity tools are in one virtual workspace of your own firm, powered by Everleagues.
Pigeon
pigeondocuments.com
Client document collection made easy, organized, and secure. Pigeon speeds up your document collection process and eliminates the need for burdensome follow-ups
