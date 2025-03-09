Find the right software and services.
Cloud content collaboration software functions as dedicated cloud storage and file-sharing solutions for a business's documents, images, videos, spreadsheets, and other files. These tools serve as flexible and syncable repositories for all corporate content, aiming to consolidate all content-related needs into a single platform. Users can effortlessly store, share, create, collaborate on, and locate content across various devices. While primarily used for document management, cloud content collaboration solutions extend beyond simple file handling, offering a broad array of features. They share many functionalities with enterprise content management (ECM) software, albeit tailored for broader accessibility. ECM tools, designed for larger enterprises, emphasize stringent security measures, expansive storage capacities, and options for on-premises deployment. Cloud content collaboration tools can seamlessly integrate with ECM and other content management systems, enabling a unified ecosystem for storing and managing content.
TitanFile
titanfile.com
TitanFile is an award-winning secure file sharing and client collaboration platform. TitanFile is as easy to use as email, resulting in increased efficiency, cost savings and higher customer satisfaction while improving security and compliance. The TitanFile platform is comprehensive and supports diverse use cases and workflows such as secure file sharing, group collaboration, customer-initiated workflows, and shared mailboxes.
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot’s product suite gives business an all-in-one solution for client communication, payments, file-sharing, contracts, forms, help desks, and more. Additionally, Copilot enables businesses to offer their clients a unified experience with a branded client portal. Today, hundreds of tech-enabled service businesses operating across technology, marketing, financial services, and other industries run on Copilot. Copilot was founded in 2020, raised a $10M Series A in 2022, and is headquartered in New York City.
Digiboxx
digiboxx.com
DigiBoxx is a cloud storage app that offers secure digital file management and sharing for individuals, SMBs, and corporates.
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform that provides access to diverse content sources to enhance business decision-making and streamline research.
Moxo
moxo.com
Moxo is a client management platform that streamlines communication and project workflows between businesses and their clients through a unified hub.
AODocs
aodocs.com
AODocs is an AI-driven content services platform designed to streamline document management and content processes. Born in the cloud, this platform offers agility and scalability, making it adaptable to the evolving needs of businesses. It also boasts easy integration with existing systems, enhancing workflow efficiency.With AODocs, organizations can automate their document processes using generative AI. This means that critical documents can be controlled, organizational processes can be managed, and content can be turned into structured data, all without manual intervention. This automation capability helps save time and eliminates the potential for human error.AODocs caters to various industries and departments. By focusing on industry-specific needs, such as life sciences, financial services, government, and manufacturing, it ensures tailored solutions. Additionally, it offers department-specific functionalities, including human resources, legal, accounting, accounts payable, and IT.The platform provides a range of additional resources to support users, such as integrations with other tools, a pricing guide, customer reviews, success stories, and a resource library. A comprehensive security center ensures data protection, and technical support guidelines are available for assistance.AODocs offers professional services for more personalized support and a video center for visual learning. A knowledge base and a status page are accessible for users to find relevant information and updates. The company's website provides more details about the company, its partners, careers, and contact information.In summary, AODocs provides an AI-driven document management and content services platform that enables businesses to automate processes, enhance efficiency, and organize their documents effectively.
SuiteFiles
suitefiles.com
SuiteFiles is a document management platform that integrates collaboration, signing, and storage for professional services firms, enhancing efficiency and workflow.
ShareFile
sharefile.com
ShareFile is a secure file sharing and collaboration platform that allows users to access, manage, and share files from any device while ensuring data security and compliance.
Smint.io
smint.io
Smint.io is a digital platform that enhances content management by integrating with various systems to create branded media portals and optimize media assets.
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect is a cloud-based collaboration platform that enables project coordination, data management, and real-time updates across various devices and environments.
AvePoint
avepoint.com
Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Pigeon
pigeondocuments.com
Client document collection made easy, organized, and secure. Pigeon speeds up your document collection process and eliminates the need for burdensome follow-ups
Everleagues
everleagues.com
Everleagues is a communication and collaboration platform. Its unique blend of native features and enterprise grade security delivers a seamless in-office and client services experience that increases productivity, collaboration, client satisfaction and profitability. Chat, voice, video, file transfer, e-sign and more productivity tools are in one virtual workspace of your own firm, powered by Everleagues.
LucidLink
lucidlink.com
Combining the ease of a local drive with the power of the cloud, LucidLink allows your team to collaborate and edit files instantly, securely and from anywhere with a single shared filespace. * Collaborate everywhere, instantly: Work together from anywhere. Access assets and project changes the moment they’re saved in your shared filespace. Do your best work wherever you are, tap into global talent and build a 24/7 collaborative workflow. * Instant access to shared files: Work on projects in real time, without the wait for downloads or syncing. Large files? No problem. Your media is instantly available, so you can pick up right where your teammates left off. * Unmatched security: With zero-knowledge encryption, centralized access management and SSO integration, your files remain completely secure –– only visible to those you allow to access them. * Seamless creative workflows: LucidLink works with the creative applications you already use so there’s nothing new to learn. From Premiere Pro and Media Composer to DaVinci Resolve and After Effects, easily collaborate using your favorite tools.
FilesAnywhere
filesanywhere.com
FilesAnywhere is a cloud service for secure file storage, sharing, and management, designed for businesses to facilitate collaboration and data organization.
Scan123
scan123.com
Scan123 is a document management app that digitizes paper files, scans barcodes, and organizes digital documents for easy access and sharing.
CloudFiles
cloudfiles.io
CloudFiles allows access to document libraries for file management, linking, analytics, and security features in cloud storage with integration to HubSpot and Salesforce.
JUMBOmail
jumbomail.me
JUMBOmail is an online platform for easy file transfer and management, offering a personalized gallery landing page and integrated marketing tools for users.
My MX Data
mymxdata.com
My MX Data is a cutting-edge file-sharing platform optimized for businesses. Designed for speed and efficiency, MX handles large, technical files with ease, offering ultra-fast uploads. Unique features like MX Distribute for version control and MX Conversations for data-centric chats make collaboration seamless. MX offers robust admin controls, enabling granular user management and personalized settings. A comprehensive audit trail ensures accountability and security. Elevating data protection, the MX Enterprise version employs patented technology to provide 'perfect secrecy' in cloud-based sharing, ensuring full compliance with data protection laws. MX is your go-to solution for secure, efficient data exchange.
DRACOON
dracoon.com
DRACOON is a secure file sharing and data management platform for collaboration, offering tools for file sharing, access control, and compliance.
ShareDocView
sharedocview.com
ShareDocView.com is a sales enablement tool that allows to share documents via links in order to get email leads, analytics and many other benefits. Upload PDF, Doc and PPT files to create links which can range from public to accessible only via verified emails or passwords. Add your company logo, colors and link to a website of your choice to keep promoting your brand. New Since July 2022 - Add your company custom domain (CNAME) for example docs.YOURDOMAIN.COM Stop Attaching files...just ShareDocView.com
FutureVault
futurevault.com
Intelligent Digital Vault Solutions for Future-Ready Firms. FutureVault is an industry-leader in secure document exchange and Digital Vault solutions for financial services and wealth management organizations, changing the paradigm of document and information management with the Personal Life Management Vault™ and Business Life Management Vault™. FutureVault’s multi-tiered platform is transforming enterprise, advisor, and client value propositions by significantly improving the way documents, data, and information are managed within a secure, audit-ready, single source of truth. By powering firms with FutureVault’s white-labeled platform and mobile applications help firms meet books and records compliance, improve data privacy, drive front and back-office efficiency with automation and open APIs, and deliver an enhanced digital client experience to better engage with households and the next generation. Data extraction and AI-driven patterns to gain additional efficiency and insight are available for enterprise customers. FutureVault is recognized as a 5-star WealthTech provider and a top 100 most innovative global WealthTech solution provider. * Featured FutureVault Use Cases (Below): Explore how leading financial services and wealth management organizations are using FutureVault to meet compliance, gain back office and admin efficiencies, deliver more value to their clients, and ultimately, save time and money. * Deliver a unique digital client experience: Drive engagement with families (and the next generation) by making it easier than ever to store, access, and manage their life's most important documents. * Automatically deliver documents to clients: Automatically deliver monthly statements, onboarding documents, tax documents, quarterly reports, and other critical documents to your clients via APIs and SFTPs. * Securely exchange and receive documents: Request, receive, and exchange documents securely with head office, advisors, staff, clients, family members, regulators, and trusted collaborators. * Automate and improve eSignature workflows: Save significant back-office and admin costs by automating onboarding processes and automatically delivering (and filing) e-signed documents. * Meet books and records compliance: Improve recordkeeping governance, streamline audits, and confidently meet books and records regulations provisioned by the SEC, FINRA, IIROC, OSC, and more. * Reduce and eliminate paper (work): Spearhead your digital transformation initiative by digitizing document-driven processes to meet ESG compliance and eliminate paper(work) for good.
EZ File Drop
ezfiledrop.com
EZ File Drop allows users to receive files easily without an app or account, routing submissions directly to cloud storage like Google Drive or Dropbox.
Aeroplicity
aeroplicity.com
Aeroplicity is a platform built for the aerospace industry that reduces operational costs, improves traceability, and enhances cyber security all while helping supply chains go green and stand out in the market. We are the best way to save time and money through our secure, cloud-based document management system that meets all CMMC, DFARS, NIST, ITAR, and EAR requirements, fully backed by immutable blockchain technology.
Cocoon Data
cocoondata.com
We work with Governments, Enterprises, and SMBs around the globe, to keep regulated and commercially sensitive data safe. Our patented, Secure Data Sharing Platform (SDSP) allows users to collaborate, share and control sensitive data outside firewalls, securely, and compliantly. Clients use our platform to strengthen their organization’s cyber and data security and meet strict compliance standards within a flexible and data-centric organization.
TransferChain
transferchain.io
TransferChain provides the safest cloud storage, file transfer, and file request capabilities for businesses - through zero-knowledge encryption, file splitting, distributed cloud architectures, and blockchain authorization. Neither TransferChain nor any unauthorized third parties, be it potential bad actors or data centers, can access the user’s private and confidential information. TransferChain is the most secure and private way to store your sensitive documents and share them externally.
FileString
filestring.com
Control the distribution of their important content with an easy-to-use file control service
TakeTurns
taketurns.com
TakeTurns changes how we collaborate on documents and files with external stakeholders such as clients, vendors, partners -- one turn at a time. TakeTurns is a turn-based collaboration app where two parties take turns to share, request or update files and documents. TakeTurns makes asynchronous collaboration a reality.
Cubbit
cubbit.io
Cubbit for Teams is the SaaS cloud storage for firms, the first to rely on a zero-knowledge p2p infrastructure instead of traditional data-centres. Unlike leading cloud vendors, it offers the highest level of privacy: no one, not even Cubbit, can access the data you upload. 1. Cubbit is the first cloud to provide 3 layers of security: data is encrypted with a military-grade protocol (AES-256), split into chunks, and distributed across the zero-knowledge network. 2. Easy to use: store, sync, and share in “drag and drop” style with no file-size limitation while protected by end-to-end encryption. You can give and withdraw access permissions with the click of the mouse. 3. Securely backup data: with selective syncing, you can decide which files to keep only on the cloud (freeing up space!) and which folders to store locally on your computer. 4. Green and affordable: with Cubbit, you invest in your privacy, not in maintaining a server farm. Indeed, this cloud storage is very affordable compared to competitors, costing half the price. The very same fact allows your team to save 400kg of CO2 per year for every 10TB stored.
Kloud
kloud.com
Kloud is the world’s first platform where documents and presentations become editable, interactive multimedia conversations. Kloud brings your documents to life with integrated LiveDoc technology to easily format your documents and into voice-driven movie like presentations. Businesses teams can get on the same page with nuanced, line by line feedback from members. Sync your operation team’s business objectives with LiveDoc technology. Sync your marketing language across the entire enterprise. Sync your software development and product team’s objectives when building your innovative technology. Integrate with your favorite enterprise software, like Salesforce, Google Docs, Adobe Suite, as well as your favorite project management software tool. Use LiveDoc for all your business documentation, enabling you to sync your team’s most precious asset, your team’s minds. Kloud Functions: * Turn a document into an interactive movie like presentation. You can easily add voice and mix the voice with animations. You can also dynamically insert content such as sound, video, mark, white board, text, sticky notes, etc. * Use Sync to communication asynchronously: enable non-real-time interaction of thoughts so team can intuitively work together with effective mind sharing as any ideas related to a document can now be interactively played back like a movie. Better online meeting with unlimited resolution and yet without video streaming data. KloudSync gives you un-matched online meeting experience by the best possible resolution and true color expression. Because Kloud online meeting dynamically transmit document with high resolution without using video streaming data as a result Kloud online meeting is much inexpensive. * AI based multi-channel meeting recording: Kloud meetings can be recorded with the LiveDoc content for unlimited resolution along with the screen sharing and Webcam video stream. As a result, such recorded content can be analyzed via AI engine for data mining and statistical analysis. * SyncRoom for better multi-channel communication with your customers: Kloud is the new communication platform that integrate chatting, bot based AI engine, Sync for asynchronous idea discussion, and online meeting all together within one virtual meeting room. It can be integrated with customer support software, sales force solution, and project management tools to add communication and collaboration function to the existing enterprise software. * Highest security standard: 256-bit AES session encoding, 2048-bit RSA password exchange, and Data encryption at Rest technology built in. * And more...
odrive
odrive.com
odrive is a cloud management app that unifies access to multiple storage services for syncing, sharing, backing up, and encrypting files.
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is a cloud-based platform that offers CRM, project management, team collaboration, and website building tools for businesses to enhance efficiency.
Box
box.com
Box is a cloud-based platform for managing, storing, and sharing files, enabling collaboration for businesses with secure file transfer and integration options.
CAYA
getcaya.com
CAYA is a digital platform for individuals and small businesses to receive, organize, and manage documents securely and efficiently.
Clinked
clinked.com
Clinked is a cloud-based collaboration tool for secure file sharing, task management, and client communication with customizable portals.
Datto
datto.com
Datto offers cloud-based IT solutions for MSPs, providing backup, disaster recovery, remote monitoring, and management to protect data and enhance operations.
Dropbox
dropbox.com
Dropbox is a cloud storage service that allows users to store, sync, and share files across devices, enhancing collaboration and file management.
DropSend
dropsend.com
DropSend allows users to send large files via email without attaching them directly, providing a download link for recipients.
Egnyte
egnyte.com
Egnyte is a secure multi-cloud platform for file sharing and collaboration, offering data protection, compliance, and lifecycle management for organizations.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is a tool for converting PDFs into interactive flipbooks, enhancing documents with multimedia and analytics, usable for marketing and communication.
Ftopia
ftopia.io
Online document sharing solution that helps businesses create a private workspace to share documents and files with multiple users.
Koofr
koofr.net
Koofr is a cloud storage app offering free EU-based storage and integration with Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive for file management and sharing.
Laserfiche
laserfiche.com
Laserfiche is a SaaS platform for enterprise content management and business process automation, focusing on document management and workflow efficiency.
MyDocSafe
mydocsafe.com
MyDocSafe secures and automates client communication, document signing, and onboarding processes, ensuring compliance and efficiency.
Nextcloud
nextcloud.org
Nextcloud is an open-source platform for self-hosted file storage and collaboration, offering secure data management and access across multiple devices.
Microsoft OneDrive
onedrive.com
Microsoft OneDrive is a cloud storage service that allows users to store, sync, share files, and collaborate on documents across various devices.
Onehub
onehub.com
Onehub is a secure file storage and sharing platform for businesses, offering data encryption, role-based permissions, and tools for collaboration and project management.
pCloud
pcloud.com
pCloud is a Swiss cloud storage service for securely storing, accessing, and sharing files across multiple devices with features like client-side encryption and collaboration tools.
Samepage
samepage.io
Samepage is a collaborative workspace that combines chat, video conferencing, task management, and document editing to enhance team communication and productivity.
Starchive
starchive.io
Starchive is a digital asset management platform that helps creators organize, share, and monetize their media while maintaining control over their content.
SugarSync
sugarsync.com
SugarSync is a cloud file management app that allows users to sync files and folders, share securely, and back up data across devices.
Sync
sync.com
Sync is a secure cloud storage platform for file management and collaboration, offering end-to-end encryption, sharing controls, and compliance with privacy regulations.
Tresorit
tresorit.com
Tresorit is a secure file collaboration platform offering end-to-end encryption, allowing users to manage, share, and sync files while ensuring data privacy.
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru provides end-to-end encryption for data in business applications, allowing organizations to protect sensitive information and manage access controls easily.
WeTransfer
wetransfer.com
WeTransfer is a file transfer service that allows users to send large files quickly and securely, supporting transfers up to 2GB for free and 20GB for paid subscribers.
Wimi
wimi-teamwork.com
Wimi is a collaboration app that offers tools for task management, file sharing, messaging, and video conferencing to enhance team productivity and coordination.
Zoho Docs
zoho.com
Zoho Docs is a document management app that allows teams to create, edit, share, and collaborate on files securely in real-time.
Zoho WorkDrive
zoho.com
Zoho WorkDrive is a cloud-based platform for secure file management and collaboration, allowing teams to store, share, and edit files efficiently.
Cloudup
cloudup.com
Share streams of anything – video, photos, music, links and files – instantly and easily with Cloudup.
