Kloud

kloud.com

Kloud is the world’s first platform where documents and presentations become editable, interactive multimedia conversations. Kloud brings your documents to life with integrated LiveDoc technology to easily format your documents and into voice-driven movie like presentations. Businesses teams can get on the same page with nuanced, line by line feedback from members. Sync your operation team’s business objectives with LiveDoc technology. Sync your marketing language across the entire enterprise. Sync your software development and product team’s objectives when building your innovative technology. Integrate with your favorite enterprise software, like Salesforce, Google Docs, Adobe Suite, as well as your favorite project management software tool. Use LiveDoc for all your business documentation, enabling you to sync your team’s most precious asset, your team’s minds. Kloud Functions: * Turn a document into an interactive movie like presentation. You can easily add voice and mix the voice with animations. You can also dynamically insert content such as sound, video, mark, white board, text, sticky notes, etc. * Use Sync to communication asynchronously: enable non-real-time interaction of thoughts so team can intuitively work together with effective mind sharing as any ideas related to a document can now be interactively played back like a movie. Better online meeting with unlimited resolution and yet without video streaming data. KloudSync gives you un-matched online meeting experience by the best possible resolution and true color expression. Because Kloud online meeting dynamically transmit document with high resolution without using video streaming data as a result Kloud online meeting is much inexpensive. * AI based multi-channel meeting recording: Kloud meetings can be recorded with the LiveDoc content for unlimited resolution along with the screen sharing and Webcam video stream. As a result, such recorded content can be analyzed via AI engine for data mining and statistical analysis. * SyncRoom for better multi-channel communication with your customers: Kloud is the new communication platform that integrate chatting, bot based AI engine, Sync for asynchronous idea discussion, and online meeting all together within one virtual meeting room. It can be integrated with customer support software, sales force solution, and project management tools to add communication and collaboration function to the existing enterprise software. * Highest security standard: 256-bit AES session encoding, 2048-bit RSA password exchange, and Data encryption at Rest technology built in. * And more...