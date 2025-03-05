Top Cloud Content Collaboration Software - Ukraine

Find the right software and services.
Cloud content collaboration software functions as dedicated cloud storage and file-sharing solutions for a business's documents, images, videos, spreadsheets, and other files. These tools serve as flexible and syncable repositories for all corporate content, aiming to consolidate all content-related needs into a single platform. Users can effortlessly store, share, create, collaborate on, and locate content across various devices. While primarily used for document management, cloud content collaboration solutions extend beyond simple file handling, offering a broad array of features. They share many functionalities with enterprise content management (ECM) software, albeit tailored for broader accessibility. ECM tools, designed for larger enterprises, emphasize stringent security measures, expansive storage capacities, and options for on-premises deployment. Cloud content collaboration tools can seamlessly integrate with ECM and other content management systems, enabling a unified ecosystem for storing and managing content.
WeTransfer
wetransfer.com
WeTransfer is an internet-based computer file transfer service based in the Netherlands. The company was founded in 2009 in Amsterdam by Rinke Visser, Bas Beerens and Nalden. In October 2018, WeTransfer relaunched its app with the name "Collect by WeTransfer". In May, 2020 India banned the WeTransfer app, citing security reasons.
Microsoft OneDrive
onedrive.com
Microsoft OneDrive (previously known as SkyDrive) is a file hosting service and synchronization service operated by Microsoft as part of its web version of Office. First launched in August 2007, OneDrive allows users to store files and personal data like Windows settings or BitLocker recovery keys in the cloud, share files, and sync files across Android, Windows Phone, and iOS mobile devices, Windows and macOS computers, and the Xbox 360 and Xbox One consoles. Users can upload Microsoft Office documents to OneDrive. OneDrive offers 5 GB of storage space free of charge, with 100 GB, 1 TB, and 6 TB storage options available either separately or with Office 365 subscriptions.
Dropbox
dropbox.com
Dropbox is a file hosting service operated by the American company Dropbox, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, California, that offers cloud storage, file synchronization, personal cloud, and client software. Dropbox was founded in 2007 by MIT students Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi as a startup company, with initial funding from seed accelerator Y Combinator. Dropbox has been ranked as one of the most valuable startups in the US and the world, with a valuation of over US$10 billion, and it has been described as one of Y Combinator's most successful investments to date. However, Dropbox has also experienced criticism and generated controversy for issues including security breaches and privacy concerns. Dropbox has been blocked in China since 2014. It received a five star rating in the Electronic Frontier Foundation's 2017 "Protecting Your Data From Government Requests" report.
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (formerly Box.net), is an American internet company based in Redwood City, California. The company focuses on cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses. Official clients and apps are available for Windows, macOS, and several mobile platforms. Box was founded in 2005. Box makes it easy for businesses to collaborate, share and manage content online.
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot’s product suite gives business an all-in-one solution for client communication, payments, file-sharing, contracts, forms, help desks, and more. Additionally, Copilot enables businesses to offer their clients a unified experience with a branded client portal. Today, hundreds of tech-enabled service businesses operating across technology, marketing, financial services, and other industries run on Copilot. Copilot was founded in 2020, raised a $10M Series A in 2022, and is headquartered in New York City.
Laserfiche
laserfiche.com
Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of enterprise content management (ECM) and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, Laserfiche accelerates how business gets done. Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management more than 30 years ago. Today, Laserfiche is innovating with cloud, machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses.
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect for HoloLens utilizes mixed reality for project coordination by providing precise alignment of holographic data on the job site, enabling workers to review their models overlaid in the context of the physical environment.
SugarSync
sugarsync.com
SugarSync is a cloud file sharing, file sync and online backup service that is simple, powerful and easy to use. Unlike Dropbox, SugarSync enables you to back up your existing folder structure. Try it for FREE for 30 days and get started today!
JUMBOmail
jumbomail.me
A leading online platform specializing in content exchange. Provides a reimagined approach to sending files by turning regular file sharing into an impressive personal branded gallery landing page. JUMBOmail Thenologies Ltd, established in 2010, provides cloud-based file transfer services using big data technologies. Our team is located in Tel-Aviv and Kyiv.
Cubbit
cubbit.io
Cubbit for Teams is the SaaS cloud storage for firms, the first to rely on a zero-knowledge p2p infrastructure instead of traditional data-centres. Unlike leading cloud vendors, it offers the highest level of privacy: no one, not even Cubbit, can access the data you upload. 1. Cubbit is the first cloud to provide 3 layers of security: data is encrypted with a military-grade protocol (AES-256), split into chunks, and distributed across the zero-knowledge network. 2. Easy to use: store, sync, and share in “drag and drop” style with no file-size limitation while protected by end-to-end encryption. You can give and withdraw access permissions with the click of the mouse. 3. Securely backup data: with selective syncing, you can decide which files to keep only on the cloud (freeing up space!) and which folders to store locally on your computer. 4. Green and affordable: with Cubbit, you invest in your privacy, not in maintaining a server farm. Indeed, this cloud storage is very affordable compared to competitors, costing half the price. The very same fact allows your team to save 400kg of CO2 per year for every 10TB stored.
Nextcloud
nextcloud.org
Nextcloud is a suite of client-server software for creating and using file hosting services. Nextcloud is free and open-source, which means that anyone is allowed to install and operate it on their own private server devices. Nextcloud application functionally is similar to Dropbox, Office 365 or Google Drive, but can be used on home-local computers or for off-premises file storage hosting. Office functionality is limited to x86/x64 based servers as OnlyOffice does not support ARM processors. In contrast to proprietary services the open architecture enables users to have full control of their data. The original ownCloud developer Frank Karlitschek forked ownCloud and created Nextcloud, which continues to be actively developed by Karlitschek and other members of the original ownCloud team. On January 17, 2020, version 18 was presented in Berlin under the product name Nextcloud Hub. For the first time, an office package (here OnlyOffice) was directly integrated here and Nextcloud announced as its goal direct competition with Microsoft Office 365 and Google Docs. Furthermore, a partnership with Ionos was announced at this date.
Smint.io
smint.io
Your Brand Portal, Media Center, Press Portal, Content Buying Portal for Aprimo, Box, Bynder, CELUM, Cloudinary, Google Drive, Picturepark, SharePoint / OneDrive, Tenovos, Thron, DAM / Digital Asset Management, and multiple sources. Businesses thrive, when their content is alive. Activate your content now!
AODocs
aodocs.com
AODocs is an AI-driven content services platform designed to streamline document management and content processes. Born in the cloud, this platform offers agility and scalability, making it adaptable to the evolving needs of businesses. It also boasts easy integration with existing systems, enhancing workflow efficiency.With AODocs, organizations can automate their document processes using generative AI. This means that critical documents can be controlled, organizational processes can be managed, and content can be turned into structured data, all without manual intervention. This automation capability helps save time and eliminates the potential for human error.AODocs caters to various industries and departments. By focusing on industry-specific needs, such as life sciences, financial services, government, and manufacturing, it ensures tailored solutions. Additionally, it offers department-specific functionalities, including human resources, legal, accounting, accounts payable, and IT.The platform provides a range of additional resources to support users, such as integrations with other tools, a pricing guide, customer reviews, success stories, and a resource library. A comprehensive security center ensures data protection, and technical support guidelines are available for assistance.AODocs offers professional services for more personalized support and a video center for visual learning. A knowledge base and a status page are accessible for users to find relevant information and updates. The company's website provides more details about the company, its partners, careers, and contact information.In summary, AODocs provides an AI-driven document management and content services platform that enables businesses to automate processes, enhance efficiency, and organize their documents effectively.
ShareFile
sharefile.com
Securely share content and collaborate with clients and internal teams from any device or location with ShareFile. Departments and small businesses need simple, secure solutions to collaborate with clients and each other. With ShareFile, use any device to securely access files, share data, and create time-saving workflows. Simple, quick set-up – no IT required. Share, send any size file on any device: Whether you're in the office or on the go, you'll have secure access to your files anywhere, any time with cloud storage. * Know your files are always safe: Bank-level encryption protects your files, emails and attachments in transit and at rest. * Collaborate securely: Audit trails and configurable permissions to know and control who is accessing your data. * Optimize the client and employee onboarding process: Time-saving workflows reduce manual paperwork all within a single point of collaboration. * Secure FTP site alternative: No software installations - for you or your clients.
AvePoint
avepoint.com
Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Pigeon
pigeondocuments.com
Client document collection made easy, organized, and secure. Pigeon speeds up your document collection process and eliminates the need for burdensome follow-ups
Everleagues
everleagues.com
Everleagues is a communication and collaboration platform. Its unique blend of native features and enterprise grade security delivers a seamless in-office and client services experience that increases productivity, collaboration, client satisfaction and profitability. Chat, voice, video, file transfer, e-sign and more productivity tools are in one virtual workspace of your own firm, powered by Everleagues.
SuiteFiles
suitefiles.com
Document creation, collaboration, and signing all in one spot. SuiteFiles is powerful — yet simple — document management software for accounting and professional services firms. Our workflows are exactly what small to mid-sized firms need to grow along with their clients. We back your daily activities, integrating with Xero, Karbon, QuickBooks Online, Microsoft 365, and more. We’re on a mission to give firms of all sizes enterprise-grade solutions and service that meets them where they are in their growth trajectory. The result? A user-friendly, scalable, robust platform that your team and clients will actually enjoy using. Our product development and customer support teams are responsive — meaning you have people invested in you getting the most out of SuiteFiles. With SuiteFiles, your document management needs are taken care of and your IT burden is lifted allowing you to increase billable hours and strengthen relationships with your clients. With 1000+ efficiency driven professional services firms bettering their businesses with SuiteFiles (and a 99.6% renewal rate), we’re the obvious choice for you. Un-silo your operations with full workflow solutions and extensive integrations connecting you with industry-leading apps. SuiteFiles’ comprehensive features and functionality were designed for teams of 10 to 500 with your employees’ satisfaction in mind. Over the years, we’ve perfected our software for your end-to-end processes with integrations, automations, signing, and email management eliminating the app hopping and multiple subscription fees you’d otherwise need. We combine easy third party sharing with cutting-edge security without taking away your data ownership. We’ve simplified the complexity of organizing, centralizing and leveraging the information your firm needs to perform every day. You should be spending your working hours serving clients and growing your business, not fighting with files. So, we designed SuiteFiles with quick, complete data migration and onboarding to get your team operational in as little as two days. Plus, our intelligent interface is easy to use and consistently refined. By eliminating unnecessary back-and-forth, process delays, collaboration overhead, and toggling between multiple tools our time saving adds up. Our customers report saving 5 hours a week, per employee. That’s 6 ½ FTE weeks per staff member annually!
Kloud
kloud.com
Kloud is the world’s first platform where documents and presentations become editable, interactive multimedia conversations. Kloud brings your documents to life with integrated LiveDoc technology to easily format your documents and into voice-driven movie like presentations. Businesses teams can get on the same page with nuanced, line by line feedback from members. Sync your operation team’s business objectives with LiveDoc technology. Sync your marketing language across the entire enterprise. Sync your software development and product team’s objectives when building your innovative technology. Integrate with your favorite enterprise software, like Salesforce, Google Docs, Adobe Suite, as well as your favorite project management software tool. Use LiveDoc for all your business documentation, enabling you to sync your team’s most precious asset, your team’s minds. Kloud Functions: * Turn a document into an interactive movie like presentation. You can easily add voice and mix the voice with animations. You can also dynamically insert content such as sound, video, mark, white board, text, sticky notes, etc. * Use Sync to communication asynchronously: enable non-real-time interaction of thoughts so team can intuitively work together with effective mind sharing as any ideas related to a document can now be interactively played back like a movie. Better online meeting with unlimited resolution and yet without video streaming data. KloudSync gives you un-matched online meeting experience by the best possible resolution and true color expression. Because Kloud online meeting dynamically transmit document with high resolution without using video streaming data as a result Kloud online meeting is much inexpensive. * AI based multi-channel meeting recording: Kloud meetings can be recorded with the LiveDoc content for unlimited resolution along with the screen sharing and Webcam video stream. As a result, such recorded content can be analyzed via AI engine for data mining and statistical analysis. * SyncRoom for better multi-channel communication with your customers: Kloud is the new communication platform that integrate chatting, bot based AI engine, Sync for asynchronous idea discussion, and online meeting all together within one virtual meeting room. It can be integrated with customer support software, sales force solution, and project management tools to add communication and collaboration function to the existing enterprise software. * Highest security standard: 256-bit AES session encoding, 2048-bit RSA password exchange, and Data encryption at Rest technology built in. * And more...
LucidLink
lucidlink.com
Combining the ease of a local drive with the power of the cloud, LucidLink allows your team to collaborate and edit files instantly, securely and from anywhere with a single shared filespace. * Collaborate everywhere, instantly: Work together from anywhere. Access assets and project changes the moment they’re saved in your shared filespace. Do your best work wherever you are, tap into global talent and build a 24/7 collaborative workflow. * Instant access to shared files: Work on projects in real time, without the wait for downloads or syncing. Large files? No problem. Your media is instantly available, so you can pick up right where your teammates left off. * Unmatched security: With zero-knowledge encryption, centralized access management and SSO integration, your files remain completely secure –– only visible to those you allow to access them. * Seamless creative workflows: LucidLink works with the creative applications you already use so there’s nothing new to learn. From Premiere Pro and Media Composer to DaVinci Resolve and After Effects, easily collaborate using your favorite tools.
FilesAnywhere
filesanywhere.com
FilesAnywhere, headquartered in Bedford, Texas, is a cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses that offers cloud storage, file synchronization, personal cloud, and client software.
TitanFile
titanfile.com
TitanFile is an award-winning secure file sharing and client collaboration platform. TitanFile is as easy to use as email, resulting in increased efficiency, cost savings and higher customer satisfaction while improving security and compliance. The TitanFile platform is comprehensive and supports diverse use cases and workflows such as secure file sharing, group collaboration, customer-initiated workflows, and shared mailboxes.
CloudFiles
cloudfiles.io
CloudFiles lets you access your existing document libraries and create powerful links for your files & folders. You can collect analytics, add security & perform all sorts of automation in HubSpot & Salesforce CloudFiles enables you with a simple set of features - File Sync - Access your 2-way synced Google Drive, OneDrive, SharePoint, Box, or Dropbox on our native app or your HubSpot account Document Security - Add download, expiry, authentication & other settings to links. File Viewer Interactivity - Add white-labeling & chatbot to your documents. Page-wise Analytics - Collect detailed & drill-down analytics. View right from associated links and files or export document analytics Document Automations - Use document analytics in workflows & lists to create lead segmentation & scoring mechanisms in HubSpot and SalesForce
My MX Data
mymxdata.com
My MX Data is a cutting-edge file-sharing platform optimized for businesses. Designed for speed and efficiency, MX handles large, technical files with ease, offering ultra-fast uploads. Unique features like MX Distribute for version control and MX Conversations for data-centric chats make collaboration seamless. MX offers robust admin controls, enabling granular user management and personalized settings. A comprehensive audit trail ensures accountability and security. Elevating data protection, the MX Enterprise version employs patented technology to provide 'perfect secrecy' in cloud-based sharing, ensuring full compliance with data protection laws. MX is your go-to solution for secure, efficient data exchange.
DRACOON
dracoon.com
DRACOON is the Enterprise File Sharing market leader in the German-speaking region and is one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in Germany. The platform-independent software is available as a cloud, hybrid and on-premises version and has been named leader by independent analysts.
ShareDocView
sharedocview.com
ShareDocView.com is a sales enablement tool that allows to share documents via links in order to get email leads, analytics and many other benefits. Upload PDF, Doc and PPT files to create links which can range from public to accessible only via verified emails or passwords. Add your company logo, colors and link to a website of your choice to keep promoting your brand. New Since July 2022 - Add your company custom domain (CNAME) for example docs.YOURDOMAIN.COM Stop Attaching files...just ShareDocView.com
FutureVault
futurevault.com
Intelligent Digital Vault Solutions for Future-Ready Firms. FutureVault is an industry-leader in secure document exchange and Digital Vault solutions for financial services and wealth management organizations, changing the paradigm of document and information management with the Personal Life Management Vault™ and Business Life Management Vault™. FutureVault’s multi-tiered platform is transforming enterprise, advisor, and client value propositions by significantly improving the way documents, data, and information are managed within a secure, audit-ready, single source of truth. By powering firms with FutureVault’s white-labeled platform and mobile applications help firms meet books and records compliance, improve data privacy, drive front and back-office efficiency with automation and open APIs, and deliver an enhanced digital client experience to better engage with households and the next generation. Data extraction and AI-driven patterns to gain additional efficiency and insight are available for enterprise customers. FutureVault is recognized as a 5-star WealthTech provider and a top 100 most innovative global WealthTech solution provider. * Featured FutureVault Use Cases (Below): Explore how leading financial services and wealth management organizations are using FutureVault to meet compliance, gain back office and admin efficiencies, deliver more value to their clients, and ultimately, save time and money. * Deliver a unique digital client experience: Drive engagement with families (and the next generation) by making it easier than ever to store, access, and manage their life's most important documents. * Automatically deliver documents to clients: Automatically deliver monthly statements, onboarding documents, tax documents, quarterly reports, and other critical documents to your clients via APIs and SFTPs. * Securely exchange and receive documents: Request, receive, and exchange documents securely with head office, advisors, staff, clients, family members, regulators, and trusted collaborators. * Automate and improve eSignature workflows: Save significant back-office and admin costs by automating onboarding processes and automatically delivering (and filing) e-signed documents. * Meet books and records compliance: Improve recordkeeping governance, streamline audits, and confidently meet books and records regulations provisioned by the SEC, FINRA, IIROC, OSC, and more. * Reduce and eliminate paper (work): Spearhead your digital transformation initiative by digitizing document-driven processes to meet ESG compliance and eliminate paper(work) for good.
EZ File Drop
ezfiledrop.com
EZ File Drop is the easiest way to receive files. From anyone. With EZ File Drop, anyone can send you files without the need to download an app, create an account, or stress about file permissions. Files go straight to your Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, or Box account and are automatically organized using as much or as little information as you choose to collect from the user. File submissions can be viewed directly within EZ File Drop, with options to sort, filter, and download files. You can even download a CSV file with all of this information. If you’re using Google Drive, you can have all of the Submission data automatically entered into a live Google Sheet for powerful collaboration with team mates. EZ File Drop lets users easily build the perfect upload solution for every project thanks to a powerful suite of highly customizable tools, including security settings, styling and branding options, and powerful email notifications. EZ File Drop is more than just a branded upload page for Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, or Microsoft OneDrive. Using your upload form, your clients simply upload files with a drag and drop. The files show up in the cloud storage folder of your choice. It even works on mobile for iOS and Android. EZ File Drop was built to serve the needs of working professionals across a wide range of industries, including creatives, content creators, legal and accounting, non-profit, construction, and more.
Aeroplicity
aeroplicity.com
Aeroplicity is a platform built for the aerospace industry that reduces operational costs, improves traceability, and enhances cyber security all while helping supply chains go green and stand out in the market. We are the best way to save time and money through our secure, cloud-based document management system that meets all CMMC, DFARS, NIST, ITAR, and EAR requirements, fully backed by immutable blockchain technology.
Cocoon Data
cocoondata.com
We work with Governments, Enterprises, and SMBs around the globe, to keep regulated and commercially sensitive data safe. Our patented, Secure Data Sharing Platform (SDSP) allows users to collaborate, share and control sensitive data outside firewalls, securely, and compliantly. Clients use our platform to strengthen their organization’s cyber and data security and meet strict compliance standards within a flexible and data-centric organization.
TransferChain
transferchain.io
TransferChain provides the safest cloud storage, file transfer, and file request capabilities for businesses - through zero-knowledge encryption, file splitting, distributed cloud architectures, and blockchain authorization. Neither TransferChain nor any unauthorized third parties, be it potential bad actors or data centers, can access the user’s private and confidential information. TransferChain is the most secure and private way to store your sensitive documents and share them externally.
FileString
filestring.com
Control the distribution of their important content with an easy-to-use file control service
TakeTurns
taketurns.com
TakeTurns changes how we collaborate on documents and files with external stakeholders such as clients, vendors, partners -- one turn at a time. TakeTurns is a turn-based collaboration app where two parties take turns to share, request or update files and documents. TakeTurns makes asynchronous collaboration a reality.
Samepage
samepage.io
Samepage facilitates communication, project management, running meetings, online collaboration and more by combining team chat, video conferencing, screen sharing, task management, file sharing, and ... Show More eal-time team document collaboration in a single cloud-based collaborative workspace.
CAYA
getcaya.com
Receive, organize and edit all documents with CAYA. Over 20,000 customers already use CAYA as a document center in the cloud & to digitize their daily mail.
Clinked
clinked.com
Clinked is a cloud-based client portal and collaboration tool. It enables teams, project groups and business clients to all collaborate efficiently on documents and files from within a secure cloud environment. We offer 3 main portal options: 1. Easy (off the shelf easily customizable portal). 2. Bespoke (custom portal built on the Clinked infrastructure to your specific requirements). 3. Virtual Data Room. All portals offer a wide array of features, some of which are listed below. Enhance Your Business Image * Clinked client portal can be customized and white-labelled. * Use your own URL, e.g. https://clients.yourcompany.com. * Branded native mobile apps are available for Android and iOS. Collaborate and Communicate * Update clients with real-time activity streams and project progress management. * Assign tasks to individual team members or share the workload with more than one user. * Have efficient discussions, communicate using @mentions, instant 1-2-1 and group chat, and microblogging. * Full-text search. A Secure Client Portal * 256 bit SSL in transit and AES encryption at rest. * Two-factor authentication for secure access to your solution. * Account administrators can view all user activity in the audit trail. No.1 FTP Alternative * Drag and drop files and folders to share large files. * Locate and bring up files and folders with the universal search bar. * View live previews of your documents without having to download them. Integrations * Native integration with Google Workspace. * Native integration with AdobeSign, DocuSign and JotForm. * Automate tasks & actions with over 3,000 apps via Zapier. * Public API. Completely custom portal built to your specifications * Built on robust Clinked ISO certified infrastructure. * Select from a vast array of existing features. * Add new unique features that your business needs. * Custom UI to fit your use case and workflow. * Straightforward design process. * Quick delivery.
Datto
datto.com
As a leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for MSPs, Datto, a Kaseya company, believes there is no limit to what SMBs can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides.
DropSend
dropsend.com
Send large files with DropSend for free. Email files, store files online, control sends and downloads, and use DropSend for your business.
Egnyte
egnyte.com
Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 17,000 organizations, helping customers improve data security, maintain compliance, prevent and detect ransomware threats, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. Egnyte’s simple, turnkey solution is easy for IT leaders to manage and control a full spectrum of content risks – from accidental data deletion, to data exfiltration, to regulatory compliance, to proper lifecycle management, privacy and much more – all while giving business users the tools they need to work faster and smarter, from any cloud, any device, anywhere.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is software & cloud service for creating and storing professional online publications with a page flip effect. Сonvert your PDFs into interactive flipbooks and produce engaging marketing materials for your customers. Present your documents in an interactive way: add links and video for better customer engagement and share the flipbooks seamlessly by the link. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to create easy-to-use online documents, deliver content across the web, and improve their communication processes. The service works on desktops and mobile devices and can be integrated with third-party systems such as Zapier, Google Analytics, and WordPress. FlippingBook helps small businesses and large renowned brands, such as Unilever, Marriott, Intel, Cartier, FOX, Nestle.
Ftopia
ftopia.io
Online document sharing solution that helps businesses create a private workspace to share documents and files with multiple users.
Koofr
koofr.net
Koofr offers safe EU based cloud storage with free storage space for life and options to connect multiple cloud accounts (Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive) and your personal storages. Discover a better way to store, access and share your photos, videos and documents. Get your free account now!
MyDocSafe
mydocsafe.com
MyDocSafe helps secure and automate client communication, document signing and exchange and improve compliance. We secure documents and automate document flows. From powerful e-signature, through a flexible e-forms engine, to configurable client portals, we help organisations streamline business processes that involve personal data, contracts, money and identity, saving up to 90% of the time involved. HR departments use us to onboard employees and distribute payslips. Sales departments use us to onboard clients. Professional services firms use us to sign contracts, capture data and exchange documents with their clients. Schools use us to automate admissions processes.
odrive
odrive.com
Unified access to all storage so you can sync, share, backup, and encrypt your files in Amazon Drive, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Box, S3, WebDAV, FTP, and more
Onehub
onehub.com
Onehub is the secure file storage and sharing service built for businesses of any size. Bank-level encryption of your data as well as our granular, role-based permission structure means you can control who has access to your content and share critical business files with confidence. Onehub offers a suite of robust business tools such as virtual data rooms, client portals, Google Docs integration, automatic watermarking, branded workspaces, and custom agreements to enhance and expand your file sharing. Customize your Onehub Workspace to give content sharing a more professional, polished look and create your own Client Portal. Onehub’s virtual data rooms give your most important deals the security and privacy you require.
pCloud
pcloud.com
pCloud is Swiss cloud storage that provides access to all your digital content including images, video, audio, documents, and more—anytime, anywhere, on any device. Its security approach focuses on making sure your data is safe and you are as much in control as possible. When you sign up for pCloud, you choose the data region where your files and personal data are stored—either in the United States (Dallas, Texas) or the European Union (Luxembourg). Test pCloud with a free account with up to 10GB storage space! Keep all of your important files safe and centralized in one place. You can share with team members, clients, etc., across the globe and give them controlled access and permissions to your digital library. It has a user-friendly interface that clearly shows where everything is located and what it does. The software is available for multiple platforms—iOS and Android devices, Mac, Windows, and Linux. By installing pCloud on your computer (through its desktop application pCloud Drive), the app creates a secure virtual drive that expands your local storage space. Every change you make in your pCloud can be seen immediately on your computer, phone, or tablet. All your devices are instantly synchronized, and you have direct file access to any update you make. pCloud's latest feature, Branded links, allows you to customize download links with your brand's style and logo. pCloud Crypto is the highest level of security for your files. You can save your sensitive information and private documents in the cloud, and have them on any device. Nobody has access to these files, including the administrators of pCloud. With client-side encryption, your files are encrypted locally on your computer, and only the encrypted information is uploaded to the cloud. The files never leave your device without the encryption.
Moxo
moxo.com
Streamline external projects with customers, vendors, and partners. With Moxo, accelerate workflows from account acquisition, to onboarding, and servicing. Coordinate with customers, vendors, and partners to achieve joint deliverables, track milestones, exchange documents, gather approvals and more. Moxo powers project workspaces across a diverse set of industries including financial services, consulting, legal, accounting, healthcare, and more. Our customers include companies like Citibank, FIS, Balfour Homes, AMCK Models, Hibernia College, BNP Paribas, and more. Our team has a rich history of pioneering in the engagement space: Moxo's co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, was the co-founder and CEO of Webex, and Moxo's co-founder and CTO, Stanley Huang, held senior engineering management positions at Cisco Systems and WebEx.
Starchive
starchive.io
Less time searching. More time creating. Starchive is tomorrow's storage for today's creators. What you create should be easy for you to access, use, and build on. Over ten years ago, they worked with Bob Dylan to archive his entire catalog. They learned first-hand how iconic level creators archive and curate their content and leverage it for their careers. They took that knowledge and created a platform that will enable Commercial Creators, Cultural Creators, and Community Creators, in every medium, to do the same. Now you've got an organization system that works the way you think. With Starchive, you are in control of your creations. Their platform is digital organization that works like the mind of an artist. No weird restrictions on file names that are nested inside other file names. No need to fit your art into someone else's plan for organization. No need to waste precious minutes filing and looking for files, instead of creating. store | archive | curate | share | mint | monetize
Sync
sync.com
Sync is a file storage, sharing, and collaboration platform that keeps you safe, secure and connected in the cloud. Since 2011, Sync.com has been on a mission to provide a safe space for the world to collaborate. Today, over one million businesses of all sizes use Sync’s award-winning cloud apps and ground-breaking privacy protection features to share big ideas, store important information and collaborate on game-changing projects.
Tresorit
tresorit.com
Tresorit is an end-to-end encrypted, zero-knowledge content collaboration platform that enables security-conscious companies to manage, sync, sign, and share their files safely. Unlike other public cloud vendors, Tresorit has no access to users’ files, which ensures maximum confidentiality. - Uncompromised security: Your files are protected from the moment you upload them to the cloud until they reach the intended recipient. It is technically impossible for anyone else to gain unauthorized access to your files. - Seamless and secure teamwork: Whether it’s personal data for HR documents, legal contracts, financial plans, or top-secret R&D prototypes – Tresorit provides a digital workspace where your highly sensitive documents remain safe. - Powerful control and monitoring options: Manage and oversee all users and their information and activities. Tresorit offers powerful control features so you can be sure that the right employees access the right files. -Tresorit is the ideal complementary solution for any business operating in a highly regulated industry where compliance with strict standards is a must. Tresorit can be deployed alongside Microsoft's solutions to support GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, TISAX, FINRA, or ITAR compliance. Our client-side end-to-end encryption technology guarantees that your most sensitive documents always remain protected.
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru makes military-grade encryption remarkably easy. From the world's biggest banks to the smallest healthcare practices, Virtru helps organizations of all sizes take control of their data with flexible, end-to-end encryption for your everyday business apps. Built on the open-standard Trusted Data Format, Virtru software is easy to use and integrates seamlessly with Google Workspace/Gmail and Microsoft 365/Outlook, Google Drive, and enterprise apps like Salesforce, Confluence, and Zendesk. Granular access controls, self-hosted key management options, DLP, and audit help our customers meet even the strictest privacy and compliance requirements, including ITAR, CMMC 2.0, CJIS, HIPAA, and GLBA/FTC Safeguards. Encrypt sensitive information with a single click, without leaving your existing workflows, because Virtru integrates directly within the apps you already use every day.
Wimi
wimi-teamwork.com
Wimi is the best all-in-one collaboration tool for businesses. This is not just words, Wimi includes into dedicated workspaces: social network, file sharing & drive, task management, calendar sharing, instant messaging and video conferencing. With this full set of features carefully crafted inside an intuitive and powerful solution, thousands of businesses ranging from small to Fortune 500 companies save time every day and allow their teams to be more productive.
Zoho Docs
zoho.com
Online file management for teams and individuals. Bring your team to a secure and collaborative workspace where everything is available to everyone in real time. Create, collaborate, and get work done, securely.
Zoho WorkDrive
zoho.com
Online file management for teams that work together. Transform the way your team works together—give them a secure, shared workspace, so their ideas have a home from conception to realization. Create, collaborate, and make teamwork happen.
Cloudup
cloudup.com
Share streams of anything – video, photos, music, links and files – instantly and easily with Cloudup.
Scan123
scan123.com
Scan123 allows you to spend less time dealing with paperwork and more time doing what your business does best. Scan123 is a document management solution that helps you digitize your paper files, secure your documents in the cloud, quickly find what you're looking for, and instantly share with those that need access. No more misplaced files. Now you can easily stay in compliance and end the struggle to find important documents.
Digiboxx
digiboxx.com
DigiBoxx is a SaaS start-up that provides a digital storage and asset management platform for individuals, gig workers, SMBs, and corporates. It is a Made-in-India service that is intuitive, secure and enables efficient collaboration. Since its inception in 2020, DigiBoxx has won over 1 Million hearts with its competitive pricing plans for individuals and customizable packages for SMBs and corporates.
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
AlphaSense is how the world’s most sophisticated companies remove uncertainty from their decision-making. With market intelligence and search built on proven AI, AlphaSense quickly delivers relevant insights from a trustworthy universe of public and private content—including equity research, company filings, event transcripts, expert calls, news, trade journals, and clients’ own research content. Headquartered in New York City, AlphaSense employs over 1,000 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, India, and Singapore.
