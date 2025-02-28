Top Cloud Content Collaboration Software - Türkiye

pCloud

pcloud.com

pCloud is Swiss cloud storage that provides access to all your digital content including images, video, audio, documents, and more—anytime, anywhere, on any device. Its security approach focuses on making sure your data is safe and you are as much in control as possible. When you sign up for pCloud, you choose the data region where your files and personal data are stored—either in the United States (Dallas, Texas) or the European Union (Luxembourg). Test pCloud with a free account with up to 10GB storage space! Keep all of your important files safe and centralized in one place. You can share with team members, clients, etc., across the globe and give them controlled access and permissions to your digital library. It has a user-friendly interface that clearly shows where everything is located and what it does. The software is available for multiple platforms—iOS and Android devices, Mac, Windows, and Linux. By installing pCloud on your computer (through its desktop application pCloud Drive), the app creates a secure virtual drive that expands your local storage space. Every change you make in your pCloud can be seen immediately on your computer, phone, or tablet. All your devices are instantly synchronized, and you have direct file access to any update you make. pCloud's latest feature, Branded links, allows you to customize download links with your brand's style and logo. pCloud Crypto is the highest level of security for your files. You can save your sensitive information and private documents in the cloud, and have them on any device. Nobody has access to these files, including the administrators of pCloud. With client-side encryption, your files are encrypted locally on your computer, and only the encrypted information is uploaded to the cloud. The files never leave your device without the encryption.