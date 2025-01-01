App store for web apps

Top Cloud Compliance Software

Cloud compliance software ensures that regulatory standards are met and provides necessary compliance controls for cloud infrastructure and networks. These tools enhance visibility into cloud workloads and network activities, which require ongoing compliance to protect against threats like server malware, container vulnerabilities, and network intrusions. Businesses use cloud compliance software to maintain continuous oversight of their cloud assets, reducing the risk of cloud-based threats. When effectively implemented, this software helps maintain an optimal security posture for the organization at all times.

Wiz

Wiz

wiz.io

Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.

Sprinto

Sprinto

sprinto.com

Sprinto is a compliance management platform that automates security compliance processes, integrates with cloud services, and supports various regulatory frameworks.

Red Hat

Red Hat

redhat.com

The Red Hat app provides access to open source solutions for managing IT environments, including Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies.

Sophos Central

Sophos Central

sophos.com

Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.

Drata

Drata

drata.com

Drata is a compliance automation platform that monitors security controls and streamlines workflows to ensure audit readiness and adherence to various compliance standards.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint

proofpoint.com

Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.

Vanta

Vanta

vanta.com

Vanta streamlines security and compliance management for businesses, facilitating audits, monitoring controls, and integrating with third-party tools for various frameworks.

JupiterOne

JupiterOne

jupiterone.com

JupiterOne is a platform that collects and analyzes cyber asset data to help security teams secure their organization's attack surface.

Qualys

Qualys

qualys.com

Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.

Solvo

Solvo

solvo.cloud

Solvo is a cloud security platform that detects and mitigates misconfigurations and vulnerabilities across applications, identities, and data.

BMC

BMC

bmc.com

The BMC app improves IT Service Management with AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and user-friendly interfaces to enhance operational efficiency and service reliability.

Hyperproof

Hyperproof

hyperproof.app

Hyperproof is a cloud-based compliance operations platform that automates and streamlines compliance management across various frameworks.

Progress

Progress

progress.com

The Progress app provides tools for developing and managing applications across platforms, integrating systems, and enhancing user engagement with responsive digital experiences.

SafeBase

SafeBase

safebase.io

SafeBase is a platform that automates security reviews and compliance processes, helping organizations manage security questionnaires and maintain regulatory compliance efficiently.

Aqua Security

Aqua Security

aquasec.com

Aqua Security is a cloud-native security platform that protects applications throughout their lifecycle, ensuring vulnerability management and compliance in dynamic environments.

Coro

Coro

coro.net

Coro is a cybersecurity platform that secures email, data, endpoints, and cloud apps using AI for easy management and threat remediation.

Very Good Security

Very Good Security

verygoodsecurity.com

Very Good Security (VGS) manages sensitive data securely, aiding compliance and risk reduction for organizations using payment information.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike

crowdstrike.com

CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.

CloudWize

CloudWize

cloudwize.io

CloudWize is a no-code cloud security platform that automates compliance, threat detection, and vulnerability remediation to enhance cloud security and compliance.

Securiti

Securiti

securiti.ai

Securiti is a data management app that enhances security, privacy, and compliance through data discovery, classification, and monitoring across multicloud environments.

nOps

nOps

nops.io

nOps is a cloud optimization platform for AWS that helps organizations manage, track, and optimize their cloud costs and resources efficiently.

Plerion

Plerion

plerion.com

Plerion is a cloud security platform that manages and protects workloads across major cloud providers, offering tools for risk management, compliance, and configuration optimization.

Calico Cloud

Calico Cloud

calicocloud.io

Calico Cloud provides network security for containers and virtual machines, enabling users to manage network policies and enhance security across Kubernetes environments.

TrustCloud

TrustCloud

trustcloud.ai

TrustCloud is a compliance automation and risk management platform that connects controls, policies, and knowledge to streamline audits, reduce costs, and manage risk.

Apptega

Apptega

apptega.com

Apptega is a cybersecurity and compliance management platform that helps organizations assess, manage, and report on their compliance with multiple regulatory frameworks.

Scytale

Scytale

scytale.ai

Scytale automates compliance with security frameworks, providing real-time monitoring, customizable policies, and expert guidance for efficient compliance management.

ContraForce

ContraForce

contraforce.com

ContraForce is a cybersecurity platform for MSPs and MSSPs to manage security services, automate incident response, and improve threat detection using machine learning.

NetApp BlueXP

NetApp BlueXP

bluexp.netapp.com

NetApp BlueXP is a cloud-based management platform that optimizes data management across hybrid cloud environments, supporting various NetApp services and advanced data governance.

Lightrun

Lightrun

lightrun.com

Lightrun is a developer platform that enables real-time logs, metrics, and debugging in live applications without redeployments or restarts.

Cypago

Cypago

cypago.com

Cypago is a Cyber GRC automation platform that streamlines security and compliance processes, reducing manual tasks and costs for organizations.

Havoc Shield

Havoc Shield

havocshield.com

Havoc Shield is an all-in-one cybersecurity app for financial services, ensuring compliance with security regulations and offering expert guidance and tools.

Regulait

Regulait

regulait.com

Regulait is an app that streamlines compliance processes, task automation, and data management while ensuring security and regulatory adherence.

HighGround

HighGround

highground.io

HighGround helps manage cybersecurity effectively with tools for scoring, compliance, and ROI analysis, enabling informed security investments.

Sonrai Security

Sonrai Security

sonraisecurity.com

Sonrai Security provides cloud identity and access management solutions for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, focusing on secure permissions, data protection, and risk monitoring.

Kloudle

Kloudle

kloudle.com

Kloudle is a cloud security scanner that identifies and helps fix security issues across multiple platforms like AWS and Kubernetes quickly and easily.

Carbide

Carbide

carbidesecure.com

Carbide is a security and privacy management platform that helps companies meet compliance requirements and improve their security posture through monitoring and training.

Strike Graph

Strike Graph

strikegraph.com

Strike Graph is a compliance platform that helps businesses manage security certifications and streamline compliance processes across various frameworks.

Thoropass

Thoropass

thoropass.com

Thoropass is a compliance management app that automates evidence collection and integrates multiple regulatory frameworks for streamlined audit processes.

Orca Security

Orca Security

orca.security

Orca Security is a cloud security platform that identifies and manages risks across multiple cloud environments without needing agents.

Panoptica

Panoptica

panoptica.app

Panoptica is a cloud-native application protection platform that identifies and resolves vulnerabilities in cloud applications from development to production.

Lacework

Lacework

lacework.com

Lacework is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides security management, risk prioritization, and compliance for cloud environments.

