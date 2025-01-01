Top Cloud Compliance Software

Find the right software and services.
Cloud compliance software ensures that regulatory standards are met and provides necessary compliance controls for cloud infrastructure and networks. These tools enhance visibility into cloud workloads and network activities, which require ongoing compliance to protect against threats like server malware, container vulnerabilities, and network intrusions. Businesses use cloud compliance software to maintain continuous oversight of their cloud assets, reducing the risk of cloud-based threats. When effectively implemented, this software helps maintain an optimal security posture for the organization at all times.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
Sprinto
sprinto.com
Sprinto is a compliance management platform that automates security compliance processes, integrates with cloud services, and supports various regulatory frameworks.
Red Hat
redhat.com
The Red Hat app provides access to open source solutions for managing IT environments, including Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.
Drata
drata.com
Drata is a compliance automation platform that monitors security controls and streamlines workflows to ensure audit readiness and adherence to various compliance standards.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
Vanta
vanta.com
Vanta streamlines security and compliance management for businesses, facilitating audits, monitoring controls, and integrating with third-party tools for various frameworks.
JupiterOne
jupiterone.com
JupiterOne is a platform that collects and analyzes cyber asset data to help security teams secure their organization's attack surface.
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.
Solvo
solvo.cloud
Solvo is a cloud security platform that detects and mitigates misconfigurations and vulnerabilities across applications, identities, and data.
BMC
bmc.com
The BMC app improves IT Service Management with AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and user-friendly interfaces to enhance operational efficiency and service reliability.
Hyperproof
hyperproof.app
Hyperproof is a cloud-based compliance operations platform that automates and streamlines compliance management across various frameworks.
Progress
progress.com
The Progress app provides tools for developing and managing applications across platforms, integrating systems, and enhancing user engagement with responsive digital experiences.
SafeBase
safebase.io
SafeBase is a platform that automates security reviews and compliance processes, helping organizations manage security questionnaires and maintain regulatory compliance efficiently.
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security is a cloud-native security platform that protects applications throughout their lifecycle, ensuring vulnerability management and compliance in dynamic environments.
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a cybersecurity platform that secures email, data, endpoints, and cloud apps using AI for easy management and threat remediation.
Very Good Security
verygoodsecurity.com
Very Good Security (VGS) manages sensitive data securely, aiding compliance and risk reduction for organizations using payment information.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.
CloudWize
cloudwize.io
CloudWize is a no-code cloud security platform that automates compliance, threat detection, and vulnerability remediation to enhance cloud security and compliance.
Securiti
securiti.ai
Securiti is a data management app that enhances security, privacy, and compliance through data discovery, classification, and monitoring across multicloud environments.
nOps
nops.io
nOps is a cloud optimization platform for AWS that helps organizations manage, track, and optimize their cloud costs and resources efficiently.
Plerion
plerion.com
Plerion is a cloud security platform that manages and protects workloads across major cloud providers, offering tools for risk management, compliance, and configuration optimization.
Calico Cloud
calicocloud.io
Calico Cloud provides network security for containers and virtual machines, enabling users to manage network policies and enhance security across Kubernetes environments.
TrustCloud
trustcloud.ai
TrustCloud is a compliance automation and risk management platform that connects controls, policies, and knowledge to streamline audits, reduce costs, and manage risk.
Apptega
apptega.com
Apptega is a cybersecurity and compliance management platform that helps organizations assess, manage, and report on their compliance with multiple regulatory frameworks.
Scytale
scytale.ai
Scytale automates compliance with security frameworks, providing real-time monitoring, customizable policies, and expert guidance for efficient compliance management.
ContraForce
contraforce.com
ContraForce is a cybersecurity platform for MSPs and MSSPs to manage security services, automate incident response, and improve threat detection using machine learning.
NetApp BlueXP
bluexp.netapp.com
NetApp BlueXP is a cloud-based management platform that optimizes data management across hybrid cloud environments, supporting various NetApp services and advanced data governance.
Lightrun
lightrun.com
Lightrun is a developer platform that enables real-time logs, metrics, and debugging in live applications without redeployments or restarts.
Cypago
cypago.com
Cypago is a Cyber GRC automation platform that streamlines security and compliance processes, reducing manual tasks and costs for organizations.
Havoc Shield
havocshield.com
Havoc Shield is an all-in-one cybersecurity app for financial services, ensuring compliance with security regulations and offering expert guidance and tools.
Regulait
regulait.com
Regulait is an app that streamlines compliance processes, task automation, and data management while ensuring security and regulatory adherence.
HighGround
highground.io
HighGround helps manage cybersecurity effectively with tools for scoring, compliance, and ROI analysis, enabling informed security investments.
Sonrai Security
sonraisecurity.com
Sonrai Security provides cloud identity and access management solutions for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, focusing on secure permissions, data protection, and risk monitoring.
Kloudle
kloudle.com
Kloudle is a cloud security scanner that identifies and helps fix security issues across multiple platforms like AWS and Kubernetes quickly and easily.
Carbide
carbidesecure.com
Carbide is a security and privacy management platform that helps companies meet compliance requirements and improve their security posture through monitoring and training.
Strike Graph
strikegraph.com
Strike Graph is a compliance platform that helps businesses manage security certifications and streamline compliance processes across various frameworks.
Thoropass
thoropass.com
Thoropass is a compliance management app that automates evidence collection and integrates multiple regulatory frameworks for streamlined audit processes.
Orca Security
orca.security
Orca Security is a cloud security platform that identifies and manages risks across multiple cloud environments without needing agents.
Panoptica
panoptica.app
Panoptica is a cloud-native application protection platform that identifies and resolves vulnerabilities in cloud applications from development to production.
Lacework
lacework.com
Lacework is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides security management, risk prioritization, and compliance for cloud environments.
