Thoropass (previously known as Laika) Relying on compliance software that doesn’t include the auditor is like buying a car without an engine; it looks nice but doesn’t get you where you need to go. Thoropass is the only compliance and audit solution that truly gives you everything you need without surprises or gaps: in-house auditors and the automation of evidence collection in a single process and place. From day one, you use a single platform to implement, manage, and monitor your compliance and security stance while our auditor-approved monitors automatically collect evidence for the audit conducted by one of our experienced in-house auditors. With automation and integrations, you can demonstrate compliance to multiple frameworks–including SOC 1, SOC 2, HITRUST, ISO 2700X, and PCI–in a single audit on a single platform. By partnering with Thoropass, you can feel confident that an otherwise complicated process will be frictionless and predictable, allowing you to reduce cost, build trust, and focus on things that matter most to your business.