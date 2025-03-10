Find the right software and services.
Cloud compliance software ensures that regulatory standards are met and provides necessary compliance controls for cloud infrastructure and networks. These tools enhance visibility into cloud workloads and network activities, which require ongoing compliance to protect against threats like server malware, container vulnerabilities, and network intrusions. Businesses use cloud compliance software to maintain continuous oversight of their cloud assets, reducing the risk of cloud-based threats. When effectively implemented, this software helps maintain an optimal security posture for the organization at all times.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
Sprinto
sprinto.com
Sprinto is a compliance management platform that automates security compliance processes, integrates with cloud services, and supports various regulatory frameworks.
Red Hat
redhat.com
The Red Hat app provides access to open source solutions for managing IT environments, including Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.
Drata
drata.com
Drata is a compliance automation platform that monitors security controls and streamlines workflows to ensure audit readiness and adherence to various compliance standards.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
Vanta
vanta.com
Vanta streamlines security and compliance management for businesses, facilitating audits, monitoring controls, and integrating with third-party tools for various frameworks.
JupiterOne
jupiterone.com
JupiterOne is a platform that collects and analyzes cyber asset data to help security teams secure their organization's attack surface.
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.
BMC
bmc.com
The BMC app improves IT Service Management with AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, and user-friendly interfaces to enhance operational efficiency and service reliability.
Hyperproof
hyperproof.app
Hyperproof is a cloud-based compliance operations platform that automates and streamlines compliance management across various frameworks.
Progress
progress.com
The Progress app provides tools for developing and managing applications across platforms, integrating systems, and enhancing user engagement with responsive digital experiences.
SafeBase
safebase.io
SafeBase is a platform that automates security reviews and compliance processes, helping organizations manage security questionnaires and maintain regulatory compliance efficiently.
Solvo
solvo.cloud
Solvo is a cloud security platform that detects and mitigates misconfigurations and vulnerabilities across applications, identities, and data.
Aqua Security
aquasec.com
Aqua Security is a cloud-native security platform that protects applications throughout their lifecycle, ensuring vulnerability management and compliance in dynamic environments.
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a cybersecurity platform that secures email, data, endpoints, and cloud apps using AI for easy management and threat remediation.
Very Good Security
verygoodsecurity.com
Very Good Security (VGS) manages sensitive data securely, aiding compliance and risk reduction for organizations using payment information.
CrowdStrike
crowdstrike.com
CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity platform that protects against threats by integrating endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection for comprehensive visibility and security.
CloudWize
cloudwize.io
CloudWize is a no-code cloud security platform that automates compliance, threat detection, and vulnerability remediation to enhance cloud security and compliance.
Securiti
securiti.ai
Securiti is a data management app that enhances security, privacy, and compliance through data discovery, classification, and monitoring across multicloud environments.
nOps
nops.io
nOps is a cloud optimization platform for AWS that helps organizations manage, track, and optimize their cloud costs and resources efficiently.
Plerion
plerion.com
Plerion is a cloud security platform that manages and protects workloads across major cloud providers, offering tools for risk management, compliance, and configuration optimization.
Calico Cloud
calicocloud.io
Calico Cloud provides network security for containers and virtual machines, enabling users to manage network policies and enhance security across Kubernetes environments.
TrustCloud
trustcloud.ai
TrustCloud is a compliance automation and risk management platform that connects controls, policies, and knowledge to streamline audits, reduce costs, and manage risk.
Apptega
apptega.com
Apptega is a cybersecurity and compliance management platform that helps organizations assess, manage, and report on their compliance with multiple regulatory frameworks.
Scytale
scytale.ai
Scytale automates compliance with security frameworks, providing real-time monitoring, customizable policies, and expert guidance for efficient compliance management.
ContraForce
contraforce.com
Unlock Microsoft Security Services. Introducing the SecOps Service Management Platform built for service providers. With ContraForce, orchestrate multi-tenant investigation workflows, automate security incident remediation, and deliver security service excellence.
NetApp BlueXP
bluexp.netapp.com
In a world full of generalists, NetApp is a specialist. It focuses on one thing: helping your business get the most out of your data. NetApp brings the enterprise-grade data services you rely on into the cloud and the simple flexibility of cloud into the data center. Its industry-leading solutions work across diverse customer environments and the world’s biggest public clouds. As a cloud-led, data-centric software company, only NetApp can help build your unique data fabric, simplify and connect your cloud, and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere.
Lightrun
lightrun.com
Named 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor, Lightrun builds an IDE-native observability & debugging platform that enables developers to securely add logs, metrics and traces to production and staging environments in real time, on demand. No hotfixes, redeployments or restarts required. Developers use Lightrun for multiple code-level observability needs, including: * Code-level alerts (Java, Node.js, Python, .NET) * Feature verification * Testing / debugging in production * Troubleshooting cloud native apps, Serverless, and more * Log optimization capabilities through a Log Optimizer(TM) By eliminating the need to reproduce bugs locally or issue a new software version for adding new logs or metrics to troubleshoot production issues, Lightrun's customers consistently reduce their MTTR by up to 50-60% and significantly improve development productivity. Issues that used to take 1-2 weeks to mitigate now take our customers on average less than an hour to solve. Lightrun empowers our customers' developers by eliminating the need for costly developer lifecycle operations like reproducing locally, or issuing a new software version just for adding new logs or metrics. Our customers, running petabyte-scale workloads with QPS in the high 100Ks across thousands of production servers, include companies that reach 44.5% of the internet's population and major, publicly-traded cybersecurity companies.
Cypago
cypago.com
The revolutionary Cypago Cyber GRC Automation (CGA) Platform combines the strength of SaaS architecture and advanced Correlation Engines, GenAI, and NLP based automation with an intuitive user experience, delivering complete coverage across all security frameworks and IT environments. The platform enables organizations to increase security and GRC maturity through simplified cross-functional workflows, reduced manual efforts, and lower costs–all while reinforcing trust with their customers and stakeholders.
Havoc Shield
havocshield.com
Havoc Shield is an all-in-one cybersecurity app for financial services, ensuring compliance with security regulations and offering expert guidance and tools.
Regulait
regulait.com
Regulait Compliance is a set of embedded tools that simplifies and streamlines compliance processes, offering features such as virtual assistance, collaboration tools, multi-framework compatibility, document automation, HR management, access control, vendor oversight, asset tracking, and more. It is a comprehensive solution for organizations in every sector seeking to navigate their regulatory environments, as Regulait is framework agnostic. By using Regulait Compliance Suite, organizations can save time, reduce compliance costs, and minimize risks while maintaining a robust compliance posture.
HighGround
highground.io
Under pressure from the board to make the business safe from Cyber threats, but without enough budget to do so? HighGround enables you to take control of your security experience with a range of security management capabilities. Get access to everything you require to manage all elements of your cyber security based on what you need and when you need it. Key features include Cyber Score, Integrations, Cyber Compliance Manager and ROI tools to help justify security investment and allow you to be subject matter experts. Feel like a Cyber superhero and in turn, sleep that little bit better.
Sonrai Security
sonraisecurity.com
Sonrai Security is a leading public cloud identity and access management solutions provider. With a mission to empower enterprises of all sizes to innovate securely and confidently, Sonrai Security delivers identity, access, and permissions security for companies running on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms. The company is renowned for pioneering the Cloud Permissions Firewall, enabling one-click least privilege while supporting developer access needs without disruption. Trusted by leading companies across various industries, Sonrai Security is committed to driving innovation and excellence in cloud security. The company is trusted by Cloud Operations, Development, and Security Teams. The Cloud Permissions Firewall removes all unused sensitive permissions, quarantines unused identities and disables unused service and regions – all in one click. There is zero disruption to the business because all identities using sensitive permissions maintain their access and any new access is seamlessly granted through an automated chatops workflow. SecOps teams spend 97% less time achieving least privilege and slash the attack surface by 92%. After reaching platform-wide least privilege, the Sonrai CIEM+ solution discovers toxic combinations of permissions and shuts down the unintended attack paths they create with automated or detailed remediation.
Kloudle
kloudle.com
Kloudle is a cloud security scanner for AWS, GCP, DigitalOcean, Kubernetes. It scans your cloud accounts, servers, clusters for 300+ security issues in minutes. Making cloud security effortless for developers and small teams. Compared to the open source scanners Kloudle scans get done under 30 Minutes. There is nothing to install or configure. With issues and their severity calculated Kloudle makes it easy to understand what needs to be fixed. Going beyond with simply giving you the list of security issues, Kloudle features simple steps to fix all the security issues it detects. It also provides potential pitfalls for some of the fixes. Allowing you to make the right choice in terms of what to fix and what not to. With powerful features to mark issues as false positive, report generator to get reports in excel supported csv format, or easy to share PDF Kloudle is focussed on making cloud security effortless for its users. With the credit based pay as you go model, buying and getting value for the money spent is also super smooth and worry free. Never have to worry about usage etc. Pricing for the scans starts from $30 onwards.
Carbide
carbidesecure.com
Carbide is an information security and privacy management platform designed to help fast-growing companies develop and maintain a robust security posture. Leverage Carbide’s continuous cloud monitoring, in-platform security awareness training via Carbide Academy, and 100+ technical integrations to save time and resources as you collect evidence and meet security framework controls and requirements to pass security audits. Unlike “checkbox-style” compliance solutions, our is based on universal best practices to enable customers to create, implement, and prove their commitment to security, continuously, with Carbide’s supported security frameworks: SOC 2, ISO, 27001, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, FedRAMP, HIPAA and more. By making it easy to embed security and privacy into the DNA of your organization, Carbide can help sharpen your competitive edge and accelerate your company’s growth trajectory.
Strike Graph
strikegraph.com
Strike Graph is a compliance operation and certification platform that empowers companies to achieve the security certifications they need to unlock revenue and build trust with customers at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional audit solutions.
Thoropass
thoropass.com
Thoropass (previously known as Laika) Relying on compliance software that doesn’t include the auditor is like buying a car without an engine; it looks nice but doesn’t get you where you need to go. Thoropass is the only compliance and audit solution that truly gives you everything you need without surprises or gaps: in-house auditors and the automation of evidence collection in a single process and place. From day one, you use a single platform to implement, manage, and monitor your compliance and security stance while our auditor-approved monitors automatically collect evidence for the audit conducted by one of our experienced in-house auditors. With automation and integrations, you can demonstrate compliance to multiple frameworks–including SOC 1, SOC 2, HITRUST, ISO 2700X, and PCI–in a single audit on a single platform. By partnering with Thoropass, you can feel confident that an otherwise complicated process will be frictionless and predictable, allowing you to reduce cost, build trust, and focus on things that matter most to your business.
Orca Security
orca.security
The Orca Cloud Security Platform identifies, prioritizes, and remediates risks and compliance issues in workloads, configurations, and identities across your cloud estate spanning AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud. Orca offers the industry’s most comprehensive cloud security solution in a single platform — eliminating the need to deploy and maintain multiple point solutions. Orca is agentless-first, and connects to your environment in minutes using Orca’s patented SideScanning™ technology that provides deep and wide visibility into your cloud environment, without requiring agents. In addition, Orca can integrate with third-party agents for runtime visibility and protection for critical workloads. Orca is at the forefront of leveraging Generative AI for simplified investigations and accelerated remediation – reducing required skill levels and saving cloud security, DevOps, and development teams time and effort, while significantly improving security outcomes. As a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), Orca consolidates many point solutions in one platform, including: CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, Vulnerability Management, Container and Kubernetes Security, DSPM, API Security, CDR, Multi-cloud Compliance, Shift Left Security, and AI-SPM.
Panoptica
panoptica.app
Panoptica is Cisco’s powerful cloud native application protection platform that uncovers and remediates vulnerabilities during development through to production, ensuring your applications are secure and compliant. Through graph-based technology, the platform is able to unlock visual insights, critical attack paths, and speed up remediation to safeguard your modern apps across multiple hybrid cloud platforms. Visit https://www.panoptica.app Key Features: - Visibility and Context: Panoptica offers clear visibility and context by identifying attack paths and prioritizing risks, helping you make informed decisions. - Holistic and Complete Coverage: Manage your cloud-native environments effortlessly through Panoptica's integrated security platform, reducing gaps often caused by using separate siloed solutions. - Advanced Analysis: Utilize advanced attack path and root cause analysis techniques to spot potential risks from an attacker's perspective. - Agentless Scanning: Panoptica's agentless technology scans any cloud environment—Azure, AWS, GCP, Kubernetes, or a combination thereof. - Comprehensive Visualization: Map assets and relationships onto an advanced graph database for a complete visual representation of your cloud stack. Benefits - Advanced CNAPP: Panoptica enhances Cloud Native Application Protection Platform capabilities. - Multi-Cloud Compliance: Ensure compliance across various cloud platforms. - End-to-End Visualization: Gain insights into your entire cloud application stack. - Dynamic Remediation: Employ dynamic techniques to resolve issues effectively. - Increased Efficiency: Streamline security processes and reduce response times. - Reduced Overheads: Minimize resource expenditure while optimizing security.
Lacework
lacework.com
Lacework offers the original and leading data-driven cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP). Lacework is trusted by nearly 1,000 global innovators to secure the cloud from build to run. Lacework empowers customers to prioritize risks, find known and unknown threats faster, achieve continuous cloud compliance, and develop secure code without slowing down, all from one unified platform. Since our founding in 2017, Lacework has been refining a single cloud-native platform to ingest and comprehend as much data as possible to provide the best security possible — by both agent-based or agentless means. Our unified platform then uses this data to accomplish common cloud use cases: posture management, workload protection, vulnerability management, compliance, container security, and more. Customers depend on Lacework to drive revenue, bring products to market faster and safer, and consolidate point security solutions into a single platform. Our platform, on average, replaces 2 to 5 point tools. Customers average a 100:1 reduction in alert noise thanks to our patented anomaly detection technology. And Lacework users have experienced 80% faster investigations with our context-rich alerts.
