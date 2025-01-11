Top Cloud Compliance Software - Poland

nOps

nops.io

nOps is an AWS cloud optimization platform that makes it easy to allocate and manage your cloud usage, commitments, and spend. Our platform intelligently provisions all your compute automatically so you get the best pricing available without sacrificing any reliability. nOps leverages proprietary ML modeling based on $1+ billion of AWS spend to get your organization on the right blend of Reserved Instances, Savings Plans, and Spot. All without ever having to manually provision resources so your team can focus on building and innovating. Business Contexts nOps Cloud Management makes it easy to get complete visibility of your cloud costs and usage so your bills are never a surprise or mystery. It also makes it simple to allocate costs across your business. Commitment Management nOps Commitment Management makes it easy to manage and fully utilize all of your ongoing AWS commitments. We guarantee 100% utilization of your commitments or we will credit them back to you. Compute Copilot Compute Copilot is an intelligent workload provisioner for all your cloud applications. Powered by AI, it provisions computing resources at the best pricing possible without sacrificing any reliability. Imagine a world where you can get the reliability of On-demand at the cost of Spot. Cloud Optimization Essentials A collection of automation and pre-built nOps tooling to quickly tackle tedious and ongoing AWS infrastructure improvements related items